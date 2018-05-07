Robocalls, and Their Scams, Are Surging

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


The volume of pesky robocalls -- and their scams -- have skyrocketed in recent years, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April. [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source.] From a report: In an age when cellphones have become extensions of our bodies, robocallers now follow people wherever they go, disrupting business meetings, church services and bedtime stories with their children. Though automated calls have long plagued consumers, the volume has skyrocketed in recent years, reaching an estimated 3.4 billion in April, according to YouMail, which collects and analyzes calls through its robocall blocking service. That's an increase of almost 900 million a month compared with a year ago. Federal lawmakers have noticed the surge. Both the House and Senate held hearings on the issue within the last two weeks, and each chamber has either passed or introduced legislation aimed at curbing abuses.

Federal regulators have also noticed, issuing new rules in November that give phone companies the authority to block certain robocalls. Law enforcement authorities have noticed, too. Just the other week, the New York State attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, warned consumers about a scheme targeting people with Chinese last names, in which the caller purports to be from the Chinese Consulate and demands money. Since December, the New York Police Department said, 21 Chinese immigrants had lost a total of $2.5 million.

  • This is what I don't get... (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:48PM (#56567714)

    Telephone companies have the ability to track every call as to send them the phone bill. But they cannot block calls with fake caller IDs?

    Either the Telephone companies just don't care their services are being actively used to scam people with a difficult to track back to them and lock them up and/or their infrastructure is grossly out of date.

    • Calls are billed with ANI data, not Caller ID data. There are legitimate uses for caller ID spoofing (customer support returning a call from any station with the one main national number, for example). I use Caller ID spoofing myself for both personal and business calls (Google Voice and multiline SIP phone system). But there are a lot instances of Caller ID spoofing that should still be detected and blocked.

      • There are legitimate uses for caller ID spoofing (customer support returning a call from any station with the one main national number, for example). I use Caller ID spoofing myself for both personal and business calls (Google Voice and multiline SIP phone system).

        That's not a legitimate use for spoofing Caller ID.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Because they make money that way. Selling your number to some telemarketer. I'm not getting calls from telemarketers, scum, on my cell phone. I believe my provider, AT&T, wants to charge me $6.99 to block telemarketers. fucking scum..

      • If file sharing companies are liable for pirated/illegal content, and internet providers are tasked with flagging illegal activities (I believe this is true in the UK), then why aren't phone companies held to the same standard?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rsborg ( 111459 )

        Because they make money that way. Selling your number to some telemarketer. I'm not getting calls from telemarketers, scum, on my cell phone. I believe my provider, AT&T, wants to charge me $6.99 to block telemarketers. fucking scum..

        Interesting - I have "scam protection" as a freebie on my account (I don't see a line item on my bill for it).

        Of course, I'm on the "Un-Carrier" (T-Mobile) so maybe this is just Jon being disruptive. Who knows.

    • Caller id was not designed to be a secure form of identification. The system basically relies on self-reporting. TELCO's have added some basic level of sanity checking (eg: don't accept the recipients own phone number) but with the thousands of VIOP providers out there, there is little more they can do. Groups such as "Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (stir)" have been formed to tackle the issue, but progress has been slow to say the least

    • These days most calls are just VoIP data, phone companies don't really have the infrastructure to track incoming calls; I mean sure they know that a call came in and how long it was. But they only know it came from IP x.x.x.x.x they don't know where it came from before that, not really. If the packets are properly formatted they just connect them to their destination. Similar to how an email server has to rely on self-reporting of e-mail headers to verify authenticity, phone companies are trusting that info

  • Unless I'm expecting a call, I never answer unknown numbers. If it is a legitimate call, they'll leave you a message.

    That said, I do feel sorry for people who still, for some reason, have a landline.

    • I don't answer any calls on my landline that I don't recognize. That happens a few times per week.

    • I do the same. The only problem I run into are delivery drivers who call from random numbers. On more than one occasion I've forgotten I have a delivery coming, not answered the phone call and missed the delivery. I wish they would use the intercom system outside my building, but they don't.

      I'm just thankful solicitors can't knock directly on my door like they would do when I rented an apartment.

    • Landlines also have the exact same caller ID and voicemail functions as a cell phone, so why would you feel sorry for people with a landline like me? I don't answer unknown numbers on my landline, just like I don't on my cellphone.

    • A lot of people have jobs or responsibilities where they just can't ignore unknown numbers. Anyone who has business cards printed up so that people can call them can't just ignore an unknown number. Mine automatically forwards to voicemail if they're not in my contacts. Even when I sell used stuff on ksl (local site similar to craigslist) I use a google voice number and I've still been able to connect to the legitimate buyer without issue.

      I sort of feel bad for my parents and in-laws who have land lines. Bu

  • I keep getting robocalls from spoofed phone numbers where the first 6 digits are the same as my own phone number. Isn't that illegal? My cell phone is on the Do Not Call list, but obviously registering an FTC Do Not Call complaint is pointless when I don't know the actual legal name or number of the entity that is harassing me. Any suggestions on how to hold these scammers accountable? Play along until I can find out their actual identity? I suspect they are offshore to begin with, so criminal charges likel

    • Spoofed numbers are illegal unless you own or have a legitimate use for the number you're calling from (e.g. Google Voice spoofs caller numbers when they forward calls to your cell, even though that leg of the call is really from them)

      No way to hold them accountable, as most are offshore.

    • Re:Need suggestions (Score:4, Interesting)

      by svanheulen ( 901014 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @01:03PM (#56567830)
      The best way to deal with them it to cost them money. And the best way to do that is to keep them on the line as long as possible. Not only is that keeping them from moving on and scamming the next person but that's also time they're paying that person to talk to you. You should look into http://www.jollyrogertelco.com... [jollyrogertelco.com] They provide bots that will talk to the telemarketers for you and it can get pretty hilarious: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Scutter ( 18425 )

        My time (and cell phone minutes) are also worth money, and its costs me, too. A cost that I am absolutely unwilling to bear. There are better ways to put an end to this nonsense that don't cost me more of my limited time or money.

        • I wasn't saying this was a solution to the problem, just a suggestion for what people can do to cost the scammers some money and get a good laugh out of it in the process.

  • I get calls at least twice a day from some variation of 'Canadian Online Pharmacy' or 'US Online Pharmacy' trying to sell me viagra or cialis. It's continued for close to 8 years. They pull every trick you can think of, ignore requests to "Do not call", spoof caller IDs, etc.

    Unfortunately my phone number is used for business so I can't easily change it or ignore calls from numbers I don't recognize as that could mean potentially lost business. But I really don't need their dick pills. Occasionally if I

  • This only works because phone calls within the United States are basically free. There is no cost per call.

    In Europe it typically costs at least something to make a phone call. It's not enough to matter to a typical America $100 per month cell phone bill, but it is enough to prevent robocalls.

    I wish that we had some similar cost per phone call in the US because robocalls have effectively rendered my home and cell phone useless for incoming calls which I at this point I just assume are robocalls and telemark

    • I wish that we had some similar cost per phone call in the US because robocalls have effectively rendered my home and cell phone useless for incoming calls which I at this point I just assume are robocalls and telemarketers.

      So why do you continue paying for this useless service?

  • I list my immediate family, close friends, and necessary work contacts in my favorites list. I then set my Android phone to silent, unless it's a call, message, or email from someone on the list. The only suck is when I'm streaming music and the incoming unknown caller silently interrupts it. It's a small price to pay though.

  • Thanks Do Not Call Registry (Score:5, Interesting)

    by kaybee ( 101750 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:57PM (#56567786) Homepage

    The telephone industry has always been highly regulated, starting from the government-forced monopoly of AT&T, followed by the government-forced breakup of AT&T, and continuing with a large amount of regulations, including the Do Not Call Registry, which was more of my tax dollars well spent obviously.

    Meanwhile, Google has effectively stopped SPAM email, at no cost to me.

    • and it continues to filter out the semi-legitimate telemarketers. The kind that called you at 8pm to sell you insurance. This is an entirely new class of scammers likely made possible by changing tech (cheap voip, Google Voice, etc).

      Things change. When they do regulations have to adapt. That's just the nature of the world. It's like complaining that rail road crossing are bunk because cars can run stop signs. New tech and new processes need new regulations.

    • If AT&T had a program where they provide you with phone service in exchange for letting them store recordings of all of your conversations, analyze them with AI, and sell the resulting analysis of your personality to 3rd parties, then you can bet that it would also include free spam filtering.

  • Best wardialer for just such spamming (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The best wardialer used to be sold by Sandstorm Enterprises. I'm not sure of they still make them, since they were purchased by NikSun. I suspect they yanked all the public advertising and sell it much more quietly directly to the spammers, advertising to telco's. They worked really well, detecting whether a call was a fax, a modem, or a human *much* more quickly to corectly connect the line to a salesman or sales message, rather than spending anywhere near as much time figuring that out as most war dialers

  • Apple and Google could fight the robocallers (Score:4, Interesting)

    by timholman ( 71886 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @01:07PM (#56567858)

    Yes, the scams are surging. Some scammers are even calling in the middle of the night. But if you're waiting for the telcos (or the government) to fix this, you'll be waiting for a very, very long time. Caller ID is completely broken, and it will clearly never be fixed.

    But robocalling can be tackled on the user end. Robocalling requires a delay of several seconds between you answering the phone and the call being routed to a live human at a call center. I've got an Obi110 on my home telephone, configured with a "Press 1 to continue" screening message. By the time the robocaller switches the call over, the scammer hears nothing but silence. And unless the "1" is pressed, the Obi110 will not ring my home phone. In three years, not one robocaller has made it past the Obi110.

    Obviously you can't put an Obi110 on a cell phone. However, Apple and Google could build a call screening function into iOS and Android. Give users the ability to activate a "challenge before ringing" function, give them the ability to customize the challenge and the response (with whitelisting of numbers in the phone directory), and you'd seriously cripple the robocalling industry. With every phone having different challenges / responses, the only solution for the scammers will be for a human being to listen to every call, at least until someone comes up with an AI smart enough to answer any challenge.

    It's not a perfect solution, but it's better to fight back than do nothing.

  • Every time someone calls you on a non-business line, $0.10 should get transferred from their account to yours.

    These scams work because the scammers can externalize their costs on a massive scale. A robocaller can make thousands of calls an hour, millions of calls over the course of a month, because the marginal cost of the next call is zero. Commercial robocalling operations charge less than a penny a minute.

    Internalizing the cost of a spam call is a market solution. It doesn't depend on some government

  • There should be a standard option to flag a call as spam. If enough customers flag the same number or source (if number spoofed), then a law enforcement investigation should be started. Email systems use a similar technique already.

  • Easy. Waste their time.

    I got spam calls by the dozen. I picked up, immediately terminated the call when I noticed it's a spam call and they kept coming back. Until I was pissed enough that I felt like playing with the asshole. Be bizarre. Be crazy. Talk about him with some weird conspiracy shit. Eventually you'll get written off as some lunatic batshit crazy idiot and they stop calling.

    • >> Until I was pissed enough that I felt like playing with the asshole.

      This guy gets it. If you call me and offer to sell me health insurance its going to take you a half hour to get through the opening lines of your script. I can talk about my skin tags, bunions, moles, and all of the medical procedures everyone I've ever know has been through. ... and bless your heart if you give me a callback number. I'll call for a follow-up chat every single day.

      ]XD

      If the law can't break these scams then it's

    • When this conversation comes up it's always good to take a look back at good ol' Lenny

      https://www.youtube.com/playli... [youtube.com]

  • Start calling them back. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The longer your information doesn't change, the worse it gets.

    I have found one solution, but I do not know if it will get me in trouble.

    I equate them running to the authorities to complain about me would be akin to a drug dealer complaining that someone stole their drug money.

    What I do:

    Any time they call me, first I notify them of my intentions to fight fire with fire: "I'm going to call you as much as I can during peak hours and tie your phone systems up as much as I can".

    And then I started doing it.

    I have

  • They want me to call back. They are local.

    If you look up your home's value on the wrong site, they tell everyone who asks that you're interested in your home's worth. These scum are happy to help you refi, or sell, or find you the new home. Doesn't matter why you looked up your home's value. And of course there are interposers who happily scrounge your browser history and sell that info.

    If you answer your mortgage broker's come-on for more info, that gets sold.

    Needless to say, searches for certain terms wi

  • ... every week. Honestly, I really wish I knew what I could do about them.

  • Who the fuck ANSWERS these calls? Much less, who ACTUALLY GIVES THEM $$ in enough numbers to justify the effort/expense?

    I mean, we've *always* hung up on them instantly.

