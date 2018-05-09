Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Windows Notepad Finally Supports Unix, Mac OS Line Endings (theregister.co.uk) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the better-late-than-never dept.
Microsoft's text editing app, Notepad, which has been shipping with Windows since version 1.0 in 1985, now supports line endings in text files created on Linux, Unix, Mac OS, and macOS devices. "This has been a major annoyance for developers, IT Pros, administrators, and end users throughout the community," Microsoft said in a blog post today. The Register reports: Notepad previously recognized only the Windows End of Line (EOL) characters, specifically Carriage Return (CR, \r, 0x0d) and Line Feed (LF, \n, 0x0a) together. For old-school Mac OS, the EOL character is just Carriage Return (CR, \r, 0x0d) and for Linux/Unix it's just Line Feed (LF, \n, 0x0a). Modern macOS, since Mac OS X, follows the Unix convention. Opening a file written on macOS, Mac OS, Linux, or Unix-flavored computers in Windows Notepad therefore looked like a long wall of text with no separation between paragraphs and lines. Relief arrives in the current Windows 10 Insider Build.

Notepad will continue to output CRLF as its EOL character by default. It's not changing its stripes entirely. But it will retain the formatting of the files it opens so users will be able to view, edit and print text files with non-Windows line ends. Microsoft has thoughtfully provided an out for Windows users counting on the app's past inflexibility: the new behavior can be undone with a registry key change.

Windows Notepad Finally Supports Unix, Mac OS Line Endings

  • Notepad++ ? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Pascal Sartoretti ( 454385 ) on Wednesday May 09, 2018 @03:04AM (#56579010)
    All users caring about line endings had probably migrated to Notepad++ 10 years ago, right ?

    • More like 14 years ago.

    • All users caring about line endings had probably migrated to Notepad++ 10 years ago, right ?

      And yet this is a godsend when working on other people's machines which *don't* have Notepad++

      Even wordpad sucks these days.

  • Wow. How are they different?

    • By "Mac OS", they mean versions of Apple's operating system prior to version 10.0.0

      By "macOS", they mean all versions since (and including) 10.0.0.

      (Apple renamed Mac OS X to just "macOS" a year or two ago, to better align with "iOS", "tvOS", and "watchOS" naming, as well as to move away from marketing the OS as "version 10", which they had already done for over 15 years).

      To confuse matters somewhat, early versions of macOS (OS X) could run Mac OS software that used the old-style CR-only line terminator, so

      • And did the line endings change between < 10.0.0 and >= 10.0.0?

      • âoeFunâ fact: in 2012 they changed Max OS X name to OS X and then, in 2016, they changed the name to macOS.

        by cstacy ( 534252 )

  • Notepad is a small simple text editor that exists because occasionally you might need to edit some text files (typically for config files or something). These will be in a Windows friendly text format. It doesn't pretend to do anything remotely sophisticated.

    If you want to do something more complex then download a non-minimal text editor. There are loads available for free.

    • Imagine those config files are shared with non-windows computers.

    • Notepad is a small simple text editor that exists because occasionally you might need to edit some text files (typically for config files or something). These will be in a Windows friendly text format. It doesn't pretend to do anything remotely sophisticated.

      That's great if you're the one running the editor and doing the editing.

      What's not so great is when you give a co-worker a bash script, and they open it in Notepad, and then complain to you about all the extra spacing -- forcing you to waste a ton of breath explaining why it's not a problem with the text file, but an issue with their editor.

      I once had to send a developer at my employer a SQL script intended to be run on Linux, and they did just this. It was unbelievable how long it took me to finally convi

    • Notepad is a small simple text editor that exists because occasionally you might need to edit some text files (typically for config files or something).

      Just because it's simple and occasionally used doesn't mean it can't be annoying. Also just because there are alternatives doesn't mean I'm going to install them on every computer I touch (or even can install them). ... And Wordpad is now a mess.

      by ET3D ( 1169851 )

      I've often encountered downloaded text files which aren't Windows-formatted. While there are many alternatives that do handle line ends correctly (the most readily available in Windows is WordPad), Notepad is a default for various file types and this added support will certainly help.

      This really isn't something basic, not something sophisticated, and there's no particular reason not to include it. While Microsoft is very late to the party, it's a definite case of 'better late than never'.

  • Or will this be backported to Windows 7?

  • 'Microsoft's text editing app, Notepad, which has been shipping with Windows since version 1.0 in 1985, now supports line endings in text files created on Linux, Unix, Mac OS, and macOS devices. "This has been a major annoyance for developers, IT Pros, administrators, and end users throughout the community,"'

    You cannot be serious, what professional developer in his right mind would use Notepad?

