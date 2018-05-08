Gmail's 'Smart Compose' Feature Will Write Emails For You (theverge.com) 72
Google announced a new feature called Smart Compose at its annual developer conference today. "Smart Compose will suggest complete sentences within the body of an email as you are writing," reports The Verge. "It will operate in the background, and if you see a phrase pop up that you like, just hit tab to select it, and the text will auto-populate." From the report: Smart Compose also recognizes context. For example, if it's Friday, it might suggest closing out your message with "Have a great weekend!" Google says the Smart Compose feature will start to appear for consumers over the next few weeks and will be integrated for G Suite customers within the next few months.
Outsourcing Sentimentality (Score:3)
Coming soon: an option to outsource these messages to BeautifulHandWrittenLetters.com
Yes I'm aware such services already exist (for mailed letters at least).
Coming soon: an option to outsource these messages to BeautifulHandWrittenLetters.com
Oh no, another group of jobs "AI" will be replacing.
Oh no, another group of jobs "AI" will be replacing.
The autocomplete apocalypse (Score:3)
Now instead of simply mis-completeing a word it will miscomplete whole sentences. Then paragraphs. You could accidentally break up with your girl friend with a letter.
Already happened. Google "autocorrect ruins relationships".
Re:The autocomplete apocalypse (Score:5, Funny)
Now instead of simply mis-completeing a word it will miscomplete whole sentences. Then paragraphs. You could accidentally break up with your girl friend with a letter.
I have more faith in Google than that, in fact I'm using a beta of their e-mail auto-write on this thread, don't forget to shop at Wal-Mart today, always low prices. I don't see any problems with the auto-write programs, McDonald's, we love to see you smile. In fact, I think it is great that it is writing sentences for me, come see your neighborhood Ford dealer for a great discount.
This will save me a bunch of time, clocks on sale, visit jet.com and enter promotion code A45CRD.
Ok (Score:2)
How do I turn it off?
How do I turn it off?
Google?
Too late. You have been assimilated.
And fed to Google's ad buyers.
My first thought was "The Google answer to the Microsoft paperclip.".
How do I turn it off?
There should be a power button on the side of your phone; and your PC has a button on the front of it.
As long as ... (Score:2)
As long as I can turn it off easily, I would be OK with it.
I don't want to lose time disabling it.
Of course I meant "turn off once and never bother with it again".
If I would have to turn it off every frikkin' time, I would fire-bomb Google's office.
:-P
Best application of this technology (Score:2)
Obviously this feature requires sending your text (Score:2, Informative)
to their servers as you type for analysis purposes, because doing it locally means they can't have an excuse to snoop into your life.
uh what the ever living fuck do you think smtp is. do you seriously think this is the thing that will allow them to read your email
Gmail users as AI trainers?? (Score:1)
This feels like goog is going to use this to train its AI beastie to be able to sound human, maybe even pass a Turing test with some folk.
Clippy says (Score:2)
Dear Google,
We have patent on this see you in court!
Thanks, MS legal bot.
"It looks like you are trying to install Linux; would you like some help putting your balls into a vice grip?"
Suggestions based on - (Score:2)
Anyone's style in particular, or just a great homogenised mass of google-analysed text? It'd be funny to see it set on the style of Charles Bukowski.
The Singularity Is Closer Than It Appears (Score:1)
Mod parent up;
This book was precisely my first thought when I read tfs too
If it's good enough (Score:1)
I see thousands of kids writing their book reports and essays using this.
Works great! (Score:3)
From quarter-retard to half-retard to full-retard!
(yes I am aware that's only two promotions, why do you assume a full retard can count to two without making a mistake?)
Leave the self-driving to your cars (Score:2)
Take the gramma out of grammarly, and let it go out with Clippy for a one night stand, and this is what you get...
Wake me when they take the next step. (Score:2)
Which is having the AI select the suggestions to use.
Write an entire email? (Score:3)
I've been using this! (Score:5, Funny)
I use it for all my Gmails, the best email service available today, while enjoying a fresh Coca Cola - Taste the Feeling! When I'm done composing my email I typically hop in my Chevrolet, the Heartbeat of America, and head to the store to buy some beef - it's what's for dinner!
I sure am glad for this auto-composition feature, because I almost forgot to buy my wife a birthday card from Hallmark, for when you care enough to send the very best. Thankfully I was reminded automatically when I logged in using my iPhone - think different! The reminder also appeared on my Windows 10 computer, empowering us all!
I can assure you there is no privacy problem involved with having marketing companies composing our communications for us. I wish this feature was available on my phone from AT&T, because AT&T is bigger than T-Mobile, faster than Verizon Wireless and more reliable than everybody!
Some people cannot recognize a good thing when they see it, and may need to upgrade their prescriptive eyewear at Lenscrafters - they see to every detail, you see to perfection!
Will writing die? (Score:2)
how long (Score:2)
How long until Big Brother Google will ONLY allow you to email (capitalist-approved, SJW-safe) sentences "suggested" by its AI?
Neat service (Score:4, Funny)
Suggestion: "I was just going to go out and by a Google Home because they're awesome!"
You type: "I can't belie"
Suggestion: "I can't believe you don't have a Google Pixel yet, they're awesome!"
Yup, I totally get it.
So would it be a DoS attack if I (Score:2)
had google write an email in one of my gmail accounts to my other gmail account, and then have google write the response in that account?
If it can fix (Score:2)
all the misuses of there, their, they're, your, you're, its, it's, seem, seam, peak, peek, then, then, loose, lose, etc., I'm all for it.
You appear to be quitting your job... (Score:1)
Not so smart (Score:2)
For those who despise badly-written articles... (Score:2)
... now you can have badly-written emails, full of over-used, outworn, inappropriate cliches. Exactly as the PHB would compose them.
Because that is exactly what this software, as described, actually sets out to do. Writing good English is a challenging task that demands a fair amount of knowledge and judgment. One day software will be able to do it well, but that day is still very far off.
It has had plenty of email messages to learn (Score:2)
"I'm a Nigerian Prince..." is now all the scammers have to type, Google does the rest.
Does it have Drunk Mode? (Score:1)
the glorious inverse function (Score:2)
I'd actually pay good money to have everything in an e-mail easily predicted by this tool re-displayed in a very small font of a very dull grey.
The stuff remaining in black would at least have a hope of a glimmer of reflecting an IQ point bent to task by the document's author.
Conveniently for the counter-pendulum yet to come, the automatic is also the irrelevant.
Bonus: the amount of correctly predicted text can be instrumented behind the scenes by corporate head office to rationalize AI-driven workforce sli
Motivational Poster (Score:1)