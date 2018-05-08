Gmail's 'Smart Compose' Feature Will Write Emails For You (theverge.com) 32
Google announced a new feature called Smart Compose at its annual developer conference today. "Smart Compose will suggest complete sentences within the body of an email as you are writing," reports The Verge. "It will operate in the background, and if you see a phrase pop up that you like, just hit tab to select it, and the text will auto-populate." From the report: Smart Compose also recognizes context. For example, if it's Friday, it might suggest closing out your message with "Have a great weekend!" Google says the Smart Compose feature will start to appear for consumers over the next few weeks and will be integrated for G Suite customers within the next few months.
All your privacy belong to us! (Score:1)
Make your time!
Outsourcing Sentimentality (Score:3)
Coming soon: an option to outsource these messages to BeautifulHandWrittenLetters.com
Yes I'm aware such services already exist (for mailed letters at least).
Oh no, another group of jobs "AI" will be replacing.
/s
My first thought was "The Google answer to the Microsoft paperclip.".
As long as ... (Score:2)
As long as I can turn it off easily, I would be OK with it.
Best application of this technology (Score:2)
Obviously this feature requires sending your text (Score:1)
to their servers as you type for analysis purposes, because doing it locally means they can't have an excuse to snoop into your life.
uh what the ever living fuck do you think smtp is. do you seriously think this is the thing that will allow them to read your email
Gmail users as AI trainers?? (Score:1)
This feels like goog is going to use this to train its AI beastie to be able to sound human, maybe even pass a Turing test with some folk.
Clippy says (Score:2)
Dear Google,
We have patent on this see you in court!
Thanks, MS legal bot.
Suggestions based on - (Score:2)
Anyone's style in particular, or just a great homogenised mass of google-analysed text? It'd be funny to see it set on the style of Charles Bukowski.
The Singularity Is Closer Than It Appears (Score:1)
If it's good enough (Score:1)
I see thousands of kids writing their book reports and essays using this.
Works great! (Score:2)
From quarter-retard to half-retard to full-retard!
(yes I am aware that's only two promotions, why do you assume a full retard can count to two without making a mistake?)
Leave the self-driving to your cars (Score:2)
Take the gramma out of grammarly, and let it go out with Clippy for a one night stand, and this is what you get...
Wake me when they take the next step. (Score:2)
Which is having the AI select the suggestions to use.
Write an entire email? (Score:2)