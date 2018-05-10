Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Klout's Score Drops to Zero as It Announces Plans to Close Down (gizmodo.com) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the Klout-is-dead.-Long-live-the-Klout dept.
Once upon a time, Klout had 100 million users, Gizmodo reports. But now... You probably haven't experienced the crippling anxiety of thinking about increasing your Klout score in quite some time. As of May 25, you won't have ever have to do it again. On Thursday, the social ranking company announced to its 708,000 Twitter followers (meh) that it will be shutting down.

Klout was founded in 2008 as a way for social media users to gauge their "influence." Through some algorithmic voodoo the service would snoop through your social media presence and spit out your "Klout Score" -- a number between 1 and 100 that determined how much you are worth as a social human being.
Lithium Technologies (Klout's parent company) annouced that their acquisition "provided Lithium with valuable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities but Klout as a standalone service is not aligned with our long-term strategy."

But Lithium also announced plans to launch "a new social impact scoring methodology based on Twitter" sometime in the future.

  • Funny thing (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The funny this is this is the first time I've heard of Klout or a Klout Score. So I guess the influence measuring organization did not have a lot of social media influence.

    • Re:Funny thing (Score:5, Insightful)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @09:32PM (#56592460) Journal
      They had 15 minutes of fame when they first came out, as people went to check their score. Then when most people realized they didn't have much clout (as is true of 99% of us), we went back to our lives and ignored them.

      People who have influence know it, and don't need to measure it. People who don't care don't care. The market for Klout was a small sector of people who wanted influence but had no fucking clue how to get it. Almost any activity you can do, including posting on Slashdot, would be more beneficial than the time wasted checking your Klout score.

      • People who have influence know it, and don't need to measure it.

        It would be more precise to say, "People who have influence have so many good ways to measure it that Klout score is crude and ineffective in comparison." If you can write a tweet and make 30,000 sales, that is information that is far more relevant than a crappy startup can provide.

      • Then when most people realized they didn't have much clout

        Speak for yourself. My Slashdot Karma is huge. *Trump mode engaged* It is like... the biggestttttttttttt .... the besttttttttt *Normal mode engaged*.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jythie ( 914043 )
        The place I saw Klout getting used the most was in hiring, people wanting to 'verify' that you had influence. I can recall job postings having minimal Klout scores or simply having you input your Klout score as part of your application. So it was seeing some use as an HR tool for cutting down on job applications.

    • "So I guess the influence measuring organization did not have a lot of social media influence."

      That's how measurement instruments are supposed to work, isn't it?

    • -- a number between 1 and 100 that determined how much you are worth as a social human being.

      I'm not on any (strictly) Social Media, does that mean my life is worth nothing?

      Now watch someone point out that Slashdot is Social Media... Fine, I'm on a half dozen forums but I use a different name on each and none is my real name.

      Neither have I, so Klout is thankfully as worthless and pointless as it must consider me to be.

  • Who? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You probably haven't experienced the crippling anxiety of thinking about increasing your Klout score in quite some time.

    Indeed, because is the first time I've heard of it.

  • It's so much easier to just use China's ranking system.

  • Services ... more services... all aiming for world-domination while us plebs key in their data.

    Public 'social' impact matters little. In fact, let me correct that -- public 'anti-social' impact matters little -- many (maybe most) social posts are vacuous posing. Their net benefit to society is negative.

    How about 'IRL (in real life) public social impact'? Does anything measure it? Also, I'd like to know the impact of my local network. About the unknown barista who makes good coffee (not *says* he makes good

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So you prefer having propaganda only from large corporations, not individual people? (propaganda is sometimes called ads)

  • Yes, in China now, you are assigned a social score based on this and that, and you can have a hard time if your social score falls too low.

  • Maybe China will buy it. Or maybe they already did!

    https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

  • That's some Grade 'A' Marketing Bullshit right there:

    not aligned with our long-term strategy

    That's MBA-ese for 'We be laying some bitches off!'

    Somewhere there is an exasperated coder trying to get his resume in order.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I suspect it is more GDPR and not wanting to tell people what they have on them.

  • Power of Positive Thinking (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @09:28PM (#56592446) Journal

    It's not about the Klout score, it's about the girth.

  • But I have never heard of Klout.

  • Social media score based on twitter? (Score:3)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Thursday May 10, 2018 @11:09PM (#56592858)

    In my case, I hope they have figured out how to handle divide by zero errors...

  • Happy GDPR Day! (Score:3)

    by ovanklot ( 715633 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @03:51AM (#56593622)

    This happens on the same day as the GDPR goes into effect. Put two and two together and you see what Klout was most likely doing with its users' data.

  • Wasn't there a Black Mirror episode about this? "Nosedive". My daughter the selfie star found it very upsetting; I found it hilarious -- I've decided all the Black Mirror episodes are really comedies, although some like "USS Callister" and "The National Anthem" are more more obvious about it.

