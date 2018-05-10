Google Executive Addresses Horrifying Reaction To Uncanny AI Tech (bloomberg.com) 63
The most talked-about product from Google's developer conference earlier this week -- Duplex -- has drawn concerns from many. At the conference Google previewed Duplex, an experimental service that lets its voice-based digital assistant make phone calls and write emails. In a demonstration on stage, the Google Assistant spoke with a hair salon receptionist, mimicking the "ums" and "hmms" pauses of human speech. In another demo, it chatted with a restaurant employee to book a table. But outside Google's circles, people are worried; and Google appears to be aware of the concerns. From a report: "Horrifying," Zeynep Tufekci, a professor and frequent tech company critic, wrote on Twitter about Duplex. "Silicon Valley is ethically lost, rudderless and has not learned a thing." As in previous years, the company unveiled a feature before it was ready. Google is still debating how to unleash it, and how human to make the technology, several employees said during the conference. That debate touches on a far bigger dilemma for Google: As the company races to build uncanny, human-like intelligence, it is wary of any missteps that cause people to lose trust in using its services.
Scott Huffman, an executive on Google's Assistant team, said the response to Duplex was mixed. Some people were blown away by the technical demos, while others were concerned about the implications. Huffman said he understands the concerns. Although he doesn't endorse one proposed solution to the creepy factor: Giving it an obviously robotic voice when it calls. "People will probably hang up," he said.
[...] Another Google employee working on the assistant seemed to disagree. "We don't want to pretend to be a human," designer Ryan Germick said when discussing the digital assistant at a developer session earlier on Wednesday. Germick did agree, however, that Google's aim was to make the assistant human enough to keep users engaged. The unspoken goal: Keep users asking questions and sharing information with the company -- which can use that to collect more data to improve its answers and services.
Scott Huffman, an executive on Google's Assistant team, said the response to Duplex was mixed. Some people were blown away by the technical demos, while others were concerned about the implications. Huffman said he understands the concerns. Although he doesn't endorse one proposed solution to the creepy factor: Giving it an obviously robotic voice when it calls. "People will probably hang up," he said.
[...] Another Google employee working on the assistant seemed to disagree. "We don't want to pretend to be a human," designer Ryan Germick said when discussing the digital assistant at a developer session earlier on Wednesday. Germick did agree, however, that Google's aim was to make the assistant human enough to keep users engaged. The unspoken goal: Keep users asking questions and sharing information with the company -- which can use that to collect more data to improve its answers and services.
Ian (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I mean, packaged foods have to tell you about their ingredients, fish have to be labeled with country of origin....I think that a computer call should be forced to ANNOUNCE that it is a non-Human call and the beginning of the "conversation", and that your answers will be recorded and analyzed.
Phone CAPTCHAs (Score:2)
I'm looking up to see if I have anything free on that date. While I'm looking can you please confirm the prime factorization of 28573782909827352?
Re: (Score:2)
Human: Knock-knock
Duplex: Um, who's there?
Human: Banana
Duplex: Um, banana who?
Human: Green
Duplex: Ha-ha, that's great. Now about that reservation...
Headline fail (Score:2)
There's a big difference between:
Google Executive Addresses Horrifying Reaction...
and
Google Executive Addresses "Horrifying" Reaction..
Re: (Score:2)
There's a big difference between:
Google Executive Addresses Horrifying Reaction...
and
Google Executive Addresses "Horrifying" Reaction..
Still not quite there. The proper word is "horrified."
Google Executive Addresses Horrified Reaction To Uncanny AI Tech
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe not a fail (Score:2)
I read that the same way you did, then thought - what is what was horrifying to the writer of the summary, was the fact that people did not really like the new assistant? They could very well find the reaction horrifying...
:-)
Of course that is not what the link was about so you are probably right, but I thought it could be an interesting twist.
Not sure what they saw (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily, it depends on how they implement semantic processing and discourse modelling. If the "um" is interjected in a natural way based on some abstract representation of the conversation and the goals of the assistant, then that could be pretty interesting technology.
My guess is that the system will fail in very weird ways in more complex conversations, because its mostly based on machine learning of certain dialogue types. But perhaps I'm wrong and it does some real processing.
Professional “critic” (Score:2)
Silicon Valley is ethically lost, rudderless and has not learned a thing
Wow, exaggerate much? All that may be true, mind. But using such hyperbole when voicing concerns does nothing for the guy’s credibility. He comes across as someone who has already made up his mind about SV companies a long time ago, and sees every new issue only as something that confirms his fears, as something that’s part of a bigger plot to rape the planet and enslave humanity.
Instant hang-up (Score:4, Insightful)
Their only option is to make it mimic and impersonate human voice. If it sounds very good, and there is an announcement that it is robotic, no need, but people will hang up immediately just like any other robo-call. If it sounds obviously robotic, instant hang-up. The only way it works is if they can fake it long enough to get some information, and don't let anyone know about it.
Essentially, the only value to Google is if they trick people into using it.
Re: Instant hang-up (Score:1)
"Hello, this is Rachel from card member services."
Good work, Google! (Score:2)
This is impressive speech synthesis, though from the short demo it's hard to judge whether it's new and better than existing ones I've heard. The harder part is the domain-specific knowledge for understanding, it will be interesting to see how they deal with that.
Personally, I don't find it scary. The voice sounds dumb, but who cares. I'll probably make fun of these kinds of assistants once they become mainstream. I'm worried that similar technology will be used for robocalls by someone else in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
Usually some pretty stupid shit.
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1... [twitch.tv]
Re: (Score:2)
What I want to see is when robot call another... what do they say?
It would be a series of bleeps and bloops.
Avoiding the question is answering the question (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
In this context, it's calling a business as a potential customer. Hanging up on what from all appearances is a potential customer is a good way not to have a job anymore. In fact, even if it is not a human but is calling to arrange the business of a real human customer, it's probably still a bad move to hang up.
Re: (Score:2)
If that's the case, then why are they so worried that people would just hang up if the voice was more obviously robotic sounding?
If they are reasonably expecting people to hang up if they know that the call is from a machine, then unless they have programmed the machine to deliberately lie (in which case you don't want to do business with them anyways, since they will deliberately engage in deceptive practices in order to acquire business), then why is it somehow different if you hang up on what seems to
Re: (Score:2)
Because presumably places of businesses get obviously recorded spam calls like everyone else, and for the moment no one is going to assume what sounds like a recording is going to be interactive and/or on behalf of an individual customer, and will try to keep the line open/save time by hanging up before they even hear enough words to recognize it wants to make an appointment/reservation.
All in all, impressive as it sounded, this is one area I can't understand why I'd need Google to take care of it for me.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.... so there's no difference. Even if it *was* a person on the other end of the phone, they are spamming you and not actually interested in any honest communication.
The Inevitably ironic result is that ... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Then they'll subtly modulate their opening words and recognize each other as bots and go modem sounds at each other for improved efficiency.
salesman! (Score:2)
Most robocalls are garbage, "would you like new aluminum siding?" (I live in an apartment.)
Some robocalls are useful, "this is the town, we have declared a snow emergency, you have to take you car off the street."
Or, "this is Doctor Smith's office, you have an appointment Wendesday morning at 9."
It's obvious that these are all robocalls, and some of them are welcome or at least tolerable.
Having informative and valid caller-ID information will be helpful.
If the calls are for information that people want, the
Re: (Score:1)
This is an important point. Their use case is to call and make reservations or purchase services: basically do the stuff somebody might do online but with an analog interface.
I'll bet the companies in question won't really mind selling to somebody might not contact them via other means. Basically this lets them delay on building a web page or buying into some reservation service they don't care about/don't want and yet they can still interact with the digital world.
As long as the technology is *good enough*
Wolfie (Score:1)
- Hey Janelle, what's wrong with Wolfie? I can hear him barking. Is he Ok?
- Wolfie's fine, honey. Wolfie's just fine.
Work in security, track serious threats... (Score:2)
get called a 'drama queen' and 'hyperbolic' and other ad-homonym attacks by the 'real experts' in social psychology. You know, the guys who have no technical background and aren't allowed to perform these experiments because they were deemed unethical... they keep saying the tech doesn't work.
Meanwhile the internet war is getting really insane. You guys have the tools to check (mostly) but here's some screenshots I uploaded to imgur: https://imgur.com/gallery/I3vE... [imgur.com]
What is a recording really (Score:2)
That is an interesting point, but I have to think a transient record of a persons voice would possibly not be considered a "recording", especially if it were broken out into abstract components as soon as received.
Re: (Score:2)
It is illegal all over the EU as well. So if "somebody" calls me with a prefix "this call may be recorded...", I just hang up. Incidentally, I also hang up if it is a dialer robot, i.e. the remote person does not identify itself, but the robot waits for me to say something. Creepy.
Re: (Score:2)
Whining for no reason (Score:1)
These people should stop blaming technology for their gripes.
If they don't like duplex OK
Please don't waste my time with weasel push-pieces that say, "Let's scrap this because someone is worried".
On 3-2-1 (Score:2)
Bring in the telemarketers
There is no "human like" intelligence in this (Score:2)
It is a clever fake, that is all. Basically, this is Eliza with a much larger database. The databases allowing this type of "conversation" have been build during the last 30 years in slow, tedious work. Still, the potential is endless, as somewhat interactive SPAM can now reach everybody that has a phone. It seems we will eventually have to go to a whitelist system for phones or to a micropayment scheme. (Deposit me a dollar and I will accept your call, then I will decide whether to give it back. What, only
Fixed this for you (Score:2)
The unspoken goal: Keep users and those who don't know they're interacting with Google asking questions and sharing information with the company -- which can be complied and sold to governments, private companies, and other persons regardless of the desire to remain private.
Say what you want about Siri, but Apple doesn't sell tha
I want to use it... (Score:2)
Ignoring the actual problem (Score:2)
Wrong number (Score:2)