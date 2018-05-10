Klout's Score Drops to Zero as It Announces Plans to Close Down (gizmodo.com) 14
Once upon a time, Klout had 100 million users, Gizmodo reports. But now... You probably haven't experienced the crippling anxiety of thinking about increasing your Klout score in quite some time. As of May 25, you won't have ever have to do it again. On Thursday, the social ranking company announced to its 708,000 Twitter followers (meh) that it will be shutting down.
Klout was founded in 2008 as a way for social media users to gauge their "influence." Through some algorithmic voodoo the service would snoop through your social media presence and spit out your "Klout Score" -- a number between 1 and 100 that determined how much you are worth as a social human being.
Lithium Technologies (Klout's parent company) annouced that their acquisition "provided Lithium with valuable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities but Klout as a standalone service is not aligned with our long-term strategy."
But Lithium also announced plans to launch "a new social impact scoring methodology based on Twitter" sometime in the future.
Who? (Score:1)
You probably haven't experienced the crippling anxiety of thinking about increasing your Klout score in quite some time.
Indeed, because is the first time I've heard of it.
Redundant System (Score:2)
It's so much easier to just use China's ranking system.
Services ... more services... world-domination (Score:2)
Services
... more services... all aiming for world-domination while us plebs key in their data.
Public 'social' impact matters little. In fact, let me correct that -- public 'anti-social' impact matters little -- many (maybe most) social posts are vacuous posing. Their net benefit to society is negative.
How about 'IRL (in real life) public social impact'? Does anything measure it? Also, I'd like to know the impact of my local network. About the unknown barista who makes good coffee (not *says* he makes good
The Chinese do this on an official level (Score:2)
Yes, in China now, you are assigned a social score based on this and that, and you can have a hard time if your social score falls too low.
Maybe China will buy it (Score:2)
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
That's some Grade 'A' Marketing Bullshit (Score:2)
That's some Grade 'A' Marketing Bullshit right there:
not aligned with our long-term strategy
That's MBA-ese for 'We be laying some bitches off!'
Somewhere there is an exasperated coder trying to get his resume in order.
Power of Positive Thinking (Score:2)
It's not about the Klout score, it's about the girth.