Facebook Placed An Employee Who Harvested User Data For Cambridge Analytica On Leave (buzzfeed.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the things-Facebook-does dept.
Ryan Mac, reporting for BuzzFeed News: A Facebook employee, who helped harvest and sell data from millions of users of the social network for political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica in a previous job, has quietly been placed on administrative leave by the Menlo Park, California-based company. Joseph Chancellor, a quantitative social psychologist for Facebook, has been on leave for a few weeks following revelations of his role in a data privacy scandal that has rocked the Silicon Valley giant, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

In March, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a consulting company that did elections work for Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump, inappropriately obtained user data from a third-party app developer. That app company, Global Science Research (GSR), was founded by Chancellor and his research partner Aleksandr Kogan, and obtained Facebook user data on up to 87 million people.

  • You guys really need to create a new site for all this Facebook drivel. Most of it is not interesting...at all.

    • Normally I'm not one to complain about slashdot articles, because there is no point, but I have to agree. You're data wasn't safe on Facebook. Really? Thanks for that. It's not news, nor really all that interesting or uprising. There has to be better topics to vote up in the firehose.

      • It is a difference if Facebook, the company, does something with the data, they think you signed/agreed to for them to use, or if an employee is spying in your data and uses it for his own profit.
        The first one is arguable legal, the later one is definitely illegal.

  • They found the one guy! (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Thursday May 03, 2018 @02:09PM (#56548320)
    Just like they found the one (and only one) using their Facebook admin access to stalk women. Problem solved!

  • Need to get everyone (Score:2, Informative)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 )

    Were they not able to find all the employees that help Barack Obama scrape data to help his campaign?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thruen ( 753567 )
      False equivalencies destroy credibility for either side. You're not doing your party any favors.
  • Facebook is STILL COLLECTING AND HARVESTING this data.
    They promise that "non-permitted parties" will no longer be able to do this. But that doesn't mean that they've stopped doing this analysis nor that they will GIVE PERMISSION to companies/countries as they deem fit.

  • The fact that they employ a "quantitative social psychologist" speaks volumes about the company. Suddenly the claim that their business model is merely to "sell ads" seems suspect.

