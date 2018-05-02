Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Facebook Brags That Messenger Has 300,000 Business Bots

Posted by BeauHD from the can-you-hear-me-now dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: At F8, Facebook's Vice President of Messaging Products, David Marcus, jovially reported that Messenger's integration with business is going swimmingly. According to Marcus, over 8 billion messages have been sent between people and businesses. And there are 300,000 monthly active bots engaging with customers on messenger. Facebook introduced messenger bots for businesses at F8 in 2016. The idea is that bots allow for automated communication between businesses and customers, helping with issues like product recommendations and customer service. According to Marcus, that 300,000 number grew from just 100,000 monthly active bots in its first year.

  • Consumer bots (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If only we could build a corresponding network of consumer bots, that interact with business bots asking for product recommendations and silly questions about products. We could then just sit down, and enjoy the fight ongoing between the two sides of bots!

  • I prefer the term "AI Assistants". They are missing an opportunity here.

  • Worse than useless (Score:4)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Wednesday May 02, 2018 @09:17AM (#56541080) Homepage

    Bots are what you do when you want to pretend you're listening to your customers but don't really want to put any effort into actual engagement. Kind of like automated phone menus. Occasionally helpful but mostly a waste of time.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bots are what you do when you want to pretend you're listening to your customers but don't really want to put any effort into actual engagement. Kind of like automated phone menus. Occasionally helpful but mostly a waste of time.

      Thank you for your post. Your feedback as a valued /. poster is important to us. We are sorry to hear about your negative experience with us. We will take your valuable feedback under careful consideration and will strive to do better next time.

      Sincerely,
      Bots

  • What exactly is it that should make me enjoy having 300,000 spambots in a messaging system? Or why should I use that messaging system when the owner itself not only admits but actually brags that they exist?

    It kinda tells me that they think spamming users with corporate junk is a good idea, and that they aren't even clever enough to hide that.

  • Being led by one Zuckerbot, harvesting human data on an industrial scale.
  • The only issue with that is that there are far too many of them. These messages are called spam.
  • Sounds like a great way to maximize shareholder value... Look at the impressions that we can create. Who cares that they are vapid and devoid of any real value.

