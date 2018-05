Klout's Score Drops to Zero as It Announces Plans to Close Down

Once upon a time, Klout had 100 million users, Gizmodo reports. But now...Lithium Technologies (Klout's parent company) annouced that their acquisition "provided Lithium with valuable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities but Klout as a standalone service is not aligned with our long-term strategy."But Lithium also announced plans to launch "a new social impact scoring methodology based on Twitter " sometime in the future.