Google Says Android Things is Finally Ready For Smart Devices (theverge.com) 15
Ahead of its developer conference I/O, Google said Monday Android Things, a platform for smart devices that the company announced in 2016, is ready for shipping with consumer devices. From a report: Android Things is hitting its 1.0 release today after launching to developers at the end of 2016. Google says the first devices -- which include speakers from LG and iHome, and smart displays from LG, Lenovo, and JBL -- will be released over the next several months. Android Things is a development platform that's meant to make it easier for hardware companies to start building a gadget. It lets Google handle some of the software and intelligence features, while allowing hardware companies to code for it using the Android tools they're likely already familiar with. It's not clear exactly how much easier this makes things, but it probably simplifies development particularly for gadgets that are going to end up with Google Assistant features or Cast capabilities in them.
One of the supposed benefits of this is that Google would handle security updates, which is less of a security nightmare than most IoT devices which never get updates ever.
On the other hand, running a bloated Android based OS with its horrendous Java API's on low-powered-ish hardware does indeed sound like a nightmare.
Not every device needs to be online certainly, but "smart" usually implies it. I doubt they'd even make a 20 questions ball that doesn't connect to the internet and send all your answers to Go
This is a security nightmare. I beg of anyone at Google with an ounce of sanity, to realize, not every device needs to be online.
The problem is that everyone's going to be putting their stupid doorbells and fishtank thermometers online anyway. Hopefully, putting this flavor of Android on them will be easier than whatever other bastardized alternative they're using that grants full access to the network.
Plus, Google gets the data. That's a win for Google, and a somewhat-lesser of two evils for consumers.
So I actually would beg the exact opposite of OP; please, Google. Do this and do this well; let security for IoT be handed compet
No, a win for consumers would allow direct connection, encrypted by public/private keys generated on devices, possibly mediated by Google.
Google won't get any data, but will handle updates and connection mediation.
I can list dozens of stupid or over-done current IT fads. I'm trying to learn to stop complaining and instead make money off of suckers who don't do their homework. But, I'm having a hard shutting down my Internal Vulcan and letting the Internal Ferengi run things. I have to take a cold shower every night.
I suspect many already do [wired.com]. Most appliances already have a Turing Complete computer chip in them. Culprits in a factory can stick a small radio transceiver (and maybe a microphone) into a capacitor etc. and that chip now has wi-fi access and remote programmability.
Sometimes the device is already a radio. I once tapped a certain spot in the guts of a bare-basic cassette tape player with a screwdriver, and heard a nearby radio sta
That’s all we need, another billion vulnerable devices after three years.
wife: “Why do we need a new refrigerator?”
me: “Google doesn’t release security updates for it anymore and it was hacked.”
wife: “Just disconnect from the Internet.”
me: “Too late. We can’t open the door unless we pay the ransom. Plus, malware has set the compressor to overload in 72 hours if we don’t pay.”
wife: “See, what did I tell you?! You didn’t need