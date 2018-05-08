Social Media Copies Gambling Methods 'To Create Psychological Cravings' (theguardian.com) 14
Social media platforms are using the same techniques as gambling firms to create psychological dependencies and ingrain their products in the lives of their users, experts warn. From a report: These methods are so effective they can activate similar mechanisms as cocaine in the brain, create psychological cravings and even invoke "phantom calls and notifications" where users sense the buzz of a smartphone, even when it isn't really there. "Facebook, Twitter and other companies use methods similar to the gambling industry to keep users on their sites," said Natasha Schull, the author of Addiction by Design, which reported how slot machines and other systems are designed to lock users into a cycle of addiction. "In the online economy, revenue is a function of continuous consumer attention -- which is measured in clicks and time spent."
"Gamification" is a concept widespread now; it's not just social media that is using this.
But is this really a bad thing? If there's something I want to use, why not enjoy using it more?
The only issue I see is when people don't realize something has an addictive element to it. But who does not realize that these days, especially of social media? That is talked about widely. People can and do quit. And social media is a healthier drug than some others.
If a person is up all night worrying about their number of Twitter followers the game is playing them
You could also argue that the ratings system on Slashdot are gamification-light.
Sure, they have a practical purpose, but really any score over 3 doesn't have a practical purpose- but it might satisfy some people's inner tinglings and make them want to seek out more 4s and 5s.
This isn't about "something you want to use," it's about using knowledge of psychology to subtly manipulate people into using something more than they would if they weren't being manipulated.
Facebook and Twitter employees breathe same air as casino employees! cheeky bastards!
people advertising their products use every psychological trick they know to make consumers actually like their products. boo friggin' hoo. news at 11
It's a trap!
