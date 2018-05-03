Forty Years of Spam Email (bbc.com) 15
An anonymous reader writes: The BBC has a video celebrating the 40th birthday of spam email. Here's a transcript of the video: "It is 40 years since the first spam email was sent. Marketer Gary Thuerk composed an email selling his company's newest computers and sent it to 400 users on ARPANET, which was the network that become the basis for the internet. Why is it called spam? It has been suggested that it was called spam after a song in a Monty Python sketch. Where patrons of a cafe were repeatedly offered something they didn't want. The concept of spam is nothing new. Unsolicited telegrams were sent over 100 years ago and we've come to accept junk mail as part of everyday life. Now [nearly 60%] of all email is spam. Like most rubbish, it can be found everywhere on earth."
What? Since when was spam even a problem again? Using Gmail, I can't remember the last time I got spam that I didn't sign up for at point or another, with a company I've expressed interest in. I thought this was a retrospective on a problem long solved, not the dramatic hellscape you paint it as...
And since I run my own domain, I can give each company their own address. This way I know who sells off that bit of info (or got hacked) and if I try to unsubscribe and it isn't honored I can kill off that address.
I miss a real email about once a year from SPAM filters in Gmail, and it's usually a shady email (as I contact form from a small website I setup, and didn't whitelist the address).
Every now and again a registration confirmation or receipt goes there, but I know to check because I'm expecting it.
I literally never check my Gmail SPAM just because.
Even so, it's not too bad, I assume the vast majority of true spam doesn't even hit that folder.
Give that roughly 50% of emails is spam (Sept 2017 [statista.com]), I hardly say "problem long solved"
we've even heard of spammers being murdered on the street and it didn't stop more spammers from coming up to take their place
I'm not sure that this solution has been properly and thoroughly tested, and I don't think, in good conscience and out of respect for the scientific principle that we can dismiss it so casually until we have more evidence.
Personally I'm a fan of a Lex Talionis type solution, where for every piece of Spam (unsolicted commercial email) sent, the sender must recieve (eat) one 'piece' of Spam (spiced ham). In one sitting. I'm happy for piece to be set at 1g. Small time offenders should survive that. And be suit
I really hate those unsolicited telegrams. I don't want or need any of your dag blum miracle liniment, consarn it!
