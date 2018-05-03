Self-Driving Cars' Shortcomings Revealed in DMV Reports (mercurynews.com) 47
A demand from the California DMV of eight companies testing self-driving cars has highlighted a number of areas where the technology falls short of being safe to operate with no human backup. From a report: All companies testing autonomous vehicles on the state's public roads must provide annual reports to the DMV about "disengagements" that occur when a human backup driver has to take over from the robotic system. The DMV told eight companies with testing permits to provide clarification about their reports. More than 50 companies have permits to test autonomous vehicles with backup drivers on California roads but not all of them have deployed vehicles.
It turns out that a number of the issues reported are shared across technology from different companies. Some of the problems had to do with the way the cars sense the environment around them. Others had to do with how the vehicles maneuver on the road. And some had to do with what you might expect from systems made up of networked gadgets: hardware and software failures. The disengagement reports themselves identify other problems some self-driving vehicles struggle with, for example heavy pedestrian traffic or poorly marked lanes.
It would be like the donkey which dies of thirst AND hunger when placed equal distance between food and water.
A self-driving car's software has the priority to minimize litigation of its creating company.
It is going to run a damned lot of steering scenarios, pick the one with the smallest projected casualty, and save a log of its calculations for the inevitable trial.
Trust me, the car is perfectly capable of seeing options you as a driver cannot, simply because a CPU runs faster than a human brain for mathematical computations.
Trust me, the car is perfectly capable of seeing options you as a driver cannot
That's the opposite of what the problem is. The backing up truck in Vegas, the woman cyclist, the concrete barrier... why can they NOT see things that people can clearly see? Don't use the excuse that *sometimes* people don't see them either; because people can be distracted, and these cars aren't supposed to be.
so if I'm a self driving car with no backup operator, do I prioritize the safety of my passengers? if I have to run down 5 people to keep my rider safe, do I do that?
The car should run over the 5 pedestrians, then the litter of puppies across the street and finally drive off of a bridge. Bonus points if the horn sounds like a maniacal laugh or plays Dixie.
what if I have to do the whole run over your mother / a baby / a nun or run over a bunch of assholes? how are they ever going to solve for this, because whatever it chooses will be wrong
Run over my mother, sideswipe the baby so it goes airborne into a dumpster, and back over the 5 assholes. Preferably spinning the tires on their dismembered corpses. The nun is difficult. I'm not sure if it will piss off more people to hit the nun, or avoid her after all of the other carnage.
You're right, some situ
Reducing your kinetic energy should be your first priority.
Self-driving motorcycles will operate under a different set of rules.
so if I'm a self driving car with no backup operator, do I prioritize the safety of my passengers? if I have to run down 5 people to keep my rider safe, do I do that? what if I have to do the whole run over your mother / a baby / a nun or run over a bunch of assholes? how are they ever going to solve for this, because whatever it chooses will be wrong
I don't think it counts. I think it's a simple set of tradeoffs, health > property, life > health, occupants > bystanders.
Ie, if given a choice between damaging the car or hurting a bystander it will damage the car.
If given the choice between smoking a pedestrian or a dangerous swerve into the ditch it chooses the ditch.
But if a pedestrian materializes in the middle of a bridge with no guardrails, well goodbye pedestrian.
Of course, that's a choice 1 or 2 generations down the line, right now it's a
Humans are unlikely to improve at driving. Software can potentially be improved on. That's not the same as saying today's software is safer than a human though.
It is not like anyone knowning anything about AI could have told them it isn't ready for general roads, and only for special roads. It is not like allowing them on special roads first is exactly the plan in Europe where government listens to experts.
In the US we define experts as those who are paid by industry leaders to say the things we like to hear.
In Europe, they define experts as those who are paid by government leaders to say the things the leaders like to hear.
The test suite can be... fun.
That's exactly how GM does it: If the GPS sees your not on on a divided highway, no lane assist for you.
There's one edge case in "city" driving where allowing autonomy on normal streets makes sense and still works: bumper-to-bumper stop & go gridlock where nobody is moving faster than 10mph anyway, and having AI pay attention to the traffic is probably a net improvement over the 90% of drivers who are only halfway paying attention and watching cat videos on their phone in their lap ANYWAY.
One big area for improvement... two-way communication between highway networks and vehicles. It's common for an accide
The next time you drive in the city consider how many of your decisions are predicated on understanding subtleties (some might occasion "stupidities") of human nature
Well, I can't say for certain how many accidents I've avoided through the human perspective. But if I'm tallying the accidents I and those I know have had driving they're almost exclusively caused by glitches in how we drive, like things you almost always pay attention to but then for some reason we had a lapse of concentration or was tired or got distracted or was emotionally on tilt. If not massive errors in judgement passing other cars that almost lead to head on collisions. In fact, I can't really say I
My second job is working for a guy that owns several McDonald's. The illegals he employees just don't grok food safety so I imagine Chipotle has it even worse since they don't require a basic ESL test.
After a passenger eats at Chipotle, the vehicle will automatically set course for the nearest hospital,
No. They typically only need the nearest toilet.
https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/vr/autonomous/testing
I told you so.
