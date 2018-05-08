Uber Shows Its Flying Car Prototype (cnbc.com) 81
Uber has unveiled its "flying car" concept aircraft at its second annual Uber Elevate Summit, which showcases prototypes for its fleet of airborne taxis. From a report: The flying cars, which the company hopes to introduce to riders in two to five years, will conduct vertical takeoffs and landings from skyports, air stations on rooftops or the ground. Ultimately, company officials say these skyports will be equipped to handle 200 takeoffs and landings an hour, or one every 24 seconds. At first, the flying cars will be piloted, but the company aims for the aircraft to fly autonomously. The prototypes look more like drones than helicopters, with four rotors on wings. Company officials say that will make them safer than choppers, which operate on one rotor. They'll fly 1,000 to 2,000 feet above ground and will be quieter than a helicopter, producing half the noise of a truck driving past a house.
People keep shooting for complete automation when all that's needed really (in flight) is a system that will reliably get you off the ground, back on the ground and hold a course while staying in communication with ATC if necessary and avoid other aircraft and controlled airspace.
Make no mistake, a, "Flying car", is an aircraft first and car second. Putting someone with no flying experience in this kind of vehicle is a bad idea all the way around.
I will agree, with the addition of a safety system automation would be good. Not something that allows the operator to ignore operating and it will generally do the job (as is the case for tesla autopilot), but one that will activate and prevent an out-right crash, but not helping the user go in any particular direction or anything.
Aircraft had Autopilot for generations. Flying when all the hardware is working correctly, is very safe. Car automation is much more difficult, because you can only move in 2 dimensions to avoid an obstacle. And most obstacles need to occupy those same 2 dimensions.
Having 3 dimensions reduces the volume exponentially also not having century old infrastructure in the way is handy too.
Now these will not be flying in tight formation. So reaction time is now in minutes vs split seconds.
The scenarios where autopilot is safe are relatively specific. For example, you can't autopilot at 500ft through Manhattan.
Additionally, for a landing area to be able to land and be clear in 24 seconds, that goal implies a bit of crowding of the area.
Those exceptional scenarios are common enough that the ambition for fully autonomous aircraft for people without aviation training may be a bit much to do.
Don't forget bad weather and unpredictable winds (especially if used in urban/ high-rise environments.) An automated system that can only handle things when everything is going well absolutely requires a skilled pilot to be present (and paying attention) at all times, which pretty much defeats the point of being automated other than reducing pilot fatigue (i.e. it boosts safety, but doesn't reduce costs). Flight is in many ways simpler than driving, and much better visibility lets you pay less constant at
You can make it automated enough that learning it would be something like getting a different class driver's license
My engine quit when I was alone at 7,500ft. I just wish there were words that could express how wrong you are.
When your engine quits, automation is a moot point. And that makes it even more imperative that you have someone who is trained and experienced behind the stick...not grandma...unless she has her ticket and a few hundred hours at least.
Which makes me wonder about all these designs that are being built in the form of drones...not even an aerodynamic body to at least try and fly to the ground. Pretty much a brick.
People keep shooting for complete automation when all that's needed really (in flight) is a system that will reliably get you off the ground, back on the ground and hold a course while staying in communication with ATC if necessary and avoid other aircraft and controlled airspace.
They all get you back on the ground. I'd add a requirement that it can get you back on the ground without damage.
It's just like that VR vaproware from a couple of years ago. I bet they get at least $10,000,000,000 of additional investments out of this stunt.
The name just came to me - MagicLeap.
That video is kind of disconcerting to me... the takeoff and landing point is the same spot. I'm sure it's not hard to fix, but using the same takeoff and landing point is sort of encouraging mid-air collisions. It clearly assumes all vehicles communicating their position with each other, which breaks when multiple competitors enter the space. Also, the vehicles are shown kind of round-robin-ing for the passengers to unload/board, but there are lots of use cases that will break this: 1) old people, peopl
That video is kind of disconcerting to me... the takeoff and landing point is the same spot.
Well, given that the FAA requires a pilot to flight plan with 30 minutes of extra fuel at the end of a flight, and these things generally have advertised flight times of around 45, this is not suprising.
I'm sure it's not hard to fix, but using the same takeoff and landing point is sort of encouraging mid-air collisions. It clearly assumes all vehicles communicating their position with each other, which breaks when multiple competitors enter the space.
Do a search for ADS-B. This problem is actually not hard to solve.
The Best Minds of our Generation... (Score:1)
Or we can build them homes?
Or we can build them homes?
Jeff Bezos recently spent $40,000,000 to build a clock inside a goddamned mountain. I can't help but think how many homes he could have built with that (in San Fran? Like 35.)
Well we are not doing any of this other stuff either.
We are more apt to blame the poor on being poor, and figure their reason for being poor is because they just are too lazy.
Most cities are more apt to try to find ways to get them out of their sight than actually helping their situation.
If they can at least have a place they can call home (being a one room in a shelter), which is safe and secure. Then it makes it easier to start figuring out the other problems. If your basic survival is at stake, the other
They are jerks anyways. Hey look at me in my fancy car, I am going to cut you off, because I am rich and you don't seem rich because you don't have a fancy car.
Let them fly in the sky, make life better for the rest of us.
Even cars in general were the same at one point and now almost everyone in the country has one. Of the working population, only 3.4% households do not have a vehicle [transportation.org] and we're moving towards the point where about half of households have more vehicles than people in the household that are working.
This is a cultural problem. In many countries, including those higher ranked for wealth per capita, or with a lower population density, the reliance on personal vehicles is much lower. People walk, bike and use public transportation, and rent cars for the few times they need it. If well off, you may still own a car, but rarely use it.
As they where unable to make a self driving car that does not kill people, a flying car might be just what they want. And perhaps the FAA is a lot easier to deal with to bend the rules.
The issue is that micromanaging multiple rotors is, relatively speaking, a solved problem and that's generally the drone use case that is considered 'solved' (translating a high level maneuver to the appropriate rotor actions). Cars do not have this as a challenge, rolling the car forward and turning it left and right is not something that requires a 'drive by wire' sort of system, so there isn't really that much of an analogous challenge
Autonomous drone navigation without a remote pilot is not a solved pr
However with drone programming, you are dealing with physics and weather, and often a relatively large room for error. Vs. a car where you need to deal with people, weather and a small room for error.
just wait for hackers to do 9/11 2.0 where they st (Score:2)
just wait for hackers to do 9/11 2.0 where they start all crashing in buildings and if an auto uber does damage to one they and all of there subcontractors will get sued big time.
Not so easy (Score:2)
Technically, if I were the programmer, I'd much rather write the software for controlling a flying car than one that drives on roads.
No you wouldn't. In the air is generally easier but have fun with the landing and taking off portion of the program. Especially if you plan on landing somewhere that is not an airport. Get this wrong and you destroy a building or kill some people.
Of course since flying cars are science fiction it's something of a moot point.
Yeah, I was thinking the same. I can't help but thinking that this is a "waging the dog" operation which only fools the most gullible of investors... I would have very little patience with this day dreaming if the took my money.
I am also amazed over the insane amount of money the Uber (and Tesla, and..) investors have, where does all this cash come from?
It's a frickin helicopter* (Score:2)
This is no flying car, it's a glorified helicopter with some bits of an aircraft tacked on. A flying car this is not.
*As opposed to a European helicopter (brought to you by hooked on phonics)
No, helicopters can auto rotate and land in an engine failure.
This is a a quad, no redundancy. One engine or blade failure and kiss your ass goodbye. It will _never_ pass FAA review.
This is all an attempt at a 'chump bounce', so Uber insiders can abandon ship.
How about Air Taxi? (Score:2)
Why woud they make an Air Taxi? They are not a taxi company.
NOT a flying car. Just an aircraft. (Score:4)
Uber has unveiled its "flying car" concept aircraft at its second annual Uber Elevate Summit, which showcases prototypes for its fleet of airborne taxis.
A flying car is not the same thing as an air taxi. A flying car is a road going car that can also get airborne. An air taxi is an aircraft which is used to taxi people between airports/heliports. This is the later. It has no ability to traverse roads and therefore is not a car. You could in principle use a flying car as a taxi but since flying cars are not practical because... physics, it's a moot issue.
Can we please drop the idiotic notion of a flying car? Unless someone invents something equivalent to Tony Stark's arc reactor it will not be possible to have a flying car that is anything more than a fragile toy. No power source we possess or are in any danger of developing has sufficient power to weight ratio to change this fact. Flying cars are a stupid idea for a lot of reasons but this one fact alone is sufficient to demonstrate that fact.
Frankly if I was an Uber investor (I'm not) I'd be pissed they are wasting money on this sort of stupid stuff when they are losing money at a breathtaking clip with no signs of stopping or obvious path to profiability.
we don't need any faa certification or software te (Score:2)
we don't need any faa certification or software testing.
You only need that if it is a plane and this isn't. (Most likely to be Ubers defense). Also not flying actually, it is moving on a not-ground surface. So no need to follow the FAA.
And the people who are to work for us are not slaves, they are forced volunteers. (Oh wait, that is not yet publicly know as a business plan yet)
I realize this is sarcasm (and well done at that), but the FAA has a clear definition of "flying". To be flying, one must rise out of ground effect. Generally, that will be at around one wingspan, or about 20 ft, for a vehicle of this size.
Skeptical (Score:2)
m * g * h (Score:2)
mv^2/2 + mgh > mv^2/2
"Death from above" courtesy of Uber (Score:2)
Pie in the Sky.... (Score:4)
There are sooo many reasons why Uber is out of their minds with this "pie in the sky" idea.
First off, as others pointed out, this isn't a car. No way it's going to take to the roads.
Second, if they thought the rules for driving where complex and exacting, the rules for flying are more so.
Third, automating a passenger carrying flying machine with sufficient fail safes to satisfy the FAA is going to be a seriously expensive project that's going to take YEARS of work just to document and get a whole bunch of laws and regulations changed to allow.
Fourth, you will need a horde of A&P certified mechanics to maintain these flying machines and do the required safety checks within the required time frames. These guys and gals don't come cheap and the local auto shop won't be good enough.
Finally, finding pilots who are qualified to fly passengers around for money in a helicopter is going to be very expensive. We have a grave pilot shortage in this country now, and given the costs and time frames required to move new pilots though the training, Uber doesn't have a snowballs chance of hiring enough pilots for even a small fleet of these things.
I conclude that Uber is dreaming. This is nothing more than pie in the sky pipe dreams by idiots who have no clue how they are going to do this. Dream on boys, let me know when you have a business plan I can laugh at.
I think Uber knows exactly what they're doing. And it's not building an air taxi, it's preparing a multi-media prospectus for investors who have begun to realize that Uber will never be profitable with their current services, but aren't willing to write it off yet.
"You've wasted billions on what we're doing now and will never get a penny of it back, but if you just invest a few billion more, we'll come up with a completely different, and far more impossible, idea that will fix it all! We promise!"
Uber is ba
It's less ridiculous than "I am a Nigerian Prince, send me thousands of dollars and I will send you millions in return." But people fall for that every day (and it is a booming business these days, despite who incredibly well known the scam is.)
Finally someone using one of Nicola Tesla's Patent (Score:2)
Now if they both control it autonomously AND power it wirelessly as he envisioned.
If you ever think you have a new invention, Tesla probably already invented it... who knows what stuff he had in his 80 trunks full of notebooks.
It's a Bus, Not a Taxi (Score:2)
Taxis pick people up where they are, and drop them where they want to go.
Buses pick people up from bus stations and drop them off at bus stations.
So, not a taxi; but I guess "AirBus" is already taken, so...
Stop. Just stop. (Score:2)
Boring, Uber. I want a drone-style, that's been around since the 70s. Looks kind of like a Jetsons car but with 8 mini turbo props around it.
This folding-wing BS is stupid and requires runways everywhere. Best to just fly up and land.
Half the noise of a truck (Score:2)
"Half the noise of a truck driving past a house." In other words, godawful noisy.
Wrong name (Score:2)
It's not a flying car. It's not an air taxi.
It's a bilking machine, designed solely to separate investors from their money
Unless, perhaps, Hanlon's razor applies, and this is the product of starry-eyed app developers who think you can just scale up a Chinese quadcopter to a flight qualified passenger-carrying aircraft