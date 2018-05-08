Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Mozilla To Amazon: Show Us How You're Protecting Kids' Data (cnet.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the genuine-question dept.
Amazon's product page for its new Echo Dot Kids Edition doesn't mention the words "privacy" or "data." Mozilla thinks it should. From a report: The e-commerce company last month introduced the new, child-friendly Echo device, powered by an Alexa voice assistant that was modified for kids ages 5 to 12. The $80 gadget becomes available Wednesday, along with new kid-friendly services called FreeTime on Alexa and FreeTime Unlimited on Alexa. Just ahead of those launches, Mozilla, the nonprofit behind the Firefox web browser and a growing political force in tech, on Monday said it spoke with Amazon directly about about the new device.

It asked Amazon to update the Echo Dot Kids Edition product page with specific information on how it uses children's data collected through the smart speaker. That way, parents shopping for the gadget could easily read Amazon's privacy information without having to dig around for it, Mozilla argued. Mozilla has already posted a petition on its website calling for these changes, but Ashley Boyd, Mozilla's vice president of advocacy, said in a statement Monday night that Mozilla is "heartened" that Amazon listened to its concerns. She added that Mozilla is pausing that petition while it continues to talk with Amazon.

  • Mozilla, please go back to creating software. Leave the privacy advocacy to the professionals.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by BKDotCom ( 542787 )

      https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/... [mozilla.org]

      > Our mission is to ensure the Internet is a global public resource, open and accessible to all. An Internet that truly puts people first, where individuals can shape their own experience and are empowered, safe and independent.

    • Who are the professionals? Because there doesn't seem to be any, or at least none that are doing anything.

    • Hey dumb ass (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're soft in the head. Mozilla (corporation) is a $0.5 billion mega corp, which cuts data sharing deals with other surveillance companies, and even bought one called Pocket for its 17 million users + private info.

      The non-profit Foundation is a good front to fool liberal tools such as yourself, but don't think Mozilla is any different from the rest.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Checking Mozilla Foundation's Form 990's, I've always been puzzled how 4 million invested in securities and hedge funds located in the Caribbean contributes to their "mission".

    • Though they've come a long ways with Quantum, they can't outright crush Chrome in terms of performance. There's therefore no compelling technical reason for old Firefox users to switch back.

      They have finally realized they needed a different marketing angle, and they're rebranding themselves as the alternative for people concerned about privacy. (Whether Firefox is really concerned about privacy is irrelevant, BTW. We're talking about marketing. And it's Firefox's best marketing play they have; There's no wa

    • Not so much privacy as their SJW agenda. Remember, this is the organization that brought us Rust.

  • Why is it that protecting kid's data is so much more damn important than protecting people's data in general? Reach the age of majority and suddenly everybody is just OK with corporations pillaging the hell out of your data?

    That's not how it should work. Everyone's data should be legally protected.

