Nigerian Email Scammers Are More Effective Than Ever

Posted by msmash from the no-stopping-it dept.
You would think that after decades of analyzing and fighting email spam, there'd be a fix by now for the internet's oldest hustle -- the Nigerian Prince scam. But the problem, a new report suggests, has only grown to become more widespread and sophisticated. From the report: There's generally more awareness that a West African noble demanding $1,000 in order to send you millions is a scam, but the underlying logic of these "pay a little, get a lot" schemes, also known as 419 fraud, still ensnares a ton of people. In fact, groups of fraudsters in Nigeria continue to make millions off of these classic cons. And they haven't just refined the techniques and expanded their targets -- they've gained minor celebrity status for doing it.

On Thursday, the security firm Crowdstrike published detailed findings on Nigerian confraternities, cultish gangs that engage in various criminal activities and have steadily evolved email fraud into a reliable cash cow. The groups, like the notorious Black Axe syndicate, have mastered the creation of compelling and credible-looking fraud emails. Crowdstrike notes that the groups aren't very regimented or technically sophisticated, but flexibility and camaraderie still allow them to develop powerful scams.

  • It is a form of taxation. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Ecuador ( 740021 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:12PM (#56568396) Homepage

    Well, by this point, after decades of reports on it, I wouldn't call it "fraud" exactly, more like some sort of tax... Idiot tax? Greed tax? Take your pick.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      No, that's lotteries.

    • Re:It is a form of taxation. (Score:4, Informative)

      by JaredOfEuropa ( 526365 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:18PM (#56568448) Journal
      According to TFA, these guys are stepping up their game though. They use phishing techniques, get company servers infected with some commodity malware that lets them snoop around, then they can spear-phish using intraoffice email. If you have access to someone's inbox and a rough idea about the company's inner workings, it's not at all hard to impersonate that person convincingly. Perhaps enough to re-route some cash or get some account numbers changed. Or - especially in smaller companies - they simply intercept emails with payment details and change the data.

      Scams like those might be prevented with proper security and procedures, but they are way outside the realm of simple idiocy.

      • Re:It is a form of taxation. (Score:5, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:44PM (#56568656)

        If you have access to someone's inbox and a rough idea about the company's inner workings, it's not at all hard to impersonate that person convincingly.

        Dearest Robert M. Jones in Engineering,

        We are Sally from Accounting! It is with great mercy and humble that we hereby implore for the urgent help with a great matter. It is our uncle the dearest Reverend Robert Snabo from Customer Support who did thereby become gravely ill with the gall cancer, and we must remit a sum of $1,000,000 for his immediate curation. Due to the terrible situation here in Accounting, we would pleased to send you a cheque for the sum of $1,050,000, with the balance $50,000 Yours to keep if you will help us here in Accounting by cashing this cheque and forwarding the remainder sum of $1,000,000 to our agent who will henceby contact You.

        We in Accounting are deeply religious and we know that You are an honourable person humble with God and that you may will help the dearest Reverend Robert Snabo of Customer Support with his cancer treatments.

        Dearest blessings upon your family and may the Creator be with us in our time of great need, here in Accounting.

        Yours in deepest condolence, Sally Jessica Green, Accounting.

    • Re:It is a form of taxation. (Score:5, Funny)

      by michelcolman ( 1208008 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:20PM (#56568476)

      The biggest problem for me is, I am an actual Nigerian Prince and I want to transfer several million out of the country, but I can't find anyone to take it because of all these fraudsters. All I want is for someone to send me $1000, and I'll send them 100 million of which they can keep 10%. But nobody believes me thanks to these crooks. Any tips?

      • Re:It is a form of taxation. (Score:5, Funny)

        by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:41PM (#56568638)

        Yea, send me the 100 Million as an electronic money transfer to the brokerage account I just opened for you, keeping $2000 in cash for yourself...To make the accounting easy, I've left it with a zero balance for now. I suggest you not use Western Union, but approach the bank where your money is on deposit, I'm sure if you really have that much on deposit, they can easily direct you into the proper way to do this, just show up in person. No, I won't take a check, not even a cashiers check, only electronic money transfers.

        THEN, after I pay all the income taxes required by my country which takes at least a year, you are welcome to 90% of what's left.... Just show up at my door and provide proof that it's you. My address? Why yes, it's 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500, come armed and tell the guards you won't take no as an answer and you don't need an appointment, they will take care of you.

      • Maybe you should look into Bitcoin.

    • If you go that direction, my vote would be for the P.T. Barnum tax.

    • RTFA. This is not the old "I be having footlocker full of money I'll send you, merely needing $USD1000 shipping and customs" scam.

      This is (if you're the controller of company.com)

      From: Real CEO Name <real-ceo-userid@cornpany.com>
      To: Your name <you@company.com>

      Hey, (your name) this is is (CEO's name), there's a account payable that got missed somehow. This has to go out today.
      (payment details)

      If you're not paying very close attention, cornpany.com looks very much like company.com.

      This is absolu

      • Yeah, no.

        PO number and invoice number, please, boss. And I've checked the system and there are no outstanding invoices from [companyname].

        Has to go out today? To an account we don't have in our system? How come?

        All you need are some very basic processes to keep this from working.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by XXongo ( 3986865 )

          Yeah, no.

          PO number and invoice number, please, boss. And I've checked the system and there are no outstanding invoices from [companyname].

          If you read the article, you'll see that one of their techniques is to watch your inbox for a legitimate invoice, then change the payment information on that invoice to their bank.

          So, yes, there will be a PO number and an invoice number.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by slew ( 2918 )

            Yeah, no.

            PO number and invoice number, please, boss. And I've checked the system and there are no outstanding invoices from [companyname].

            If you read the article, you'll see that one of their techniques is to watch your inbox for a legitimate invoice, then change the payment information on that invoice to their bank.

            So, yes, there will be a PO number and an invoice number.

            Who sends a check these days or makes payments to a payee account number that isn't on their on-line payments list?

            One would think there be a reasonable process for vetting new account numbers for existing payees to their on-line payment list. It used to take an act of god to add/edit a new payee account in most accounts payable departments of medium sized companies (because of people using this path to embezzle money from companies), but I suppose many companies these days don't even have accounts payable

        • True. Proper procedures will prevent most of this kind of thing. But in too many companies, urgent email from the CEO gets less scrutiny that it ought to. The scammer is addressing the target by name. Often, the first email is just a "Hey, Bob, are you in the office right now?" ping.

          The nastier ones are the ones like XXongo referred to, where they watch your inbox, or have infected your PC with malware that echoes all your mail to them. (I've seen both.) They just wait until there's a conversation ab

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cfalcon ( 779563 )

        > That lends credence to the theory that the fractured English of the classic "Nigerian Prince scam" was deliberate, to filter out the less gullible.

        Agreed. I think that about half a decade of that would have filtered out the poor English and obvious scammy nature of that stuff if it wasn't actually the correct way for them to filter out non-rubes quickly. Because of the nature of email (reasonably anonymous, inability to view who others have emailed, inability to contact other potential dupes- none o

    • Re:It is a form of taxation. (Score:4)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @03:02PM (#56568782) Homepage

      Fool and his money....

      I worked at a place as email admin. a few years ago. I pulled a email out of the spam pile for a user. It was a exchange between them and a Nigerian scammer. The user was a old guy in his 80's and had sending money to these scammers for years, and still expecting to get millions some time down the road.

      The CEO told me to dig in to his account and found out how much he had sent. Turns out he had sent them his grand kids college money, mortgaged his house, his wife had divorced him, and his whole life was basically be soaked up by this scam.

      I was ordered to block all contact with him and he scammer, which I happily did. Some higher ups got involved. The old fool got his lawyer involved and in the end I was instructed to unblock his account and let him go on his merry way.

      • No state has higher fraud than Florida. Real slime balls out there taking advantage of the elderly. And you know what, it PAYS BIG TIME!!!....right up until the fuckers get thrown in the slammer. But for everyone they put away, X amount more engage in this.

        Oh, and the baby boomers haven't peaked in retirement. They're just waiting for the massive FL influx to pounce.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by jwhyche ( 6192 )

          While doing that same email gig I got a email from some Nigerian scammer about the millions that awaited me if I would just help a fellow out. I responded that I was the grand negas and how dare he waste my time with his pathetic scam. As punishment I had used my awesome magical powers to succor his soul. Unless he showed up at my door with the "funds" his email promised me in hand I would be forced to sell his soul to a demon to recoup my costs.

          While I never expected a reply or anything to come of t

    • Unfortunately, with easy access to credit being the norm in Western countries (even for individuals with bad credit scores) the rest of us are paying for the debts the idiots of society rack up (by falling victims to Nigerian scams and/or buying vehicles and electronics they can't afford) by a process known as bank bailouts. Please note I do not include in this people who acquired debt via medical expenses or other misfortune.
  • Wrong header
    It should read: Ever more stupid and greedy people online.

    • Wrong header

      It should read: Ever more stupid and greedy people online.

      Paying well-forged invoices is neither stupid nor greedy.

  • 419 Scam? Isn't that what.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Clinton foundation was doing? Send us money now, for a big pay off once I'm in office!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cfalcon ( 779563 )

      > Isn't that what.... the Clinton foundation was doing? Send us money now, for a big pay off once I'm in office!

      Not really, I'm pretty sure the Clintons would have paid their debts to their friends and financiers if they had won, and everyone funneling money to a political family or candidate understands that there is a substantial risk of failure in a democracy. It's probably why the money needed to pay off Democrats and Republicans is so small, especially considering how mighty the USG actually is, co

    • The Clinton foundation was doing? Send us money now, for a big pay off once I'm in office!

      No, that would have been a sound investment.

      The actual scam from 2016 was: Send us money now, and we'll "drain the swamp"!

  • Forget the prince... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by The Fat Bastard ( 5389025 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:18PM (#56568456)
    A friend fell hard for an American nurse he meet over the Internet who works for a hospital in Nigeria. This "relationship" went on for a whole year. When he lost his job and started having financial difficulties, I found out about his Internet girlfriend and started asking his questions. It was too late. He wired his entire savings of $5K on the promise that he would get back his money plus $10K to "hold" for her until she got back to the US. When the check didn't show up, the amount that he would hold gradually increased to $20K. He got mad when I told him he got scammed by a Nigarian confidence scammer. The only proof that he has that this "woman" exist are pictures and texts. No video, no audio. A year later he is still waiting for his check, still thinks he has a girlfriend and believes that she is the victim of the Nigerian government because the president is too ill to sign anyone's paycheck.

    • A friend fell hard for an American nurse he meet over the Internet who works for a hospital in Nigeria. This "relationship" went on for a whole year. When he lost his job and started having financial difficulties, I found out about his Internet girlfriend and started asking his questions. It was too late. He wired his entire savings of $5K on the promise that he would get back his money plus $10K to "hold" for her until she got back to the US. When the check didn't show up, the amount that he would hold gradually increased to $20K. He got mad when I told him he got scammed by a Nigarian confidence scammer. The only proof that he has that this "woman" exist are pictures and texts. No video, no audio. A year later he is still waiting for his check, still thinks he has a girlfriend and believes that she is the victim of the Nigerian government because the president is too ill to sign anyone's paycheck.

      Question 1 to self, is it too good to be true? Question 2 to self, are you willing to do anything to make it true. If either or both answers are yes... well unfortunately too many people that answer yes don't really care to move onto the realization that unless you are born to wealth or something, good things come from equally hard work and some things you can't have no matter how hard you work.

    • Re:Forget the prince... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Kjella ( 173770 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @03:04PM (#56568794) Homepage

      The only proof that he has that this "woman" exist are pictures and texts. No video, no audio. A year later he is still waiting for his check, still thinks he has a girlfriend and believes that she is the victim of the Nigerian government because the president is too ill to sign anyone's paycheck.

      Hey, almost half the world think there's a God because there's a 2000/1400 year old book about it. They don't even get pictures...

      • Hey, almost half the world think there's a God because there's a 2000/1400 year old book about it. They don't even get pictures...

        You can get them with pictures these days!

        Plus, the stand-in pictures were "stained glass windows" in churches for centuries because the average person couldn't read the bible anyway.

      • And the God's self-appointed representatives also want money. And tax breaks. What a coincidence!
    • Seriously? No way, no way that actually happened. That story is just all kinds of sad if it's true.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by naris ( 830549 )
      Did he vote for Trump?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Hey, Nigerian nurses are hot; I can understand the draw.

      He wired his entire savings of $5K on the promise that...

      Local gals ain't cheap either. The President can vouch for that.

  • ...mastered the creation of compelling and credible-looking fraud emails.

    Really? Because I've never seen one that couldn't immediately be pegged as a 419 scam. The stilted and over formal English is one clue, the almost constant use of a first name for both first and last names ("Dr Thomas James") and the use of impressive titles for people who are in a mundane job (Rev Dr [guy who distributes checks]) are indications.

    And, of course, the need for a small payment, regardless of how large and official the o

    • $50 for the courier if they're sending you a check for $27,500,000 US dollars ONLY*. // this offer is legal and entirely legitimate

      I'm convinced! Where do I send the check?!

  • The success of the Nigerian Scam is a testament to the stupidity of the average user. Anybody who would actually send money to a self-claimed royal personage in a random email deserves to get clipped, IMHO! It obviously doesn't take a genius to set up a free email account. . .

    • Re:The Success of the Nigerian Scam (Score:4, Interesting)

      by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:36PM (#56568596) Homepage Journal

      There is an old con artist trick that easily predates the Internet. Someone approaches you with a "winning" lotto ticket. They say they can't claim the prize themselves because they owe the government money. If you'd pay their fines they could claim the prize and they are willing to offer you a substantial share in return.

      This is retold in various ways, like they have a winning stub for a race horse. But the winnings are too large to pay in cash and the race track requires a wire transfer. But the con will ask for some money to open a bank account. Then this can easily go to where he convinces you that the winnings should go into your bank account, but he says he doesn't want to get ripped off so maybe you should pay him some of it first just prove that you're honest. Like maybe $200. (or whatever is the typical maximum you can pull from an ATM at once)

      That people can do this anonymously and over the internet makes it far more scaleable of a con. But it's a very old con. The Internet just makes everything BETTER.

    • Things haven't changed much. If you search ancient papyri, I bet there's one from a Hittite prince kidnapped by Mittanian pirates who beseeches help from a kind Egyptian noble such as you who could help pay the ransom and then be handsomely rewarded -- just use this new money transfer service those Phoenician devils invented.

  • FBI should start sending out ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:32PM (#56568550)
    The FBI should start sending out fake Nigerian spam, then sending anyone who responds an automated warning that "if this were a real scam, you'd be broke soon." Call it a mass education campaign.

    • The FBI should start sending out fake Nigerian spam, then sending anyone who responds an automated warning that "if this were a real scam, you'd be broke soon." Call it a mass education campaign.

      Bah, the FBI, always trying to keep me from my rightful millions!

  • Just today I got a messenger request from someone in Nigeria. I looked at their profile, and they had all sorts of checkins at glorious sounding hotels and places with the word 'palace' in them. I just marked them as spam, but I'm sure if I let them talk to me, the scam would have started immediately.

  • A fool and his money are soon parted

  • Because there are many people who are more greedy than smart.

  • Human nature (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @02:43PM (#56568644)
    as people get older their brains go. Not always, but there's plenty enough that do. A lot of these people have money from retirement earned before their minds went. The only thing you can do (besides curing age related cognitive decline) is try and keep the scammers away from them.
  • There are more old widows that can afford this shit, and are gullible too
  • If it wasn't an effective way to con people out of money, it would not have been around for as long as it has and it's been around since the advent of the fax machine. I remember my dad getting these random faxes at work with the same old song and dance, Nigerian up front fee scams.

  • not sure if it's nigerian (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    recently I received

    "Hello!

    Do not consider on my illiteracy, I am foreign.We uploaded mine malicious program onto your OS.After that I stole all privy information from your system. Furthermore I had some more compromising.The most entertaining evidence which I thieftend- its a videotape with your self-abusing.I installed virus on a porn site and after you installed it. When you chose the video and pressed play button, my deleterious soft immediately downloaded on your system.

    After loading, your web camera ma

    • I've received the same scam, almost word-for-word. If I were to respond, I'd be asking the sender how he managed to install his Windows-specific malware on my Linux box and get it to bypass my firewall. Of course, that would just verify my email address, so I just nuked it.
  • As it was long said and attributed (with questionable veracity) to PT Barnum: "There's a sucker born every minute." The problem is that increasing technological sophistication and socio-economic complexity have forced us to recalculate the sucker creation rate to something like one sucker generated every 10.5 seconds. Give or take a second due to server load balance issues.

  • also known as 419 fraud, still ensnares a ton of people

    So... about 13 people then.

  • Only problem is that, it's green ($$$) and muddy (like their heads). People are getting more greedy and stupid to boot.

  • Good news (Score:3)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @04:09PM (#56569302)

    If an actual Nigerian prince ever gets into a pickle and needs some assistance from strangers, it's good to know that the general public hasn't yet become too jaded to help, and he still has some hope.

  • Lemme tell you, one day some African noble who will actually have millions in off-shore accounts and only needs $100 to unlock them will try to find people online to help him out and nobody will take him seriously /s There is no patch for stupidity.

  • I've had the same email address since the early nineties, back when we didn't see the harm in having our email addresses in plaintext on Usenet (boy does that sound dumb now) and even despite spam filters I have to wade through junk mail on a daily basis.

    Every so often I browse through the email caught by my spam filter, on the off chance that I am missing something important. (I have a photography business and get job offers through email.) The Nigerian Prince, God Fearing Mom, Crooked General, Post Offi

