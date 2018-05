The Pentagon Bans Huawei, ZTE Phones From Retail Stores On Military Bases

The Pentagon is ordering retail outlets on U.S. military bases to stop selling Huawei and ZTE smartphones , citing security risks. "Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to the department's personnel, information and mission," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal . "In light of this information, it was not prudent for the department's exchanges to continue selling them." The Verge reports:Huawei responded to the news in a statement to The Verge: "Huawei's products are sold in 170 countries worldwide and meet the highest standards of security, privacy and engineering in every country we operate globally including the U.S. We remain committed to openness and transparency in everything we do and want to be clear that no government has ever asked us compromise the security or integrity of any of our networks or devices."