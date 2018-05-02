Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Facebook's Free Walled-Garden Internet Program Ended Quietly in Myanmar, Several Other Places Last Year (techcrunch.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the another-setback dept.
An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: As recently as last week, Facebook was touting the growth of Free Basics, its Internet.org project designed to give users free curated web access in developing countries, but the app isn't working out everywhere. As the Outline originally reported and TechCrunch confirmed, the Free Basics program has ended in Myanmar, perhaps Facebook's most controversial non-Western market at the moment.

Myanmar is not the only place where Free Basics has quietly ended. The program has been abruptly called off in more than half a dozen nations and territories in the recent months, according to an analysis by The Outline. People in Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Congo, Anguilla, El Salvador, and Saint Lucia have also lost access to Facebook's free internet program. Additionally, Facebook was testing Free Basics service in Zimbabwe in mid-2016 in partnership with local telecom operator Telecel. The test program has yet to materialize into a wider roll-out.

  • They didn't give us any value (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was only free if we could exploit them. But they are all poor and have no value to advertisers, so we ended it.

    • Yeah I'm sure that was it. And it wasn't oppressive governments saying "no basic Internet or no Facebook at all, your choice."

    • Facebook believed the cornucopian fantasy about third world growth ... but all that's growing is their GDP and population, not their median income.

      They are poor, will remain poor and no value to advertisers indeed.

      • See, i think you're missing the point. Fuck advertising.

        Pretend it's Cold War East Germany. Would the Stasi welcome a company like Facebook operating there -- providing free internet access, and social networking?

        A corrupt government should *LOVE* that arrangement. Think about it.. Essentially they'd have a surveillance system that people actively engage in; AND the company providing the surveillance pays YOU for the privilege.

      • Except that was not why it did not work out. Under this you would be provided free internet access to a weather site , wikipedia, email, some learning sites, facebook, and around 10 others with no advertisement on the pages then what you normally get.
        It was killed for india back in 2016 when people complained was against net neutrality.
        It was not that the people did not provide money to advertisers that killed it it was the narrow minded net neutrality pushers.
        • If I were in government and a company came along and told me they'd provide my country's citizens with free "curated content" out of the goodness of their hearts, I'd be extremely wary. Even if it wasn't the company but one of those charities they've set up. Ignoring those worries and focusing only on the perceived benefit would be short sighted.

