Facebook Brags That Messenger Has 300,000 Business Bots (mashable.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: At F8, Facebook's Vice President of Messaging Products, David Marcus, jovially reported that Messenger's integration with business is going swimmingly. According to Marcus, over 8 billion messages have been sent between people and businesses. And there are 300,000 monthly active bots engaging with customers on messenger. Facebook introduced messenger bots for businesses at F8 in 2016. The idea is that bots allow for automated communication between businesses and customers, helping with issues like product recommendations and customer service. According to Marcus, that 300,000 number grew from just 100,000 monthly active bots in its first year.
Consumer bots (Score:2, Funny)
If only we could build a corresponding network of consumer bots, that interact with business bots asking for product recommendations and silly questions about products. We could then just sit down, and enjoy the fight ongoing between the two sides of bots!
Re:Consumer bots (Score:4, Funny)
Congratulations, you invented "Twitter"
Re: (Score:2)
You're more correct than you know. Consumer side bots = intelligent agents! The old dream of a digital butler that pursues your interests while you're otherwise engaged. The funny thing is Facebook is the right company to build them.
All these business bots just outsource the cognitive burden to us users
Re: (Score:2)
Unlikely. Why should they give their users (i.e. their product) the ability to circumvent and weed out the spam their actual customers want to push onto them?
"Bots" (Score:1)
Worse than useless (Score:4)
Bots are what you do when you want to pretend you're listening to your customers but don't really want to put any effort into actual engagement. Kind of like automated phone menus. Occasionally helpful but mostly a waste of time.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Bots are what you do when you want to pretend you're listening to your customers but don't really want to put any effort into actual engagement. Kind of like automated phone menus. Occasionally helpful but mostly a waste of time.
Thank you for your post. Your feedback as a valued
/. poster is important to us. We are sorry to hear about your negative experience with us. We will take your valuable feedback under careful consideration and will strive to do better next time.
Sincerely,
Bots
Could you please inform me why I want that? (Score:2)
What exactly is it that should make me enjoy having 300,000 spambots in a messaging system? Or why should I use that messaging system when the owner itself not only admits but actually brags that they exist?
It kinda tells me that they think spamming users with corporate junk is a good idea, and that they aren't even clever enough to hide that.
Re: (Score:2)
Without bots, Twitter wouldn't exist
No need to convince me, I already think bots are evil.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't tempt me, wicked daemon.
All those bots (Score:1)
issues like product recommendations (Score:2)
Message to the investors (Score:1)