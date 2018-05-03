Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Communications Network Spam

Forty Years of Spam Email (bbc.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the this-day-in-history dept.
An anonymous reader writes: The BBC has a video celebrating the 40th birthday of spam email. Here's a transcript of the video: "It is 40 years since the first spam email was sent. Marketer Gary Thuerk composed an email selling his company's newest computers and sent it to 400 users on ARPANET, which was the network that become the basis for the internet. Why is it called spam? It has been suggested that it was called spam after a song in a Monty Python sketch. Where patrons of a cafe were repeatedly offered something they didn't want. The concept of spam is nothing new. Unsolicited telegrams were sent over 100 years ago and we've come to accept junk mail as part of everyday life. Now [nearly 60%] of all email is spam. Like most rubbish, it can be found everywhere on earth."

  • In the another 40 years the problem will be astronomically worse. In fact if all we do is keep trying to filter out spam, the problem will almost certainly be unbeatable within another decade. The spammers know that they are slowly winning the war against the filters as the signal:noise ratio keeps coming down ever so slightly as they get a little more spam through with each iteration. They know that the complement to this is that more legitimate communication ends up getting automatically junked by the

    • What? Since when was spam even a problem again? Using Gmail, I can't remember the last time I got spam that I didn't sign up for at point or another, with a company I've expressed interest in. I thought this was a retrospective on a problem long solved, not the dramatic hellscape you paint it as...

      • And since I run my own domain, I can give each company their own address. This way I know who sells off that bit of info (or got hacked) and if I try to unsubscribe and it isn't honored I can kill off that address.

      • Check your spam folder in gmail and see what's in there. If you just signed up recently there isn't much but it won't take long. Eventually you'll need to check it regularly to find out what you're missing that you actually want to read. Filters are only making the situation worse and that's all they can do from this point forward.

          I miss a real email about once a year from SPAM filters in Gmail, and it's usually a shady email (as I contact form from a small website I setup, and didn't whitelist the address).

          Every now and again a registration confirmation or receipt goes there, but I know to check because I'm expecting it.

          I literally never check my Gmail SPAM just because.

          Even so, it's not too bad, I assume the vast majority of true spam doesn't even hit that folder.

      • fun fact, not everyone uses Google to manage their email
        Give that roughly 50% of emails is spam (Sept 2017 [statista.com]), I hardly say "problem long solved"
      • mostly stopped using my gmail account now, it is 90% spam content. Only check it occasionally now to point the people that still mail me their to my new address.

    • we've even heard of spammers being murdered on the street and it didn't stop more spammers from coming up to take their place

      I'm not sure that this solution has been properly and thoroughly tested, and I don't think, in good conscience and out of respect for the scientific principle that we can dismiss it so casually until we have more evidence.

      Personally I'm a fan of a Lex Talionis type solution, where for every piece of Spam (unsolicted commercial email) sent, the sender must recieve (eat) one 'piece' of Spam (spiced ham). In one sitting. I'm happy for piece to be set at 1g. Small time offenders should survive that. And be suit

  • I really hate those unsolicited telegrams. I don't want or need any of your dag blum miracle liniment, consarn it!

  • I wonder what the impact of spam has been to Spam (The trademarked processed meat product). Would the company still be in business if its name wasn't mentioned millions of times a day because of something completely unrelated?

