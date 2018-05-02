Facebook Fires Employee Who Allegedly Used Data Access To Stalk Women (vice.com) 31
After a member of the information security community provided evidence to Facebook's chief information security officer, the company has terminated a security engineer who allegedly used their work position to stalk women online. From a report: On Monday, Motherboard reported that Facebook was investigating a claim that one of its employees used access to data granted by their job to stalk women online. Facebook has since terminated the employee, Facebook confirmed to Motherboard on Tuesday, coincidentally shortly after the social media giant announced its upcoming dating service. "We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. It's important that people's information is kept secure and private when they use Facebook," Alex Stamos, Facebook's chief information security officer, told Motherboard in a statement.
And they want to run a dating service?!?! (Score:1)
good luck with that!
Not far enough (Score:5, Insightful)
Should this evidence have been provided to authorities?
Just how far did this stalking go? Did he ever act on any of the information? Make unrequested contact or show up on doorsteps?
This sort of abuse of power *should* get him fired. Depending on his other actions, it should also get him arrested. If someone in the medical or financial fields use their access to someones private information (e.g. home address or phone number), then they'd get slapped with some "hacking" or "unlawful computer access" charges. What gives?
Found the stalker.
Facebook 'Employee?' (Score:2)
Cue Sheryl Sandberg doing walk of shame out to parking lot with box of her stuff.
Who watches? (Score:3)
It's watchmen all the way up
Only one employee fired (Score:1)
You had a keyboard? Luxury! I had to hand-crank my own 5V signal and pulse data directly into memory as ones and zeroes. And this without any lights in a cardboard shack in the rain.
Thank you Facebook (Score:4, Funny)
PR Story (Score:1)
Ok, so you fired a person who was abusing his power of position at a company. Why is this a story? It's not. It's only floated out there by Facebook to "show" they are doing something. This will not be tolerated!! See?!? We care here at Facebook!!