The Pentagon Bans Huawei, ZTE Phones From Retail Stores On Military Bases (theverge.com) 7
The Pentagon is ordering retail outlets on U.S. military bases to stop selling Huawei and ZTE smartphones, citing security risks. "Huawei and ZTE devices may pose an unacceptable risk to the department's personnel, information and mission," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. "In light of this information, it was not prudent for the department's exchanges to continue selling them." The Verge reports: U.S. military members can still buy Huawei and ZTE devices for personal use from other stores, as there's no outright ban on that for now. But the spokesperson elaborated that the Pentagon is considering whether it should send out a military-wide advisory about the devices. U.S. government officials have said that China could order its manufacturers to create backdoors for spying in their devices, although both Huawei and ZTE have denied the possibility. An anonymous source told the WSJ that military leaders are wary that Beijing could use ZTE and Huawei devices to locate soldiers' exact coordinates and track their movements. Huawei responded to the news in a statement to The Verge: "Huawei's products are sold in 170 countries worldwide and meet the highest standards of security, privacy and engineering in every country we operate globally including the U.S. We remain committed to openness and transparency in everything we do and want to be clear that no government has ever asked us compromise the security or integrity of any of our networks or devices."
Backdoors (Score:4, Informative)
It is important for the paranoid letter spaghetti agencies to be able to track, trace and intercept everyone in the USA because you are all potential enemies of the state.
The flip side of this is that US technology should not be trusted any more than Chinese technology.
No possibility of government coersion? (Score:3)
U.S. government officials have said that China could order its manufacturers to create backdoors for spying in their devices, although both Huawei and ZTE have denied the possibility.
It may be true that these Chinese companies do not currently implement government-mandated backdoors in their products, and it may be true that they truly would resist such government mandates. However, the assertion that such coercion is not possible is not believable. It's not believable for US companies, and it's not believable for Chinese companies.
How hard is it to notice these things? (Score:2)
Of course they know... (Score:1)
Of course the US knows that China could order their domestic corporations to put back doors in their products. They know from long experience just [wikipedia.org] how [infoworld.com] easy [reuters.com]it is to slip a back door into products and standards.
Thing is, if I were a US citizen, I'd far rather have a Huwei product. Actually, as a Canadian I think I still would rather own a Huwei. At least I can probably trust the NSA doesn't have its greasy mitts inside one of those (or, at least, there's a better chance of it). There are daily stori