Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security IT Technology

A Critical Security Flaw in Popular Industrial Software Put Power Plants At Risk (zdnet.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
A severe vulnerability in a widely used industrial control software could have been used to disrupt and shut down power plants and other critical infrastructure. From a report: Researchers at security firm Tenable found the flaw in the popular Schneider Electric software, used across the manufacturing and power industries, which if exploited could have allowed a skilled attacker to attack systems on the network. It's the latest vulnerability that risks an attack to the core of any major plant's operations at a time when these systems have become a greater target in recent years. The report follows a recent warning, issued by the FBI and Homeland Security, from Russian hackers. The affected Schneider software, InduSoft Web Studio and InTouch Machine Edition, acts as middleware between industrial devices and their human operators. It's used to automate the various moving parts of a power plant or manufacturing unit, by keeping tabs on data collection sensors and control systems. But Tenable found that a bug in that central software could leave an entire plant exposed.

A Critical Security Flaw in Popular Industrial Software Put Power Plants At Risk More | Reply

A Critical Security Flaw in Popular Industrial Software Put Power Plants At Risk

Comments Filter:

  • That's it, there is no other news. Exploit found, manufacturer fixed in a timely manner. I would say that whatever ad-hoc system that is in place for identifying software vulnerabilities, whether it's a reward or just the coolness factor of having one's name in an article, seems to be working. I did like the picture of the Nuke plant in the article though. I am making a wild guess that any software running internally in a nuclear plant is not accessible from outside, not even through a firewall. But I could

Slashdot Top Deals

The world is moving so fast these days that the man who says it can't be done is generally interrupted by someone doing it. -- E. Hubbard

Close