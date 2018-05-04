YouTube Gets 1.8 Billion Logged-in Viewers Monthly (engadget.com) 17
On stage today at Radio City Music Hall, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki made a surprising revelation: the service gets 1.8 billion logged-in viewers every month. And that doesn't include people who aren't logged in -- which means the actual number of people watching YouTube is definitely much higher. From a report: Last June, the service had 1.5 billion logged-in watchers. On TVs alone, people are now watching 150 million hours of YouTube every day. The latest figures are yet another sign that YouTube's reach is staggering, something that Wojcicki wanted to make crystal clear for the audience of advertisers and potential partners at its annual BrandCast event.
YouTube is a radicalization engine (Score:3)
Almost universally, they suggest extreme versions of content you just searched for. For example, searching anything related to climate gets you to doomsday, the end is next year videos. Searching anything related to religion lands you on most radical versions of that content. Searching anything political lands you into directly into conspiracy videos.
Are you sure that isn't because you tend to view too many conspiracy videos to begin with? I haven't seen anything unusual with say SciShow's presentation on Climate Change or any of the other legitimately well done science channels. It sometimes helps to see what other videos are on the same channel. If they are political, religious and or wild personal topics then you know you're not on a real science channel. And Climate change will lead to doomsday, thou not all at once nor will it be in a year. It
No Surprise Here! (Score:2)
Everyone I know has tried Youtube at least once and usually more. Bandwidth wise it probably has some of the heaviest usage on our Internet usage aside from Torrenting. YouTube is basically the go to place for virtually anyone who wants to view a quick video for laughs, repairs or even documentaries. I probably watch more YouTube than I do regular TV now.
