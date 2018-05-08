Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Gmail's 'Smart Compose' Feature Will Write Emails For You (theverge.com) 72

Google announced a new feature called Smart Compose at its annual developer conference today. "Smart Compose will suggest complete sentences within the body of an email as you are writing," reports The Verge. "It will operate in the background, and if you see a phrase pop up that you like, just hit tab to select it, and the text will auto-populate." From the report: Smart Compose also recognizes context. For example, if it's Friday, it might suggest closing out your message with "Have a great weekend!" Google says the Smart Compose feature will start to appear for consumers over the next few weeks and will be integrated for G Suite customers within the next few months.

