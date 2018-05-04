Vulnerabilities Affecting Over One Million Dasan GPON Routers Are Now Under Attack (bleepingcomputer.com) 1
Two vulnerabilities affecting over one million routers, and disclosed earlier this week, are now under attack by botnet herders, who are trying to gather the vulnerable devices under their control. From a report: Attacks started yesterday, Thursday, May 3, according to Netlab, the network security division of Chinese cyber-security vendor Qihoo 360. Exploitation of these two flaws started after on Monday, April 30, an anonymous researcher published details of the two vulnerabilities via the VPNMentor blog. His findings detail two flaws -- an authentication bypass (CVE-2018-10561) and a remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2018-10562). The most ludicrous of these two flaws is the first, which basically allows anyone to access the router's internal settings by appending the "?images" string to any URL, effectively giving anyone control over the router's configuration.
Vulnerabilities Affecting Over One Million Dasan GPON Routers Are Now Under Attack More | Reply Login
Vulnerabilities Affecting Over One Million Dasan GPON Routers Are Now Under Attack
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals