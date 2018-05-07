Microsoft Says 700M Devices Now Run Windows 10 (techcrunch.com) 59
Over 700 million devices run Windows 10, Microsoft announced on Monday at its Build developer conference. From a report: Almost exactly a year ago, that number stood at 500 million. In addition, the company also today noted that Office 365 now has 135 million monthly active commercial users, up from 120 million last October. Back in 2015, when Windows 10 launched, Microsoft's original goal was to hit a billion devices by 2018. It quickly became clear that this was a bit too optimistic. While Windows 10 usage clearly continues to grow at a decent speed, we're not likely to see it hit a billion users soon. In a wide-ranging interview with news outlet The Verge, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella discusses the future of Microsoft. (He gave an interview to CNBC as well.) Onstage at Build, Nadella said "privacy is a human right."
Like we had a choice.
Certainly no choice on our business machines.
Certainly no choice on the machines all our nontechie relatives bought.
What applications do these "nontechie relatives" use that has no replacement on macOS?
Our business still runs Windows 7. My personal machines still run Windows 7. Why do you say that you don't have a choice?
Perhaps after two years, some machines aged and needed to be replaced.
I wonder what GDPR will do to the "telemetry" of Windows 10. EU citizens will have the right to know at May 25th. And no EULA can evade that.
The link covers only the cloud services that MS offers. Unfortunately nothing relevant to windows 10.
Minux in more popular (Score:2)
But Intel doen't give you a choice. you have to run Minux.
There are choices, Linux for business and Apple for home use. (They can be swapped too)
But more to the issue, Microsoft is competing against itself. Having to convince people to get off their old versions and use the new versions, before the old versions get too old, and allowing the customers to look at other options, because either way it would be a hard upgrade.
It is often like when Apple shows its iPhone sales. The people who stitch from Android to iOS or iOS to Android is more or less a wash. But a
How many *chose* to run it? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:How many *chose* to run it? (Score:4, Interesting)
Microsoft destroyed my laptop. It was working fine with older version of Windows (pre-Win10 version). Yes the laptop-display didn't work, but I had it connected to my TV via HDMI and everything was fine. Well, without prompting, without being given a choice, without being able to stop it Microsoft started Windows10 installing/upgrading on its own. But the video out HDMI doesn't work by default & without being able to see the native-laptop-screen am unable to get the forced-upgrade to complete, rever
Herpes 1.0 is also a huge success... (Score:4, Funny)
it's "running" on about 3 billion humans...
1.0? The only reason it's spread so far is by forking.
Sounds like a botnet advertisement (Score:1)
Over 700 million devices run Windows 10, Microsoft announced on Monday at its Build developer conference.
And a sizeable ratio of those even with sort-of legal agreement of its owners to terms that allow Microsoft to run basically any payload they want.
This is the future of organized crime.
Not quite true (Score:1)
I think most x86 machines are still sold with firmware that lets you erase the drive and install another OS.
I expect that to drop below 50% within a few years though. Either that, or x86 market will be supplanted by ARM or something else that is effectively OS-locked by the firmware.
It is true that most new x86 pcs have Windows 10 pre-installed and pre-paid-for.
It is true that most new x86 pcs have Windows 10 pre-installed and pre-paid-for.
That sounds like being baptized in the name of Jesus who died for our sins. Christianity pre-installed and pre-paid-for.
Only for Windows instead.
700 Mil Run Windows 10, Or Run FROM Windows 10? (Score:1)
Once more into the breach dear friends!
Correction (Score:1)
After my Windows 10 laptop automatically patched itself it now fails to boot. So correction: 699,999,999 devices.
Hardisks / ssd's with win 10 metric (Score:3)
We buy pcs without Microsoft licences (not from the famous brands) and still get microshit software on disk so if they consider new harddisk sales as a metric there wrong.
Could run does not mean it runs it.
Sure... (Score:2)
Are they double-counting reinstalls? (Score:2)
As I'm sitting here waiting on Windows to clean install a fourth time on my work laptop...