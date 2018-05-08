Uber Shows Its Flying Car Prototype (cnbc.com) 133
Uber has unveiled its "flying car" concept aircraft at its second annual Uber Elevate Summit, which showcases prototypes for its fleet of airborne taxis. From a report: The flying cars, which the company hopes to introduce to riders in two to five years, will conduct vertical takeoffs and landings from skyports, air stations on rooftops or the ground. Ultimately, company officials say these skyports will be equipped to handle 200 takeoffs and landings an hour, or one every 24 seconds. At first, the flying cars will be piloted, but the company aims for the aircraft to fly autonomously. The prototypes look more like drones than helicopters, with four rotors on wings. Company officials say that will make them safer than choppers, which operate on one rotor. They'll fly 1,000 to 2,000 feet above ground and will be quieter than a helicopter, producing half the noise of a truck driving past a house.
People keep shooting for complete automation when all that's needed really (in flight) is a system that will reliably get you off the ground, back on the ground and hold a course while staying in communication with ATC if necessary and avoid other aircraft and controlled airspace.
Make no mistake, a, "Flying car", is an aircraft first and car second. Putting someone with no flying experience in this kind of vehicle is a bad idea all the way around.
You can make it automated enough that learning it would be so
I will agree, with the addition of a safety system automation would be good. Not something that allows the operator to ignore operating and it will generally do the job (as is the case for tesla autopilot), but one that will activate and prevent an out-right crash, but not helping the user go in any particular direction or anything.
Aircraft had Autopilot for generations. Flying when all the hardware is working correctly, is very safe. Car automation is much more difficult, because you can only move in 2 dimensions to avoid an obstacle. And most obstacles need to occupy those same 2 dimensions.
Having 3 dimensions reduces the volume exponentially also not having century old infrastructure in the way is handy too.
Now these will not be flying in tight formation. So reaction time is now in minutes vs split seconds.
The scenarios where autopilot is safe are relatively specific. For example, you can't autopilot at 500ft through Manhattan.
Additionally, for a landing area to be able to land and be clear in 24 seconds, that goal implies a bit of crowding of the area.
Those exceptional scenarios are common enough that the ambition for fully autonomous aircraft for people without aviation training may be a bit much to do.
Yes, but we are just having cars that (such as the Tesla autopilot) good enough to deal with staying in its lane on the highway.
The key point is the AI needed to safely drive a car on our roads is much intense then it is to fly.
While we as humans find it easier to drive then fly, is because we have millions of years of evolution behind us to think and traverse 2 dimensions.
While it takes more skill to think in 3d, with pitch and angle and basing your flight on those 9 key indicators on the dashboard) Is a l
I have presumed the main difficulty in Aviation owes to the fact that it is such a selective market and pilots are simply expected to know more, and adventures in making piloting much more accessible just don't have a good enough business case for upside, and a lot of downside in terms of liability, regulation and safety downsides.
I have taken "the wheel" of an aircraft for a few minutes under a pilots strict guidance. And compared to the first time I drove a car, It was tough. All I needed to do was keep the airplane flying straight. I got my direction set, my pitch and angle was good too. But I was missing the altitude, which the pilot was quick to correct me on. When I first learned to drive, going straight was easy. While flying there is more to it. While not impossible to learn, it does require more then driving. (For a human
Flying when all the hardware is working correctly, is very safe.
Safe, until there's any sort of failure or accident. Then you are dead.
Don't forget bad weather and unpredictable winds (especially if used in urban/ high-rise environments.) An automated system that can only handle things when everything is going well absolutely requires a skilled pilot to be present (and paying attention) at all times, which pretty much defeats the point of being automated other than reducing pilot fatigue (i.e. it boosts safety, but doesn't reduce costs). Flight is in many ways simpler than driving, and much better visibility lets you pay less constant at
You can make it automated enough that learning it would be something like getting a different class driver's license
My engine quit when I was alone at 7,500ft. I just wish there were words that could express how wrong you are.
When your engine quits, automation is a moot point. And that makes it even more imperative that you have someone who is trained and experienced behind the stick...not grandma...unless she has her ticket and a few hundred hours at least.
Which makes me wonder about all these designs that are being built in the form of drones...not even an aerodynamic body to at least try and fly to the ground. Pretty much a brick.
Which makes me wonder about all these designs that are being built in the form of drones...not even an aerodynamic body to at least try and fly to the ground. Pretty much a brick.
This is a common misconception. People believe that if a helicopter engine quits in flight it just plummets to the ground like a brick. On the contrary, a helicopter with a dead engine can often be easier to land safely than many fixed wing aircraft. Depending on how exactly these "drones" operate they may or may not be similarly capable of landing without propulsion. The shape of the aircraft is immaterial.
Helicopters are able to auto-rotate in the case of engines quitting because the rotors have lots of mass that can hold energy until needed close to the ground.
These wimpy drone propellers are not as efficient, and don't have enough mass to store the energy to use at any height.
The wings will help in glide, but in an urban area, there still may not be a place to glide through the buildings to a safe place.
Electric motors are reliable, but all the wiring and engine controls contain multiple single points of f
orders
I think you have limited experience with electric motors, especially lite powerful ones. More than likely, a lot of theory.
4 is the minimum number for a multicopter to work. This design has no redundancy (so failure rate x 4). Why is that? It's a 'press release' about vapor they didn't bother to think through, at all. Uber really are a bunch of weasels in shiny suits.
An electric motor is orders of magnitude more reliable than a gas engine
True (maybe), but there are reasons we have almost zero electric aircraft today: batteries are prohibitively heavy, and contain no where near the energy density of fossil fuel.
Stored energy in fuel is considerable: gasoline is the champion at 47.5 MJ/kg and 34.6 MJ/liter; the gasoline in a fully fueled car has the same energy content as a thousand sticks of dynamite. A lithium-ion battery pack has about 0.3 MJ/kg and about 0.4 MJ/liter (Chevy VOLT). Gasoline thus has about 100 times the energy density of a lithium-ion battery. This difference in energy density is partially mitigated by the very high efficiency of an electric motor in converting energy stored in the battery to making the car move: it is typically 60-80 percent efficient. The efficiency of an internal combustion engine in converting the energy stored in gasoline to making the car move is typically 15 percent (EPA 2012). With the ratio about 5, a battery with an energy storage density 1/5 of that of gasoline would have the same range as a gasoline-powered car. We are not even close to this at present.
It's not like Uber employs some grand visionary that said "hey, electric aircraft, huh?" where no one has ever thought of it before. It's been thought of and tried many, many times.
Sure they do. All the weight is in the electrons.
People keep shooting for complete automation when all that's needed really (in flight) is a system that will reliably get you off the ground, back on the ground and hold a course while staying in communication with ATC if necessary and avoid other aircraft and controlled airspace.
They all get you back on the ground. I'd add a requirement that it can get you back on the ground without damage.
A good landing is one you can walk away from.
A flying vehicle that can be stored in a small garage or parking structure.
The key being a flying vehicle that operates in urban areas and does not need an airport.
It's just like that VR vaproware from a couple of years ago. I bet they get at least $10,000,000,000 of additional investments out of this stunt.
The name just came to me - MagicLeap.
That video is kind of disconcerting to me... the takeoff and landing point is the same spot. I'm sure it's not hard to fix, but using the same takeoff and landing point is sort of encouraging mid-air collisions. It clearly assumes all vehicles communicating their position with each other, which breaks when multiple competitors enter the space. Also, the vehicles are shown kind of round-robin-ing for the passengers to unload/board, but there are lots of use cases that will break this: 1) old people, peopl
That video is kind of disconcerting to me... the takeoff and landing point is the same spot.
Well, given that the FAA requires a pilot to flight plan with 30 minutes of extra fuel at the end of a flight, and these things generally have advertised flight times of around 45, this is not suprising.
I'm sure it's not hard to fix, but using the same takeoff and landing point is sort of encouraging mid-air collisions. It clearly assumes all vehicles communicating their position with each other, which breaks when multiple competitors enter the space.
Do a search for ADS-B. This problem is actually not hard to solve.
Do you think airplanes use ADS-B for collision avoidance? I'm familiar with ADS-B, and I'm an avid user of RTL-SDR type radios. ADS-B is not going to give you the resolution necessary to keep such a small LZ safe. Distances between airplanes are measured in miles and (thousands of) feet. Takeoff and landing every 24 seconds will require safe operation within hundreds and dozens of feet. A whole new system would have to be created to deal with the size and agility of these types of vehicles. Have you e
There is only one way to 'Urban Dictionary'. Drunk enough that one more shuts down your long term memory, with a five shot drink already poured.
So you can 'unread' via blackout.
10 years federal time.
Put two servos and some control surfaces in/on an Estes rocket, no warhead, only keeps it pointed straight up...ten years federal time for building a guided missile. Same charge as an unlicensed machine gun.
Put a tiny explosive on any RC plane, same charge. Possession, 10 years.
Put two servos and some control surfaces in/on an Estes rocket, no warhead, only keeps it pointed straight up...ten years federal time for building a guided missile.
Link to the court cases and subsequent sentencing under this law. I'll wait until then to be outraged.
The Best Minds of our Generation... (Score:1)
Or we can build them homes?
Or we can build them homes?
This.
Jeff Bezos recently spent $40,000,000 to build a clock inside a goddamned mountain. I can't help but think how many homes he could have built with that (in San Fran? Like 35.)
Or we can build them homes?
This.
Jeff Bezos recently spent $40,000,000 to build a clock inside a goddamned mountain. I can't help but think how many homes he could have built with that (in San Fran? Like 35.)
Having been homless myself I can say 100% of homeless that are homeless for more than a few months are homeless by their own choice. There are many govt and private churches ready to help them get jobs and shelter. They're only homeless because they're on drugs or crazy or refuse to work or a combination of the three. Look at how many illegal aliens pour into the US and somehow find jobs and shelter all without having a valid social security card which means there are many jobs they are ineligible for.
A similar argument to the Broken Windows Fallacy - that pointless activity is good for the economy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
How about instead : paying people to build homes (instead of a clock) and then maybe some of them put their money toward building even more homes?
My own solution anyway is fewer people, not more houses.
Well we are not doing any of this other stuff either.
We are more apt to blame the poor on being poor, and figure their reason for being poor is because they just are too lazy.
Most cities are more apt to try to find ways to get them out of their sight than actually helping their situation.
If they can at least have a place they can call home (being a one room in a shelter), which is safe and secure. Then it makes it easier to start figuring out the other problems. If your basic survival is at stake, the other
You sure can. What's stopping you?
They are jerks anyways. Hey look at me in my fancy car, I am going to cut you off, because I am rich and you don't seem rich because you don't have a fancy car.
Let them fly in the sky, make life better for the rest of us.
Even cars in general were the same at one point and now almost everyone in the country has one. Of the working population, only 3.4% households do not have a vehicle [transportation.org] and we're moving towards the point where about half of households have more vehicles than people in the household that are working.
This is a cultural problem. In many countries, including those higher ranked for wealth per capita, or with a lower population density, the reliance on personal vehicles is much lower. People walk, bike and use public transportation, and rent cars for the few times they need it. If well off, you may still own a car, but rarely use it.
As they where unable to make a self driving car that does not kill people, a flying car might be just what they want. And perhaps the FAA is a lot easier to deal with to bend the rules.
(That was a bit sarcastic. Sorry, not sorry.)
The issue is that micromanaging multiple rotors is, relatively speaking, a solved problem and that's generally the drone use case that is considered 'solved' (translating a high level maneuver to the appropriate rotor actions). Cars do not have this as a challenge, rolling the car forward and turning it left and right is not something that requires a 'drive by wire' sort of system, so there isn't really that much of an analogous challenge
Autonomous drone navigation without a remote pilot is not a solved pr
However with drone programming, you are dealing with physics and weather, and often a relatively large room for error. Vs. a car where you need to deal with people, weather and a small room for error.
the amount of damage a 10lb drone with payload can inflict accidentally is different
Were you implying that a 10lb projectile traveling at ~50mph is not significant? FYI that'll kill anyone it comes into contact with, with plenty of leeway to smash through things like car windshields in the process.
just wait for hackers to do 9/11 2.0 where they st (Score:2)
just wait for hackers to do 9/11 2.0 where they start all crashing in buildings and if an auto uber does damage to one they and all of there subcontractors will get sued big time.
Technically, if I were the programmer, I'd much rather write the software for controlling a flying car than one that drives on roads.
No you wouldn't. In the air is generally easier but have fun with the landing and taking off portion of the program. Especially if you plan on landing somewhere that is not an airport. Get this wrong and you destroy a building or kill some people.
Of course since flying cars are science fiction it's something of a moot point.
Focus!!
Yeah, I was thinking the same. I can't help but thinking that this is a "waging the dog" operation which only fools the most gullible of investors... I would have very little patience with this day dreaming if the took my money.
I am also amazed over the insane amount of money the Uber (and Tesla, and..) investors have, where does all this cash come from?
investors had
This is no flying car, it's a glorified helicopter with some bits of an aircraft tacked on. A flying car this is not.
---
*As opposed to a European helicopter (brought to you by hooked on phonics)
No, helicopters can auto rotate and land in an engine failure.
This is a a quad, no redundancy. One engine or blade failure and kiss your ass goodbye. It will _never_ pass FAA review.
This is all an attempt at a 'chump bounce', so Uber insiders can abandon ship.
How about Air Taxi? (Score:2)
Why woud they make an Air Taxi? They are not a taxi company.
NOT a flying car. Just an aircraft. (Score:5, Insightful)
Uber has unveiled its "flying car" concept aircraft at its second annual Uber Elevate Summit, which showcases prototypes for its fleet of airborne taxis.
A flying car is not the same thing as an air taxi. A flying car is a road going car that can also get airborne. An air taxi is an aircraft which is used to taxi people between airports/heliports. This is the later. It has no ability to traverse roads and therefore is not a car. You could in principle use a flying car as a taxi but since flying cars are not practical because... physics, it's a moot issue.
Can we please drop the idiotic notion of a flying car? Unless someone invents something equivalent to Tony Stark's arc reactor it will not be possible to have a flying car that is anything more than a fragile toy. No power source we possess or are in any danger of developing has sufficient power to weight ratio to change this fact. Flying cars are a stupid idea for a lot of reasons but this one fact alone is sufficient to demonstrate that fact.
Frankly if I was an Uber investor (I'm not) I'd be pissed they are wasting money on this sort of stupid stuff when they are losing money at a breathtaking clip with no signs of stopping or obvious path to profiability.
Re: (Score:2)
And...I'm not aware of any physics that prevents making a flying car. What's the power-to-weight issue? Planes are pretty heavy and they manage to get off the ground. It's somewhat harder to make a plane that's also street-legal, but I don't think there's any new physics required.
It'll happen.
we don't need any faa certification or software te (Score:2)
we don't need any faa certification or software testing.
You only need that if it is a plane and this isn't. (Most likely to be Ubers defense). Also not flying actually, it is moving on a not-ground surface. So no need to follow the FAA.
And the people who are to work for us are not slaves, they are forced volunteers. (Oh wait, that is not yet publicly know as a business plan yet)
I realize this is sarcasm (and well done at that), but the FAA has a clear definition of "flying". To be flying, one must rise out of ground effect. Generally, that will be at around one wingspan, or about 20 ft, for a vehicle of this size.
an octa (8) rotor copter can have up to 3 rotors fail and still fly
More rotors is simpler and stable, but less efficient. It's why you see helicopters with 1 or sometimes two rotors, but never more. You could have a toy with 8 props but it'd never scale up to something that could carry a person. Or you'd need some sort of energy source that hasn't been discovered yet.
m * g * h (Score:3)
mv^2/2 + mgh > mv^2/2
"Death from above" courtesy of Uber (Score:2)
Pie in the Sky.... (Score:5, Insightful)
There are sooo many reasons why Uber is out of their minds with this "pie in the sky" idea.
First off, as others pointed out, this isn't a car. No way it's going to take to the roads.
Second, if they thought the rules for driving where complex and exacting, the rules for flying are more so.
Third, automating a passenger carrying flying machine with sufficient fail safes to satisfy the FAA is going to be a seriously expensive project that's going to take YEARS of work just to document and get a whole bunch of laws and regulations changed to allow.
Fourth, you will need a horde of A&P certified mechanics to maintain these flying machines and do the required safety checks within the required time frames. These guys and gals don't come cheap and the local auto shop won't be good enough.
Finally, finding pilots who are qualified to fly passengers around for money in a helicopter is going to be very expensive. We have a grave pilot shortage in this country now, and given the costs and time frames required to move new pilots though the training, Uber doesn't have a snowballs chance of hiring enough pilots for even a small fleet of these things.
I conclude that Uber is dreaming. This is nothing more than pie in the sky pipe dreams by idiots who have no clue how they are going to do this. Dream on boys, let me know when you have a business plan I can laugh at.
I think Uber knows exactly what they're doing. And it's not building an air taxi, it's preparing a multi-media prospectus for investors who have begun to realize that Uber will never be profitable with their current services, but aren't willing to write it off yet.
"You've wasted billions on what we're doing now and will never get a penny of it back, but if you just invest a few billion more, we'll come up with a completely different, and far more impossible, idea that will fix it all! We promise!"
Uber is ba
Re: (Score:2)
It's less ridiculous than "I am a Nigerian Prince, send me thousands of dollars and I will send you millions in return." But people fall for that every day (and it is a booming business these days, despite who incredibly well known the scam is.)
Making money takes brains.
But the first thing most 'richers' do is marry a model. Dumb on so many levels. She gets half, the kids are half moron etc etc.
Have you ever known any 3rd or later generation richers? I have, dumbest people on earth, helpless.
The less dumb put their money in professional management, but their kids will be dumber still. Sooner or later one goes 'active investor' or 'entrepreneur'. Then it's all over. All you can say is 'nice job redistributing the wealth'.
Thank god they're not listening to you... (Score:2)
In many ways it is easier to make a pilot-less plane than it is to make a driver-less car, and there are plenty of smart people working on both. They are both going to happen.
I never said it would never happen, I'm saying Uber won't be the company that does it.
I'm also going to say that nobody who does this will use it for a taxi service because there isn't enough money in it.
Total automation of a human rated flying system is going to be very expensive to develop and use. This is because of how much risk management will be required by the regulatory authority (the FAA). Proving the technology will take decades of work to make possible, both with the regulatory authority, th
LOL...
I played a bit part in the development and acquisition of the V-22 Osprey by the USMC. I can tell you that beast is hugely expensive and complex aircraft. It's also an airframe full of compromises, designed to do a lot of things well enough, but not being really good at any of it's tasks. The resulting aircraft is, expensive to build, difficult to fly, easy to exceed available performance, unforgiving and prone to crashing. Pilots have to be on their game, know the aircraft's limits instinctively
No, just a guy who's been professionally involved in military, commercial and private aircraft design and operation for more than 40 years.. Yes, I write software, but this software engineering gig started doing software for avionics.
I am also a private pilot who grew up as an airline brat (my dad was a avionics mechanic, flight simulator tech and finally manager type at a major US airline that still flies today) so I've seen a lot of stuff come and go.
I may be wrong about judging Uber's attempt as doomed
NANODEGREE PROGRAM
Flying Cars and Autonomous Flight
Nanodegree: 10^-9x as useful as a regular degree.
Finally someone using one of Nicola Tesla's Patent (Score:2)
Now if they both control it autonomously AND power it wirelessly as he envisioned.
If you ever think you have a new invention, Tesla probably already invented it... who knows what stuff he had in his 80 trunks full of notebooks.
Taxis pick people up where they are, and drop them where they want to go.
Buses pick people up from bus stations and drop them off at bus stations.
So, not a taxi; but I guess "AirBus" is already taken, so...
Boring, Uber. I want a drone-style, that's been around since the 70s. Looks kind of like a Jetsons car but with 8 mini turbo props around it.
This folding-wing BS is stupid and requires runways everywhere. Best to just fly up and land.
Half the noise of a truck (Score:2)
"Half the noise of a truck driving past a house." In other words, godawful noisy.
It's not a flying car. It's not an air taxi.
It's a bilking machine, designed solely to separate investors from their money
Unless, perhaps, Hanlon's razor applies, and this is the product of starry-eyed app developers who think you can just scale up a Chinese quadcopter to a flight qualified passenger-carrying aircraft
Let's make sure that Uber doesn't identify Santa as a bearded homeless guy with a shopping cart.
This isn't even science fiction. (Score:2)
The video appears to show macro shots of a drone-sized mock-up (I guess to make it look full-sized?), plus a bunch of renders. You can't just show footage from Avatar, then make a bunch of assertions about what your pricing for that is going to be! Maybe they hired the flat-earth steam-rocket guy onto their marketing team?
But I liked the render of flying 2,000 feet above traffic
... it's not like that traffic surrounding the launch facility will be at all relevant to getting to the launch facility...
Found another photo (Score:2)
So, 2'000 feet high is barely sufficient for a parachute. Thanks.
Multiple rotors are safer than a single rotor? On which planet? Not this one. Multiple anything tends to be far less reliable than a single focus, especially with machines and even more-so with limited resources -- like weight and fuel. But also, I've yet to meet a drone with four rotors that can do anything but crash when one rotor fails. Thanks.
Trucks certainly drive past my house, but "rarely". Residential street, ~500 homes. How ma
They're not going to be rolling out in 2023... (Score:2)
Given that it has taken some GA aircraft manufacturers a decade to go from "idea" to type certified aircraft, I don't see how Uber--who has absolutely zero track record in the airplane business--will manage to get something that is legal to fly in such a short period of time. Worse for them, the FAA is a fairly conservative bunch who are very safety focused, which means Uber may find themselves (as the new kid on the block) facing a whole bunch of questions about the new aircraft's safety, including safety
Yeah... like I'm going to get into any transportation method that leaves the ground from a company whose business model depends on avoiding legal responsibility for anything that happens on the trip.
"producing half the noise of a truck driving..." (Score:2)
Ha! Its all about noise.
I don't want half a truck driving by, overhead, 200 times an hour.
If you go UP it is because a lot of air goes DOWN, noisily. Even with a perfect zero noise propeller, the sheer volume of air is going to mean a lot of noise, and good luck with that zero noise propeller.
Till they perfect anti-gravity() VTOL will be too noisy for common commuter use from even neighborhood Vports. Yea, every 24 seconds, sure. NIMBY