Microsoft Says 700M Devices Now Run Windows 10 (techcrunch.com) 59

Over 700 million devices run Windows 10, Microsoft announced on Monday at its Build developer conference. From a report: Almost exactly a year ago, that number stood at 500 million. In addition, the company also today noted that Office 365 now has 135 million monthly active commercial users, up from 120 million last October. Back in 2015, when Windows 10 launched, Microsoft's original goal was to hit a billion devices by 2018. It quickly became clear that this was a bit too optimistic. While Windows 10 usage clearly continues to grow at a decent speed, we're not likely to see it hit a billion users soon. In a wide-ranging interview with news outlet The Verge, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella discusses the future of Microsoft. (He gave an interview to CNBC as well.) Onstage at Build, Nadella said "privacy is a human right."

  • Sure sure sure (Score:3)

    by cellocgw ( 617879 ) <<cellocgw> <at> <gmail.com>> on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:03PM (#56567282) Journal

    Like we had a choice.
    Certainly no choice on our business machines.
    Certainly no choice on the machines all our nontechie relatives bought.

  • How many *chose* to run it? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:04PM (#56567296) Journal
    How many had it forced on them, were tricked into upgrading, or made no conscious choice whatsoever and really didn't notice, just turned it on one morning and whump, there it was? Be honest, Microsoft.
    • I mean, you're a little right, Rick, but was it forced on you? Were you tricked into upgrading? I can't imagine anyone wouldn't notice though. But for the great unwashed it really didn't make much of a difference. I have a mixture on several machines and I'm pretty happy with all of them. Or at least not unhappy.

      • Re:How many *chose* to run it? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:46PM (#56567706) Journal
        Technically I did have it forced on me -- by my employer, a large microchip manufacturer. Showed up for work one Monday and the gods-be-damned drive encryption wouldn't accept my password. So they tell me "Oh, that's not compatible anymore, we have to 'upgrade' you to Windows 10". So I had NO CHOICE in the matter. Of course they own the damned computer, too, but I had to put up with it. I've hacked the living shit out of Win10 though so it's as sanitized as I can make it, use a different UI shell so it's more like Win7, and being the Enterprise version most all of the telemetry (spyware) is cut out or disabled (and more after I got done with it), so I'm coping. But at home? Still on XP, until I get around to upgrading the hardware, in which case it looks like it'll be Ubuntu. No more MS for me, thanks anyway.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Microsoft destroyed my laptop. It was working fine with older version of Windows (pre-Win10 version). Yes the laptop-display didn't work, but I had it connected to my TV via HDMI and everything was fine. Well, without prompting, without being given a choice, without being able to stop it Microsoft started Windows10 installing/upgrading on its own. But the video out HDMI doesn't work by default & without being able to see the native-laptop-screen am unable to get the forced-upgrade to complete, rever

  • Herpes 1.0 is also a huge success... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:05PM (#56567300)

    it's "running" on about 3 billion humans...

  • Sounds like a botnet advertisement (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Over 700 million devices run Windows 10, Microsoft announced on Monday at its Build developer conference.

    And a sizeable ratio of those even with sort-of legal agreement of its owners to terms that allow Microsoft to run basically any payload they want.

    This is the future of organized crime.

  • That... is the question. Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles And by opposing end them. To die—to sleep, No more; and by a sleep to say we end The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks That flesh is heir to: 'tis a consummation Devoutly to be wish'd.

  • Correction (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    After my Windows 10 laptop automatically patched itself it now fails to boot. So correction: 699,999,999 devices.

  • Hardisks / ssd's with win 10 metric (Score:3)

    by sjwest ( 948274 ) on Monday May 07, 2018 @12:31PM (#56567570)

    We buy pcs without Microsoft licences (not from the famous brands) and still get microshit software on disk so if they consider new harddisk sales as a metric there wrong.

    Could run does not mean it runs it.

  • ...and at least 100 million of those devices were upgraded voluntarily!

  • As I'm sitting here waiting on Windows to clean install a fourth time on my work laptop...

