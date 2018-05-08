Google Assistant Will Call Businesses For You Via 'Duplex' (qz.com) 10
At its I/O developer conference today, Google debuted "Duplex," an AI system for accomplishing real world tasks over the phone. "To show off its capabilities, CEO Sundar Pichai played two recordings of Google Assistant running Duplex, scheduling a hair appointment and a dinner reservation," reports Quartz. "In each, the person picking up the phone didn't seem to realize they were talking to a computer. The conversations proceed back-and-forth to find the right time, and confirm what the customer wanted. Even when conversations didn't go as expected, the assistant understood the context, responded appropriately, and carried on the task. (You can listen to the recordings here.)" From the report: It's a far more natural conversation than consumers may be used to with digital assistants. The AI's voice lacks a stilted cadence and comes complete with "ums" and natural pauses (which also helps cover up the fact that it is still processing). It uses the phone's on-board processing, as well as the cloud, to deliver the right response with just the right amount of pause.
Google is taking advantage of its primary asset: data. It trained Duplex on a massive body of "anonymized phone conversations," according to a release. Every scheduling task will have its own problems to solve when arranging a specific type of appointment, but all will be underpinned by Google's massive volume of data from searches and recordings that will help the AI hold a conversation. Still, the technology cannot carry on just any conversation. Even though Duplex can seemingly handle far more context than other systems, it only works within a narrow set of queries (Google hasn't listed all of them yet). And despite releasing six new more natural sounding voices for the Assistant product available today, none approached the humanity of its Duplex example.
So many things wrong with this, where do I start? (Score:2)
1a. More opportunities for hackers to pry your personal data from you.
1b. More opportunities for criminal hackers to commit fraud (fraudulent purchases via hacked 'digital assistant', etc).
2. More depersonalization of your interactions with other people.
3. More excuses to avoid interactions with other human beings.
4. Less opportunities for people to develop their interpersonal skills/be properly socialized.
Telemarketers, Tele-SPAM and Robo-Calls, Oh My.. (Score:2)
Holy abuse potential, Batman!!
I guess we'll just have to forget about the telephone as an on-balance helpful form of communication..
Re: (Score:1)
Bart [calling]: Is Oliver there?
Moe: Who?
Bart: Oliver Klozoff.
Moe: Hold on, I'll check. Paging Oliver Klozoff! Oliver Klozoff!...
And eventually... (Score:2)
Businesses will use their own digital assistants to answer calls, so we'll end up living in a bizarre alternate universe where computers phone each other and have conversations to schedule our lives. Abbreviated botspeak will eventually supplant standard English, as humans mimic the mannerisms and verbal shortcuts used by impatient digital assistant apps.
humanity is directly related to compute resources (Score:2)
And despite releasing six new more natural sounding voices for the Assistant product available today, none approached the humanity of its Duplex example.
There is a big difference in what Google can do and what they can do en masse. You may have also noticed a statement today about efforts in optimizing trained networks. The more complex networks aren't economical to run millions of times a day. Parallel work is under way both in hardware and algorithms to change that.
Duplex is not being deployed today because the compute costs are high enough that it is not yet economical to deploy.
Similarly, the voice we hear from the Assistant differs greatly from their b