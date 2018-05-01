Facebook Reaches Its Natural Conclusion As A Dating App (buzzfeed.com) 22
Facebook will soon include a dating feature in its service, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's F8 developer conference in San Jose Tuesday. From a report: The service will throw Facebook into a sphere it's long been adjacent to but never entered. The social network already has online dating's critical ingredient, a robust graph of people's connection, and services like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge have been built on top of it. Now, it's getting into the dating game itself.
"There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, so clearly there's something to do here," Zuckerberg said. "Today, we are announcing a new set of features coming soon, around dating." The feature will be opt-in, and will not match users with people they're already friends with.
"There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, so clearly there's something to do here," Zuckerberg said. "Today, we are announcing a new set of features coming soon, around dating." The feature will be opt-in, and will not match users with people they're already friends with.
I can't use that (Score:2)
My wife's on facebook. jk
Re: (Score:1)
I know, I just went out with her.
Re: (Score:2)
It annoys me. There are so many temptations out there and it's depressing how much easier we are making things like this. Messenger was bad enough.
I know I'm an old fuddy-duddy but it does make me sad.
I used it... (Score:2)
got a date with a hot Nigerian Princess.
Re: (Score:2)
did she want an advance in advance of your date?
creep date (Score:2)
This has the makings of some very creepy dating scenarios and introductions, like in the super market or stuck in traffic.
"Honk at the blue lexus if you want a date"
I can see it now.. (Score:2)
All kidding around aside.. most online dating is just fail, fail, fail to start with, and 'Facebook dating'? Seriously? It's too early in the week to facepalm this hard.
Won't match with friends? (Score:2)
You should be able to opt into that, too. There's people on my friends list I don't know all that well.
Why not match with friends? (Score:2)
HA (Score:3)
I always hated that so many popular dating apps decided they required a Facebook login. They desired all that extra data and, while I was willing to give a small company that info, I was not willing to give Facebook it.
Now they are all about to have their business destroyed by the behemoth they fed in their demand for a slightly easier login and extra non-dating related data.
Honestly, if you want to make your own business, only an idiot sets themselve up as totally dependent on one supplier. That makes you their middleman, nothing more.
Coming soon (Score:2)
The Facebook Divorce app!
"Will not match users with..." (Score:2)
... The feature will be opt-in, and will not match users with people they're already friends with.
Is that so? Sounds to me like maybe someone neglected to do their homework [google.com].
Honest Question (Score:2)
Why, despite the number of folks posting submissions [slashdot.org] are we getting buzzfeed sourced articles with no submitter except msmash or BeauHD? Seriously - I had to go back two pages on the firehose feed to find any submitted articles except one AC submitted one.