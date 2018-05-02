Google Chrome is Freezing Intermittently With the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, Users Say (neowin.net) 45
Several users who have updated their computers to Windows 10 April 2018 Update are reporting that Chrome is freezing their machines. From a report: I have now used the April 2018 Update for nearly 24 hours and the same problem has presented itself no less than five times. For a machine - which was working perfectly prior to the update - with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, I naturally resorted to Reddit and Microsoft forum threads to see if others were experiencing the issue. It appears that several users on Reddit (spotted by Softpedia) with machines sporting varying configurations are experiencing the problem as well, and the only fix to it is the one I found too; that is, putting the laptop to sleep using the power button or closing the lid.
And I checked the resource usage, one tab was using 2 gigs of RAM for some reason! ACK!
So you're saying you’re not seeing anything out of the ordinary?
People let their browser open longer and longer on the same page, opening more pages...
And many web sites (Facebook to begin with) allocate objects, create circular references and don't break the reference cycle because "dropping" the object, leading to a cycle of objects (elements, functions and closures) which can't be freed by the garbage collect.
Don't blame the browser, blame the web sites creator who don't care about cleaning their junk.
Sounds like Microsoft and Google's telemetry collided and is causing chaos everywhere. The two threads are arguing about who gets to take what.
I switched away from Firefox recently for various reasons and Chrome has been a sore disappointment. Tabs crash constantly, GIFS stop working (shows first frame then goes black), the addon ecosystem is worse than Firefox - there's more of them, just poorly made and option poor.
There's not a single browser on the market today that I would actively recommend. Just an array of mediocrity.
Tabs crash constantly, GIFS stop working
That second one sounds more like a feature, not a bug.
--Have you tried Palemoon? It's like Firefox before Australis. Plugins are available as well, and it has a Linux and Mac version.
we're forced to run 'modern' browsers at work, and even on linux and win10, chromium (I won't run chrome, no matter what) freezes at least once a day. usually its the fucking ADS that cause chromium to lock up, but it sure does lock up solid, almost every single day.
my ancient firefox (which does have security issues; it dates at least 3 years ago) works fine, though. I have all my plugins working from years ago, my adblockers, js blocker, etc. I don't get junk with that setup and it stops the 'toxic web
Function A creates an element B and associate a function C to the "onclick" property of B before linking B to the DOM tree
C being created inside A, it inherits the closure of A in which you find a variable pointing to B
We have DOM -> B -> C -> closure -> B cycle created
When B is removed from DOM, the references loop still stays, every object keeps at least one reference to it and can't be freed by the garbage collect.
Propre way to do it is to clear the onclick of B when you remove it from the
This would be the first time a microsoft update has caused problems for a rival's products or programs.
Because this would be the first ever recorded such instances I deem it to be highly unlikely.
...so nothing to see here.
Program used to work fine, Microsoft updates OS, program suddenly crashes?
How is that the program developers' fault?
isn't it the job of the OS to make sure that an individual program can't freeze the whole system ?
The quality of testing has increased dramatically since Aperture made employee testing mandatory.
I install the new update yesterday, make the mandatory 5 reboots. This morning, the window's login screen was freezing for a good 5 minutes...
Then when I finally get there, windows ask me to change my login credential... and freeze... then updating language module and freeze.. adding I don't know how many new keyboard in the keyboard bar....
When, we compare this to mature OS like Ubuntu or Mint... Windows take like 3 hours to update on my i5 12g ram 10krpm computer after the download... without counting the reboots... Ubuntu ou Mint can date like 15 minutes on the same hardware..
Windows is not ready for business
... ;-)
Yes, flamebait subject. But hear me out... given the growing interest in data privacy and concern about the mining of our online activities, Chrome's horrendous tendency to take over all your computers' RAM and CPU, the latest Firefox being measurably faster than Chrome, aggressive and intrusive bundling of trojan Chrome installs into unrelated apps, and now Chrome pulling an IE in pushing proprietary markup that encourages the making of websites that ONLY work in Chrome, why are people still giving Google
Because Chrome was made objectively worse.
Full disclosure, I'm not the biggest Chrome fan, and not the biggest Google fan, either. However, I don't generally get caught up in browser wars; I don't generally tell Chrome users to use other browsers if they're happy with it and their sites load.
However, about a month ago, Chrome started acting really weird. Sites would time out, or take over a minute to load, on well-spec'd computers with no malware and wired network connections. After trying every tweak I could think of, I tried those same sites in F