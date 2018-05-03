Facebook May Have Secret Plans To Build a Satellite-Based Internet (ieee.org) 29
Public filings suggest the social media giant is quietly developing orbital tech to rival efforts by SpaceX and OneWeb to deliver Internet by satellite. From a report: A filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last week revealed details of a multi-million dollar experimental satellite from a stealthy company called PointView Tech LLC. The satellite, named Athena, will deliver data 10 times faster than SpaceX's Starlink Internet satellites, the first of which launched in February. However, PointView appears to exist only on paper. In fact, the tiny company seems to be a new subsidiary of Facebook, formed last year to keep secret the social media giant's plans to storm space.
Many technology companies believe the future of the Internet is orbital. Around half the people on the planet lack a broadband Internet connection, particularly those who live in rural areas and developing nations. SpaceX aims to put nearly 12,000 Starlinks into low Earth orbit (LEO), to deliver gigabit-speed Internet to most of the Earth's surface. Rival OneWeb, funded by Japan's SoftBank, chipmaker Qualcomm, and Richard Branson's Virgin Group, plans similar global coverage using perhaps 2,500 LEO satellites. Further reading: Facebook's free walled-garden internet program ended quietly in Myanmar, several other places last year.
w00t (Score:3)
Now instead of merely sharing SOME of our personal data with FB, we can share EVERY BYTE of it with FB. I know *I'm* stoked...
Re: (Score:1)
We already went through this scandal with the Clintons and were told that it didn't impact our leaders ability to lead.
It's hard to even blink at these charges anymore after everyone that did care about decency was laughed at and called prudes for decades afterwards
Re: (Score:1)
Clinton was impeached.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think any hush money was involved in Clinton's case, either, was it?
Re: (Score:1)
How did his payment violate campaign finance laws? It wasn't a campaign expense. Plus, even if it was, you can legally contribute to your own campaign. It was be against the law if it was a campaign expense and someone else donated the money.
Re: (Score:2)
Global deployment of Band 72?
End of censorship (Score:2)
This could be the end of national firewall based censorship. You can't keep Facebook out of a country if citizens can pull data from the sky.
Re: (Score:2)
Satellite is just radio on specific frequencies. It's trivial for China to jam it.
Satellite data is line-of-sight, directional, and in the 10 GHz range. Good luck jamming that.
Satellite Internet Pitfalls (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Previous satellite based internet used geostationary satellites (26,199 miles up). These new proposals are using multiple satellites in low earth orbit (100 -1240 miles up) that would off an acceptable ping time vs. landline broadband.
First strike? (Score:3)
Thousands of satellites? (Score:2)
Yeah right. 2500 satellites, even at ten-per-launch, is 250 launches. Even at "only" $20 million a launch, that's $5 billion...not even counting cost of the satellites.
Plus 25 launches a year forever after just to replace the ten percent of satellites in the constellation that one can bank will go on fritz annually. And upgrades. Oh boy. Everyone 8G or whatever on the ground? Time for another...2500 satellites.
How that's cheaper than fiber endpoint -> cellular I don't know.
Re: (Score:2)
$5 billion dollars is cheap for FB if it gets them access to the Chinese market. $5 billion a year is cheap too.
Re: (Score:2)
$5 billion just launch costs. If satellites $50 million a pop (generously cheap quote there)...one can almost triple that price.
And Facebook can't get around the Chinese government whether under the sea, across the ground, over the air, or in space.
Say they pull it off (Score:3)
Then what? *all* traffic goes through Facebook servers. I don't see anything wrong with a company whose whole reason for being is to sell as much data about the public as it can having the capability to sniff all traffic at a provider level. Do you?
I can't wait for the law to catch up to this bullshit and finally start breaking apart the media/internet stovepipes.
