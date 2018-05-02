Facebook's Free Walled-Garden Internet Program Ended Quietly in Myanmar, Several Other Places Last Year (techcrunch.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares a TechCrunch report: As recently as last week, Facebook was touting the growth of Free Basics, its Internet.org project designed to give users free curated web access in developing countries, but the app isn't working out everywhere. As the Outline originally reported and TechCrunch confirmed, the Free Basics program has ended in Myanmar, perhaps Facebook's most controversial non-Western market at the moment.
Myanmar is not the only place where Free Basics has quietly ended. The program has been abruptly called off in more than half a dozen nations and territories in the recent months, according to an analysis by The Outline. People in Bolivia, Papua New Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, Republic of Congo, Anguilla, El Salvador, and Saint Lucia have also lost access to Facebook's free internet program. Additionally, Facebook was testing Free Basics service in Zimbabwe in mid-2016 in partnership with local telecom operator Telecel. The test program has yet to materialize into a wider roll-out.
They didn't give us any value
It was only free if we could exploit them. But they are all poor and have no value to advertisers, so we ended it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah I'm sure that was it. And it wasn't oppressive governments saying "no basic Internet or no Facebook at all, your choice."
Re: (Score:2)
There is an old saying. Even a Broken Clock is Right Twice a Day (It is old saying, before digital 24 hours clocks where a broken clock may not even show a time, or blink 12:00 which is only correct once a day... But I digress)
A flawed or evil organization even if they are mostly bad, will have some element that is good. We should commend them for trying to do good, while stopping them when they try to do bad.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook believed the cornucopian fantasy about third world growth
... but all that's growing is their GDP and population, not their median income.
They are poor, will remain poor and no value to advertisers indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
See, i think you're missing the point. Fuck advertising.
Pretend it's Cold War East Germany. Would the Stasi welcome a company like Facebook operating there -- providing free internet access, and social networking?
A corrupt government should *LOVE* that arrangement. Think about it.. Essentially they'd have a surveillance system that people actively engage in; AND the company providing the surveillance pays YOU for the privilege.
Re: (Score:2)
It was killed for india back in 2016 when people complained was against net neutrality.
It was not that the people did not provide money to advertisers that killed it it was the narrow minded net neutrality pushers.
Re: (Score:2)