Tesla Stock Plunged After Elon Musk's 'Bizarre' Conference Call (wired.com) 38
A recent Bloomberg article describes Elon Musk's "bizarre" conference call on Wednesday -- and its aftermath on Wall Street. Elon Musk told investors not to buy Tesla Inc. shares if they can't stomach volatility. They got the message. The comments -- part of a bizarre, heated conference call after the close Wednesday -- sent the electric-car maker's stock plunging. Tesla fell as much as 8.6 percent Thursday after the chief executive officer rejected analysts' questions on another quarter in which the company burned more than $1 billion in cash.
Investors had shorted a total of more than 40 million shares by Thursday -- the most ever in Tesla history -- and despite a rise in Tesla's stock price on Friday, they shorted 500,000 more shares.
Wired argues that Musk "clearly is avoiding some hard questions about Tesla's financial viability. But it's equally true that the call exposed how limited Wall Street can be about visions for the future and what it takes to create new templates for doing old things." This clash was highlighted by Musk's response to "sober questions by respected Wall Street analysts" like Toni Sacconaghi.
Musk brushed him off, sniping that "bonehead, boring questions are not cool." To add insult to that injury, Musk then fielded questions from a YouTube user, who proceeded to dominate a call normally open only to significant Wall Street analysts. That did not sit well with the Street, and Sacconaghi lambasted Musk the next day on CNBC with the rather clever jab, "This is a financial analyst call, this is not a TED talk."
Friday, Musk returned fire, with tweets asserting that the question was boneheaded because the analyst already knew the answer and was asking purely to advocate a negative thesis about the company.
But Barron's replayed the conference call, and argued that Musk was mistaken, reporting that "the analyst wanted to know about capital requirements, not expenditures."
Given the choice (Score:1)
I would prefer to respond to Youtuber comments over having a Wall Street putz on the phone let alone talking to one.
Just ask your average person what they would do to a Wall Street banker, then realize that few people know enough about the human body to hurt others really severely.
Re: (Score:1)
Until you remember how Wall Street missed Bernie Madoff, Bear Sterns, AIG, Lehman Brothers, Enron, Galleon Group, Arthur Anderson, scammed Jefferson and Orange Counties, and are pretty much the gutter monkeys of the world with the nicest suits, but the emptiest brains.
Then you realize that Emperor Norton might be wearing a fancy suit, but that doesn't make him a King.
Re: (Score:3)
The YouTuber asked the best questions on the call. The questions Musk didn't answer was A) Tony Sacconaghi's third question (he was only allowed two, and he didn't even ask before launching into a third), asking about something that was in boldface right at the top of the investor letter that everyone was supposed to have read before joining the call. And B) Joseph Spak advocating for a short selling thesis he's been pushing where he argues that there's a low conversion rate on Model 3s - despite the fact
Re: (Score:2)
The issue is that during an earnings call, you field the analyst questions, not indulge feel good fanboyism.
His rationale was that the ones he snubbed were 'sell-side' and therefore just out to screw him over to help those who have shorted stock, which is problematic as that isn't what 'sell-side' means. It seems he doesn't understand that (bad for one having that responsibility) and that he is sore over how many people are shorting Tesla stock, and unable to handle it.
Even if he did feel the analysts were
Re: (Score:2)
Well, Musk and his pals own the largest part of the shares, so I guess he can be a bit more blasé than many in his position. Assuming Tesla don't need extra money from outside his circle that is.
I think he is being genuine, he is trying to do something new and change things, he is not interested in maximising the share price day to day and finds that attitude an annoyance. Whether that will bite him in the end and whether he will succeed I don't know, but good luck to him.
Re: (Score:3)
If you followed his twitter feed, he's not upset about how many people are shorting Tesla, he's giggling about it. He finds them amusing. Just the other day he issued another one of his "oh by the way..." notices that he did the last two times right before there were short squeezes.
As for the two questions he didn't answer: Tony just jumped in, tried to take a third question without having been told he could (the normal rule is two), and asked about something that was right at the bloody top of the invest
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, your reaction is pretty much the same as CNBC's Jim Cramer [youtube.com].
Two Words (Score:3)
Gerald Ratner.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at least Musk didn't call his cars "total crap."
Honestly, it doesn't really affect my opinion of Musk that much. With his bizarre rants about living in a simulated universe and the AI boogeyman, I've always thought he was brilliant, but possibly a bit unhinged. This is just one more example.
It's not rocket science (Score:2)
I get his frustration completely .... (Score:3)
Unfortunately, as soon as you take your company public, this is the B.S. you get caught up in. Today's Wall Street investor doesn't give a crap if you're a super genius with world-changing ideas you're trying to gear up to sell to the world. They only care about profit and loss statements and projections for the next quarter's revenue. They're going to buy and sell your stock right along with hundreds or thousands of others, going by whatever trends they think they can spot to maximize their income on them. They really don't invest in you because they believe in your business and business model anymore.
I don't work in the financial world, so maybe some others who are will challenge my assertions here? But I do have a friend whose dad owned a big investment firm for something like 40 years. He decided to retire about 8 years ago, saying he always told himself he'd quit, the day he stopped feeling like any of the investing made sense to him anymore. And that day came.....
So on one hand, I have to kind of laugh and admire Musk here, doing what he did. It's a nice "poke in the eye" to the Financial "gods" who rule American business these days. But on the other, it really is true that he's so heavily financially leveraged with Tesla that he'd have nothing but unrealized ideas if all the big lenders and investors backed out on him.
And IMO, one thing he has working against him is that he needs to build out a massively expensive network of superchargers (and maintain them all, including the promise of free charging for many customers) - BUT he doesn't get any of the government protections that we've extended others who tried to undertake similarly massive infrastructure roll-outs (such as the cellular companies). I'm not saying he SHOULD have any of that, either! But he's trying to compete against the established gas station infrastructure that benefits almost all the other auto-makers. So he's going to NEED to stay on the good side of people with lots of money to lend him.
Re: (Score:2)
And IMO, one thing he has working against him is that he needs to build out a massively expensive network of superchargers (and maintain them all, including the promise of free charging for many customers)
That will become a smaller and smaller percentage of customers as time goes by, so if he can hang on for a while, this is a problem which should solve itself.
But he's trying to compete against the established gas station infrastructure that benefits almost all the other auto-makers. So he's going to NEED to stay on the good side of people with lots of money to lend him.
No, he isn't. Gas stations don't compete with EV charging stations. They perform totally different functions, even though their purposes are similar.
Re: (Score:3)
They really don't invest in you because they believe in your business and business model anymore.
Uh, that's exactly why they invest. If they think your business model will work and generate income, then they will invest.
In any case, IT'S NOT ELON'S MONEY. He's taken 12.7 BILLION dollars of investor money after 27 rounds of financing. Yeah, investors get to ask some questions. If he doesn't like answering those questions HE SHOULDN'T HAVE TAKEN THEIR MONEY.
Definitely frustrated (Score:2)
Not to inject facts into a good discussion, but the reality is that Tesla stock dropped about 2% after the call, and it's already rebounded. (If you include the part of the drop that occurred right before the call, it would be about 5%. Figure $301 to $284 and back.)
Look at the 1-month variation in this link [google.com] and note that the variation after the call is about the same as four other similar variations in the past 30 days.
Big, fat hairy deal.
Also, the questions that Musk avoided weren't "sober questions by re
Re: (Score:2)
And they're right. Whether your ideas generate a profit or a loss is what distinguishes if they're super genius world-changing ideas, or deceptively seductive ideas which sound good in theory but turn out not to work in the real world due to factors its proponents ar
Elon, do it some more! (Score:3)
It's fun to watch, and if the stock dips down again I'll buy some more.
Tesla is a "buy and hold" stock in my opinion. Tesla has been doing everything possible to build for the future. I frankly don't care if Wall Street gets personally annoyed with Elon Musk's antics and the stock price dips. Nothing fundamental changed and the stock price went right back up again.
Re:Elon, do it some more! (Score:4, Insightful)
I think the challenge is that long term, there are signs that there will be plenty of competition in what would be the bread and butter of Tesla's business.
They have been doing a lot and it has been costly, but I wouldn't be so confident that investment will become durable first mover advantage for Tesla, or if it is more the tide that raises all ships.
Respected analysts can be wankers too (Score:4, Insightful)
I haven't listened to the call, so I don't know what kinds of questions he was asking, but the crybaby analyst probably asked some kind of question he obviously wasn't going to get an answer to. Musk isn't there to fellate wall street, he's got enough investors that he doesn't have to... yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Wall Street *are* his investors, and by the stock valuation we can judge their reaction. They surely did not like this, and, apparently, were more interested to find out what the answer to the analysts' question was.
The question, more likely, annoyed Musk because it pokes at a somewhat sensitive topic. But Musk is the one being a crybaby here. If he did not need Wall Street's money - sure, he could say and do whatever he wants. Yet he does, and so he needs to please those who pay to keep Tesla running - and
On purpose? (Score:1)
It bounced right back again. (Score:2)
When it dropped 8%, I brought some. Sold it the next day. Some events are simply predictable.
Surprised that Jim Cramer defended Musk (Score:2)
and despite the disbelief of his colleagues he swears he was being serious.
Seems that analyst has few fans.
That said I'm becoming ever more pessimistic that Tesla can survive. They may linger for years but unless they really pull it out of the fire by the end of this year, I can't see a turnaround without a restructuring.
cry me a river (Score:4, Insightful)
" respected Wall Street analysts...."
That is exactly how the Wall Street racket works, by selling fake expertise on the basis of reputation.
Musk's disrespect for Wall-Street is certainly warranted. Analysts claim to possess expert knowledge which will yield higher returns, when really their returns are worse than a dumb strategy such as ETFs. Retrospective comparisons of analysts picks to passive investment show analysts perform worse.
Investment firms are a scam. Do not be a sucker and a victim. Read [amazon.com] about investment from someone who is not trying to extract money from you.
That Musk moved the price of Tesla shares by blowing off analysts just shows how many idiot investors there are. When idiots sell their Tesla stock because Musk hurt the feelings of the con artists, the smart move is to buy Tesla.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a bit more sophisticated than that. There's some good evidence that good professional investors can beat the market (and most amateurs) relatively consistently. Unfortunately there's also very good evidence that they typically take all of that outperformance (and often more) back in the fees they charge, so that if *you* invest with them then you (on average) won't be better off than if you'd just bought the lowest-cost index fund tracking whatever they measure themselves against you can find (which ma
Analyst asked a perfectly valid question it seems (Score:1)
