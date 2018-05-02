Facebook is Using Instagram Photos and Hashtags To Improve Its Computer Vision (venturebeat.com) 14
Facebook today revealed that, using 3.5 billion publicly shared Instagram photos and their accompany hashtags, its computer system has achieved new advances, with a 85.4 percent accuracy rate when used on ImageNet, a well-known benchmark dataset. From a report: The results were shared onstage at F8, Facebook's annual developer conference taking place today at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Other news announced at F8 this year include the release of Oculus Go, new Facebook Stories sharing capabilities, and the reopening of app and bot reviews following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. See the full rundown here. The results of Facebook's research mean that its computer vision in the real world can see more specific subsets, so instead of just saying "food," it's Indian or Italian cuisine; not just "bird" but a cedar waxwing; not just "man in a white suit" but a clown.
You know that little checkbox you have to click after reading two librairies' worth of legalese before you can use these free online services? You agreed to almost every possible usage of your data.
Whenever a large tech conference happens, there is a burst of posts about that particular company. No different than when Google, Apple, or Microsoft holds major tech conferences. This is the norm of Slashdot and wont change.
I love how every day we're getting closer and closer to having XKCD become reality! https://xkcd.com/1425/ [xkcd.com]
Facebook's current "vision" capabilities are already pretty impressive. You can right-click any image in your feed and choose "Inspect element", dig down to the element, and look at the "alt" attribute to see what Facebook thinks is in that image. A sampling of my current feed:
Image may contain: 5 people, people smiling, people standing
Image may contain: dog
Image may contain: car and outdoor
Image may contain: pizza and food
Image may contain: text
