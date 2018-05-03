Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Self-Driving Cars' Shortcomings Revealed in DMV Reports

A demand from the California DMV of eight companies testing self-driving cars has highlighted a number of areas where the technology falls short of being safe to operate with no human backup. From a report: All companies testing autonomous vehicles on the state's public roads must provide annual reports to the DMV about "disengagements" that occur when a human backup driver has to take over from the robotic system. The DMV told eight companies with testing permits to provide clarification about their reports. More than 50 companies have permits to test autonomous vehicles with backup drivers on California roads but not all of them have deployed vehicles.

It turns out that a number of the issues reported are shared across technology from different companies. Some of the problems had to do with the way the cars sense the environment around them. Others had to do with how the vehicles maneuver on the road. And some had to do with what you might expect from systems made up of networked gadgets: hardware and software failures. The disengagement reports themselves identify other problems some self-driving vehicles struggle with, for example heavy pedestrian traffic or poorly marked lanes.

    But we all know that autonomous driving is safer than humans. The tech companies have told us that. They even have whitepapers and actual numbers based on tens of thousands of logged miles. Don't you trust them?

      Humans are unlikely to improve at driving. Software can potentially be improved on. That's not the same as saying today's software is safer than a human though.

    Baidu, a Chinese internet-search giant, reported a case in which driver had to take over because of a faulty steering maneuver by the robot car; several cases of âoemisclassifiedâ traffic lights; a failure to yield for cross traffic; delayed braking behind a car that cut quickly in front; drifting out of a lane; and delayed perception of a pedestrian walking into the street.

    Automotive supplier Delphi noted that its autonomous system âoeencountered difficulty identifying a particular traffic

    • My wife was taking care of the neighbors dog and it bolted out the door, down the driveway, and out to the road. The dog could not be seen by the car because of snow banks by the side of the road. The accident was avoided because the car saw my wife jumping up and down back in front of the house and waving so it stopped.

    It is not like anyone knowning anything about AI could have told them it isn't ready for general roads, and only for special roads. It is not like allowing them on special roads first is exactly the plan in Europe where government listens to experts.

  • Add a failing test, add code to fix failing test, deploy to all vehicles - fixed. Humans rearly learn in that fashion.

    Seldom (if ever) is there the rather obvious suggestion to limit autonomous vehicles to simple point to point 'highway' trips; but that's exactly where and how it should be done for the foreseeable future, if it happens at all. That is, the (literally) lethal mistake is to introduce autonomous vehicles into the complex and chaotic world of city driving. The next time you drive in the city consider how many of your decisions are predicated on understanding subtleties (some might occasion "stupidities") of human nature: "Is that guy looking at the person as they're talking on the corner? If so, they aren't as likely to start across the street" "Is that a child's toy which just bumped a bit into the road (to be chased by a child) or just a blown leaf?" "OK ...four way stop: it's that guys turn, but, he's got a cell phone in his hand he's consulting" ...etc. So, start out with truck loads from freeway exit 113 to 114, then if that works, exit 117...

    • That's exactly how GM does it: If the GPS sees your not on on a divided highway, no lane assist for you.

    • There's one edge case in "city" driving where allowing autonomy on normal streets makes sense and still works: bumper-to-bumper stop & go gridlock where nobody is moving faster than 10mph anyway, and having AI pay attention to the traffic is probably a net improvement over the 90% of drivers who are only halfway paying attention and watching cat videos on their phone in their lap ANYWAY.

      One big area for improvement... two-way communication between highway networks and vehicles. It's common for an accide

      The next time you drive in the city consider how many of your decisions are predicated on understanding subtleties (some might occasion "stupidities") of human nature

      Well, I can't say for certain how many accidents I've avoided through the human perspective. But if I'm tallying the accidents I and those I know have had driving they're almost exclusively caused by glitches in how we drive, like things you almost always pay attention to but then for some reason we had a lapse of concentration or was tired or got distracted or was emotionally on tilt. If not massive errors in judgement passing other cars that almost lead to head on collisions. In fact, I can't really say I

    So the self driving cars act just like an inexperienced millennial who can't drive a stick or read a map, and texts constantly?

  • GASP... who would have thought driving was actually hard for a computer to do? Maybe they can keep paying attention EXCEPT when it comes to concrete barriers, or backing up trucks, or pedestrians in the street. But millions of cycles a second means nothing if they're not successfully driving with them.

