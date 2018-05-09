Windows Notepad Finally Supports Unix, Mac OS Line Endings (theregister.co.uk) 55
Microsoft's text editing app, Notepad, which has been shipping with Windows since version 1.0 in 1985, now supports line endings in text files created on Linux, Unix, Mac OS, and macOS devices. "This has been a major annoyance for developers, IT Pros, administrators, and end users throughout the community," Microsoft said in a blog post today. The Register reports: Notepad previously recognized only the Windows End of Line (EOL) characters, specifically Carriage Return (CR, \r, 0x0d) and Line Feed (LF, \n, 0x0a) together. For old-school Mac OS, the EOL character is just Carriage Return (CR, \r, 0x0d) and for Linux/Unix it's just Line Feed (LF, \n, 0x0a). Modern macOS, since Mac OS X, follows the Unix convention. Opening a file written on macOS, Mac OS, Linux, or Unix-flavored computers in Windows Notepad therefore looked like a long wall of text with no separation between paragraphs and lines. Relief arrives in the current Windows 10 Insider Build.
Notepad will continue to output CRLF as its EOL character by default. It's not changing its stripes entirely. But it will retain the formatting of the files it opens so users will be able to view, edit and print text files with non-Windows line ends. Microsoft has thoughtfully provided an out for Windows users counting on the app's past inflexibility: the new behavior can be undone with a registry key change.
Notepad will continue to output CRLF as its EOL character by default. It's not changing its stripes entirely. But it will retain the formatting of the files it opens so users will be able to view, edit and print text files with non-Windows line ends. Microsoft has thoughtfully provided an out for Windows users counting on the app's past inflexibility: the new behavior can be undone with a registry key change.
Re: (Score:2)
who cares?
Millions upon millions of MS Windows admins 'stuck' with Linux systems? It's actually kind of funny to watch them work, they are so used to point-n-click snap-in GUI interfaces that most of them don't even know how to write a script. Recognise a Windows admin worth having a conversation with by the fact that he scripts most of his work using VB or C# rather than sitting there for hours pounding a mouse button working a GUI management tool to do stuff a script can do in 10 minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but then.. Notepad++
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly.
I'm not going to suddenly start editing text in Windoze. I mean, I'm not going to complain that they started actually ending lines properly, it only took forty-ish years, but they finally figured out how to do it.
Meanwhile, TeachText became SimpleText became TextEdit. The Macintosh user interface evolved through many generations. And now, finally, in 2018, MicroShit figures out how to do what they should have been able to do in 1984.
Idiots.
Notepad++ ? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: Notepad++ ? (Score:1)
More like 14 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
All users caring about line endings had probably migrated to Notepad++ 10 years ago, right ?
And yet this is a godsend when working on other people's machines which *don't* have Notepad++
Even wordpad sucks these days.
Re: (Score:2)
it is a must have on your usb flash drive of tools and utilities
Lol, found the Windows admin.
Mac OS and macOS? (Score:2)
Wow. How are they different?
Re: (Score:2)
No, MacOS is ancient, macOS is new..ish.
Yeah..
Re: (Score:3)
By "Mac OS", they mean versions of Apple's operating system prior to version 10.0.0
By "macOS", they mean all versions since (and including) 10.0.0.
(Apple renamed Mac OS X to just "macOS" a year or two ago, to better align with "iOS", "tvOS", and "watchOS" naming, as well as to move away from marketing the OS as "version 10", which they had already done for over 15 years).
To confuse matters somewhat, early versions of macOS (OS X) could run Mac OS software that used the old-style CR-only line terminator, so
Re: (Score:2)
And did the line endings change between < 10.0.0 and >= 10.0.0?
Re: Mac OS and macOS? (Score:1)
âoeFunâ fact: in 2012 they changed Max OS X name to OS X and then, in 2016, they changed the name to macOS.
Re: (Score:2)
By "Mac OS", they mean versions of Apple's operating system prior to version 10.0.0
By "macOS", they mean all versions since (and including) 10.0.0.
(Apple renamed Mac OS X to just "macOS" a year or two ago, to better align with "iOS", "tvOS", and "watchOS" naming, as well as to move away from marketing the OS as "version 10", which they had already done for over 15 years).
To confuse matters somewhat, early versions of macOS (OS X) could run Mac OS software that used the old-style CR-only line terminator, so the line demarcating the change isn't exactly clean.
Yaz
iConfused
Re: Odd (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is just odd that they would leave this out forever on purpose and then suddenly fix it. It has been literal decades, and the absence was obviously malicious.
Cloud is king and the writing is on the wall. You don't take you lead architects of core products unless your business strategy is changing. This is just another sign of the inevitable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Good thing you can just read TFA and learn there's an option to retain the old behavior
Why has it been an annoyance? (Score:2)
If you want to do something more complex then download a non-minimal text editor. There are loads available for free.
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine those config files are shared with non-windows computers.
Re: (Score:3)
Notepad is a small simple text editor that exists because occasionally you might need to edit some text files (typically for config files or something). These will be in a Windows friendly text format. It doesn't pretend to do anything remotely sophisticated.
That's great if you're the one running the editor and doing the editing.
What's not so great is when you give a co-worker a bash script, and they open it in Notepad, and then complain to you about all the extra spacing -- forcing you to waste a ton of breath explaining why it's not a problem with the text file, but an issue with their editor.
I once had to send a developer at my employer a SQL script intended to be run on Linux, and they did just this. It was unbelievable how long it took me to finally convi
Re: (Score:2)
Compliant programs write UTF-8 files with a 3byte BOM (marker) at the beginning of the file.
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck BOMs
Re: (Score:2)
Notepad is a small simple text editor that exists because occasionally you might need to edit some text files (typically for config files or something).
Just because it's simple and occasionally used doesn't mean it can't be annoying. Also just because there are alternatives doesn't mean I'm going to install them on every computer I touch (or even can install them).
... And Wordpad is now a mess.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've often encountered downloaded text files which aren't Windows-formatted. While there are many alternatives that do handle line ends correctly (the most readily available in Windows is WordPad), Notepad is a default for various file types and this added support will certainly help.
This really isn't something basic, not something sophisticated, and there's no particular reason not to include it. While Microsoft is very late to the party, it's a definite case of 'better late than never'.
Re: (Score:2)
When printing sure, but most text won't be printed and is just edited electronically. Using a single character makes more sense as it reduces file size, especially if you have short lines.
Re: (Score:2)
Where can I find this paper version of notepad you're talking about?
Finally, a reason to upgrade to Windows 10! (Score:2)
Or will this be backported to Windows 7?
Notepad a major annoyance for developers (Score:2)
You cannot be serious, what professional developer in his right mind would use Notepad?