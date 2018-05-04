Google Broke Up a Vietnamese Con Scheme After an Employee Was Scammed Buying a Bluetooth Headset (cnbc.com) 27
A Google executive found a high-end Bluetooth headset selling at a steep discount on Google Shopping website earlier this year. He placed the order, but much to his surprise, the headset never arrived at his doorstep. He tried calling the seller, but it turned out that the number listed on the website was disconnected, and the merchant wasn't based in the US, as the website had indicated. Instead of kicking the seller off the website, Google launched an investigation and it soon realized the problem ran too deep. From a report: But instead of simply banning the bad actor from listing new products, Google Shopping's trust and safety team initiated a global probe that ultimately tracked down 5,000 merchant accounts wrapped up in a sophisticated scheme to defraud users. "I think we caught them right at the tip of when they were trying to scale up," Saikat Mitra, Google Shopping's director of trust and safety, told CNBC. The story, which Mitra is sharing publicly for the first time, reflects Google's never-ending battle against scams, a fight that requires engineers and their increasingly sophisticated machine learning tools.
It also illustrates the risks that consumers face as Google aggressively tries to win back product searches from Amazon and stay relevant in the future of e-commerce. Although Google Shopping may look like a marketplace, it really isn't. Amazon and eBay operate shopping platforms that connect sellers with buyers and offer protections like money-back guarantees. Google, by contrast, sends shoppers off its site after they click on an item, and thus has no visibility into what happens after the transaction.
Don't rip off bigshots (Score:1)
A Google executive...
If that to you or I - peasants - we'd be given the run around and basically told to "suck it".
Re: (Score:2)
wow (Score:2, Insightful)
After years of scam, google exec had to get scammed to start any investigation. Who cares about 100.000 complains they received earlier...
John Doe: (Score:1)
I got scammed!
Google: Too bad.
Google Exec:
I got scammed!
Google: Let's find the scum and make a press release of how much good we're doing!
Exactly. Also (Score:2)
5000 scam merchants doesn't sound like the tip.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends. Setting up "merchants" can be automated just like sending millions of spams. You just create a script to set them up from a template that is varied by a table in a database. I see "websites" all the time that are obviously just rows in a database created to build 1000s of sites with hours of work just to match a search term now and then and achieve a view on a paid ad.
One thing that usually gives these away is that they aren't paying for good domain names. I won't shop at anything that is xyz.un
eh what? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Does it really trick anybody?
I use it specifically because it is a search engine.
It aggregates many stores, and pretty clearly links to them.
Similar to its flight search.
It is specifically because it is a search engine and not a marketplace that I find it so useful.
"much to his surprise, the headset never arrived" (Score:1)
A Google executive found a high-end Bluetooth headset selling at a steep discount on Google Shopping website earlier this year. He placed the order, but much to his surprise, the headset never arrived at his doorstep.
...
Geez, and this guy is an executive at Google?
This is the problem with globalization (Score:1)
The main problem with globalization is that we need to rely on corporations, such as Google, to investigate and punish fraud. Although Google did the right thing in this case, they're doing the wrong thing in far too many cases.
Personally, I think that globalization is just a bad idea. Neverthless, the corporations love it because it gives them immense power and profits.
Bargain hunters ... (Score:2)
A Google executive found a high-end Bluetooth headset selling at a steep discount on Google Shopping website earlier this year. He placed the order, but much to his surprise, the headset never arrived at his doorstep. He tried calling the seller, but it turned out that the number listed on the website was disconnected, and the merchant wasn't based in the US, as the website had indicated. Instead of kicking the seller off the website, Google launched an investigation and it soon realized the problem ran too deep.
Now, see
... when that happens to me I start wondering whether this is a scam ... I suppose Google executives are wired differently. I always get a bit of a kick out of greedy bargain hunters. This is not to say that all bargain hunters are greedy, in fact just a small minority of few of them fits that description, but that minority is a pretty reliable source of amusement. Years and years ago there was this case in Germany where people bought a mobile phones from a Swiss company by mail through a magazine
Re: (Score:2)
I'm trying to figure out why a hyper-rich guy is not only shopping for a bit of electronics himself, but spending time hunting for bargains like a regular broke-ass millennial. Is it some multimillion-dollar headset made from some endangered tree's wood treated with war orphans' tears?
Re: (Score:2)
> I'm trying to figure out why a hyper-rich guy is not only shopping for a bit of electronics himself, but spending time hunting for bargains like a regular broke-ass millennial.
If he is a young exec, chances are that he was a thrifty grad student not too long ago. Most people's spending habits and general behaviors don't automatically get rewired the moment they get a larger pay check.
I still peek at the same deal sites as I did 15 years ago, often just by habit. My income certainly changed a lot in the
Product searches (Score:1)
Amazon and eBay operate shopping platforms that connect sellers with buyers and offer protections like money-back guarantees. Google, by contrast, sends shoppers off its site after they click on an item, and thus has no visibility into what happens after the transaction.
Which is why Google Shopping has no chance of competing with Amazon or eBay.
Google wants to think they caught this early (Score:2)