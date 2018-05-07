Robocalls, and Their Scams, Are Surging (nytimes.com) 67
The volume of pesky robocalls -- and their scams -- have skyrocketed in recent years, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April. [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source.] From a report: In an age when cellphones have become extensions of our bodies, robocallers now follow people wherever they go, disrupting business meetings, church services and bedtime stories with their children. Though automated calls have long plagued consumers, the volume has skyrocketed in recent years, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April, according to YouMail, which collects and analyzes calls through its robocall blocking service. That's an increase of almost 900 million a month compared with a year ago. Federal lawmakers have noticed the surge. Both the House and Senate held hearings on the issue within the last two weeks, and each chamber has either passed or introduced legislation aimed at curbing abuses.
Federal regulators have also noticed, issuing new rules in November that give phone companies the authority to block certain robocalls. Law enforcement authorities have noticed, too. Just the other week, the New York State attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, warned consumers about a scheme targeting people with Chinese last names, in which the caller purports to be from the Chinese Consulate and demands money. Since December, the New York Police Department said, 21 Chinese immigrants had lost a total of $2.5 million.
Because VoIP trunking can go anywhere and still lead to an endpoint in the US. It's just digital data that can be routed. The Caller ID spoofing for people who have no ownership of the number they're using should be much easier to shut down, and that would make it easier to block numbers of repeat offenders.
Here's a solution:
In order to transmit a caller id # which is different than the originating number, you must own that caller id number you are transmitting, or else have a signed delegation from the owner which you provide the phone company with.
Otherwise, if ANI number doesn't equal caller ID number, ANI number is substituted for caller ID number so that it's visible to recipients. Later, once the kinks of that are worked out, start outright blocking the call if ownership doesn't provably match.
Voip or ot
Because it will cut into all the telcom company's profit margin to implement technical solutions, so they don't want to do anything about it.
We go after the providers as it is literally the only way it can be done.
But we won't, what ever law they pass this time will be full of loopholes allowing for continued abuse.
We go after the providers as it is literally the only way it can be done.
I'm perfectly willing to accept the collateral damage from drone strikes on this one.
Because that would disrupt all the legitimate VOIP operators and so forth that also need access to the phone system.
This is what I don't get... (Score:3)
Telephone companies have the ability to track every call as to send them the phone bill. But they cannot block calls with fake caller IDs?
Either the Telephone companies just don't care their services are being actively used to scam people with a difficult to track back to them and lock them up and/or their infrastructure is grossly out of date.
Calls are billed with ANI data, not Caller ID data. There are legitimate uses for caller ID spoofing (customer support returning a call from any station with the one main national number, for example). I use Caller ID spoofing myself for both personal and business calls (Google Voice and multiline SIP phone system). But there are a lot instances of Caller ID spoofing that should still be detected and blocked.
And even then it should be announced to the one you do it to.
There are legitimate uses for caller ID spoofing (customer support returning a call from any station with the one main national number, for example). I use Caller ID spoofing myself for both personal and business calls (Google Voice and multiline SIP phone system).
That's not a legitimate use for spoofing Caller ID.
Because they make money that way. Selling your number to some telemarketer. I'm not getting calls from telemarketers, scum, on my cell phone. I believe my provider, AT&T, wants to charge me $6.99 to block telemarketers. fucking scum..
Because they make money that way. Selling your number to some telemarketer. I'm not getting calls from telemarketers, scum, on my cell phone. I believe my provider, AT&T, wants to charge me $6.99 to block telemarketers. fucking scum..
Interesting - I have "scam protection" as a freebie on my account (I don't see a line item on my bill for it).
Of course, I'm on the "Un-Carrier" (T-Mobile) so maybe this is just Jon being disruptive. Who knows.
These days most calls are just VoIP data, phone companies don't really have the infrastructure to track incoming calls; I mean sure they know that a call came in and how long it was. But they only know it came from IP x.x.x.x.x they don't know where it came from before that, not really. If the packets are properly formatted they just connect them to their destination. Similar to how an email server has to rely on self-reporting of e-mail headers to verify authenticity, phone companies are trusting that info
Don't answer it? (Score:2)
Unless I'm expecting a call, I never answer unknown numbers. If it is a legitimate call, they'll leave you a message.
That said, I do feel sorry for people who still, for some reason, have a landline.
I don't answer any calls on my landline that I don't recognize. That happens a few times per week.
I do the same. The only problem I run into are delivery drivers who call from random numbers. On more than one occasion I've forgotten I have a delivery coming, not answered the phone call and missed the delivery. I wish they would use the intercom system outside my building, but they don't.
I'm just thankful solicitors can't knock directly on my door like they would do when I rented an apartment.
A lot of people have jobs or responsibilities where they just can't ignore unknown numbers. Anyone who has business cards printed up so that people can call them can't just ignore an unknown number. Mine automatically forwards to voicemail if they're not in my contacts. Even when I sell used stuff on ksl (local site similar to craigslist) I use a google voice number and I've still been able to connect to the legitimate buyer without issue.
I sort of feel bad for my parents and in-laws who have land lines. Bu
Need suggestions (Score:2)
Spoofed numbers are illegal unless you own or have a legitimate use for the number you're calling from (e.g. Google Voice spoofs caller numbers when they forward calls to your cell, even though that leg of the call is really from them)
No way to hold them accountable, as most are offshore.
Re:Need suggestions (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
My time (and cell phone minutes) are also worth money, and its costs me, too. A cost that I am absolutely unwilling to bear. There are better ways to put an end to this nonsense that don't cost me more of my limited time or money.
Canadian online Pharmacy (Score:2)
I get calls at least twice a day from some variation of 'Canadian Online Pharmacy' or 'US Online Pharmacy' trying to sell me viagra or cialis. It's continued for close to 8 years. They pull every trick you can think of, ignore requests to "Do not call", spoof caller IDs, etc.
Unfortunately my phone number is used for business so I can't easily change it or ignore calls from numbers I don't recognize as that could mean potentially lost business. But I really don't need their dick pills. Occasionally if I
The price of free phone calls (Score:1)
This only works because phone calls within the United States are basically free. There is no cost per call.
In Europe it typically costs at least something to make a phone call. It's not enough to matter to a typical America $100 per month cell phone bill, but it is enough to prevent robocalls.
I wish that we had some similar cost per phone call in the US because robocalls have effectively rendered my home and cell phone useless for incoming calls which I at this point I just assume are robocalls and telemark
So why do you continue paying for this useless service?
Is it an expected call, an immediate family member, or someone currently caring for an immediate family member?
Yes: Answer it
No: Reject it
If it was from work I'll listen to the voice mail.
Favorites List (Score:2)
I list my immediate family, close friends, and necessary work contacts in my favorites list. I then set my Android phone to silent, unless it's a call, message, or email from someone on the list. The only suck is when I'm streaming music and the incoming unknown caller silently interrupts it. It's a small price to pay though.
Thanks Do Not Call Registry (Score:5, Interesting)
The telephone industry has always been highly regulated, starting from the government-forced monopoly of AT&T, followed by the government-forced breakup of AT&T, and continuing with a large amount of regulations, including the Do Not Call Registry, which was more of my tax dollars well spent obviously.
Meanwhile, Google has effectively stopped SPAM email, at no cost to me.
Do Not Call Registry worked great for years (Score:2)
Things change. When they do regulations have to adapt. That's just the nature of the world. It's like complaining that rail road crossing are bunk because cars can run stop signs. New tech and new processes need new regulations.
If AT&T had a program where they provide you with phone service in exchange for letting them store recordings of all of your conversations, analyze them with AI, and sell the resulting analysis of your personality to 3rd parties, then you can bet that it would also include free spam filtering.
Best wardialer for just such spamming (Score:1)
The best wardialer used to be sold by Sandstorm Enterprises. I'm not sure of they still make them, since they were purchased by NikSun. I suspect they yanked all the public advertising and sell it much more quietly directly to the spammers, advertising to telco's. They worked really well, detecting whether a call was a fax, a modem, or a human *much* more quickly to corectly connect the line to a salesman or sales message, rather than spending anywhere near as much time figuring that out as most war dialers
Apple and Google could fight the robocallers (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, the scams are surging. Some scammers are even calling in the middle of the night. But if you're waiting for the telcos (or the government) to fix this, you'll be waiting for a very, very long time. Caller ID is completely broken, and it will clearly never be fixed.
But robocalling can be tackled on the user end. Robocalling requires a delay of several seconds between you answering the phone and the call being routed to a live human at a call center. I've got an Obi110 on my home telephone, configured with a "Press 1 to continue" screening message. By the time the robocaller switches the call over, the scammer hears nothing but silence. And unless the "1" is pressed, the Obi110 will not ring my home phone. In three years, not one robocaller has made it past the Obi110.
Obviously you can't put an Obi110 on a cell phone. However, Apple and Google could build a call screening function into iOS and Android. Give users the ability to activate a "challenge before ringing" function, give them the ability to customize the challenge and the response (with whitelisting of numbers in the phone directory), and you'd seriously cripple the robocalling industry. With every phone having different challenges / responses, the only solution for the scammers will be for a human being to listen to every call, at least until someone comes up with an AI smart enough to answer any challenge.
It's not a perfect solution, but it's better to fight back than do nothing.
There's an easy, market-driven fix for this. (Score:2)
Every time someone calls you on a non-business line, $0.10 should get transferred from their account to yours.
These scams work because the scammers can externalize their costs on a massive scale. A robocaller can make thousands of calls an hour, millions of calls over the course of a month, because the marginal cost of the next call is zero. Commercial robocalling operations charge less than a penny a minute.
Internalizing the cost of a spam call is a market solution. It doesn't depend on some government
Use wisdom of the crowds (Score:1)
There should be a standard option to flag a call as spam. If enough customers flag the same number or source (if number spoofed), then a law enforcement investigation should be started. Email systems use a similar technique already.
How to get blacklisted (Score:2)
Easy. Waste their time.
I got spam calls by the dozen. I picked up, immediately terminated the call when I noticed it's a spam call and they kept coming back. Until I was pissed enough that I felt like playing with the asshole. Be bizarre. Be crazy. Talk about him with some weird conspiracy shit. Eventually you'll get written off as some lunatic batshit crazy idiot and they stop calling.
>> Until I was pissed enough that I felt like playing with the asshole.
This guy gets it. If you call me and offer to sell me health insurance its going to take you a half hour to get through the opening lines of your script. I can talk about my skin tags, bunions, moles, and all of the medical procedures everyone I've ever know has been through.
... and bless your heart if you give me a callback number. I'll call for a follow-up chat every single day.
]XD
If the law can't break these scams then it's
"Hello this is Lenny" (Score:2)
When this conversation comes up it's always good to take a look back at good ol' Lenny
https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com]
Start calling them back. (Score:1)
The longer your information doesn't change, the worse it gets.
I have found one solution, but I do not know if it will get me in trouble.
I equate them running to the authorities to complain about me would be akin to a drug dealer complaining that someone stole their drug money.
What I do:
Any time they call me, first I notify them of my intentions to fight fire with fire: "I'm going to call you as much as I can during peak hours and tie your phone systems up as much as I can".
And then I started doing it.
I have
I'm getting 'robocalls' that don't hide their id (Score:2)
They want me to call back. They are local.
If you look up your home's value on the wrong site, they tell everyone who asks that you're interested in your home's worth. These scum are happy to help you refi, or sell, or find you the new home. Doesn't matter why you looked up your home's value. And of course there are interposers who happily scrounge your browser history and sell that info.
If you answer your mortgage broker's come-on for more info, that gets sold.
Needless to say, searches for certain terms wi
I get 1 or 2 of those "chinese consulate" calls... (Score:2)
I'm genuinely curious? (Score:2)
Who the fuck ANSWERS these calls? Much less, who ACTUALLY GIVES THEM $$ in enough numbers to justify the effort/expense?
I mean, we've *always* hung up on them instantly.