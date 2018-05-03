Facebook Placed An Employee Who Harvested User Data For Cambridge Analytica On Leave (buzzfeed.com) 25
Ryan Mac, reporting for BuzzFeed News: A Facebook employee, who helped harvest and sell data from millions of users of the social network for political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica in a previous job, has quietly been placed on administrative leave by the Menlo Park, California-based company. Joseph Chancellor, a quantitative social psychologist for Facebook, has been on leave for a few weeks following revelations of his role in a data privacy scandal that has rocked the Silicon Valley giant, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
In March, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a consulting company that did elections work for Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump, inappropriately obtained user data from a third-party app developer. That app company, Global Science Research (GSR), was founded by Chancellor and his research partner Aleksandr Kogan, and obtained Facebook user data on up to 87 million people.
In March, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a consulting company that did elections work for Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump, inappropriately obtained user data from a third-party app developer. That app company, Global Science Research (GSR), was founded by Chancellor and his research partner Aleksandr Kogan, and obtained Facebook user data on up to 87 million people.
Re: (Score:1)
You know he did it with the complicity of upper management and even more likely, at their direction.
Something like that isn't something even a mid-level manager just does on their own.
Facebook, FACEBOOK, FACEBOOK!! (Score:2)
You guys really need to create a new site for all this Facebook drivel. Most of it is not interesting...at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It is a difference if Facebook, the company, does something with the data, they think you signed/agreed to for them to use, or if an employee is spying in your data and uses it for his own profit.
The first one is arguable legal, the later one is definitely illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
or like paid leave for life to make it so they don't go to court and let all kind of stuff come out in discovery
They found the one guy! (Score:3)
Need to get everyone (Score:2, Informative)
Were they not able to find all the employees that help Barack Obama scrape data to help his campaign?
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense.
Obama supporting uses gave information on _all_ their contacts to the campaign.
Violating TOS is not the same as stealing.
Facebook putting their fingers on the electoral scale is worse! I'll take 'Cambridge Analytics' over 'Facebook' anyday. But they are both privacy violating scumbags.
Re: (Score:2)
And yet... (Score:2)
They promise that "non-permitted parties" will no longer be able to do this. But that doesn't mean that they've stopped doing this analysis nor that they will GIVE PERMISSION to companies/countries as they deem fit.
Job Description (Score:2)
The fact that they employ a "quantitative social psychologist" speaks volumes about the company. Suddenly the claim that their business model is merely to "sell ads" seems suspect.