Elon Musk's First LA Tunnel Nears Completion, With Free Rides To Kick Off This Summer

The Boring Company has made some pretty impressive strides in its relatively short existence. Elon Musk first shared his vision for the company in December 2016, promising to solve traffic woes with networks of tunnels for city centers. It is now adding the finishing touches to its first burrow. From a report: In a video shared on Instagram today, Musk showed what a trip through one of these tunnels would look like. He also declared the Boring Company's first tunnel under LA to be almost complete, and that "pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months."

  • Elon Musk, desperate for a distraction... (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...makes another claim no-one sane would believe, but the press and tech illiterates eat up.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Um... there's a video of the tunnel. Is that CG?

      I understand that some people are conspiracy theorists, but this is getting ridiculous.

  • The construction of this tunnel seems to be moving at an incredible pace. How is it going so fast?

    • I read the article...

      Is this just another subway (but smaller) or is it like a ferry where you park you car it takes you across town?

      • More like a single subway car. It would be all passenger, but a large number of cars, so limited waiting, and depending on when you read the description they would be on call.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        It depends on what you mean by "this". This was their first prototype tunnel, working to develop their boring tech (the whole point of Boring Company is to get TBM speeds up and costs down by 1/2 to 1 order of magnitude). It's just a tunnel. They'll also be testing out their first Loop vehicles in it. Since it's just one leg, they'll just go from one end to the other.

        Now, as mentioned, this tunnel is just a prototype. It's to be extended to form an LA Loop system, they're getting started on a NY/DC Loop

    • Re:That was fast! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Friday May 11, 2018 @11:38AM (#56595958)

      It's pretty short... it was 500 feet in October (so maybe double that now). He keeps drawing hockey stick growth curves for length (a few miles in a few months, 20 in the next year), but he also said Tesla was going to be cranking out 5k cars/week a year ago.

      It may get there, but it's going to be a slower uptake than he claims.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        It's pretty short... it was 500 feet in October (so maybe double that now). He keeps drawing hockey stick growth curves for length (a few miles in a few months, 20 in the next year), but he also said Tesla was going to be cranking out 5k cars/week a year ago.

        That's a rather poor analogy choice. Yes, Model 3 production is late, but it is following a hockey stick growth. Through Q4, production averaged a couple hundred per week. Through most of Q1 it was at 1k/wk. At the end of Q1 it jumped to 2k/wk. Now t

    • The construction of this tunnel seems to be moving at an incredible pace. How is it going so fast?

      Actually, it really wasn't that fast. The tunneling started about a year ago. [theverge.com]

    • The construction of this tunnel seems to be moving at an incredible pace. How is it going so fast?

      Look at how small it is. A typical subway train tunnel is triple that diameter. The worker at the end of the video can barely stand up without bumping his head and that's no even on a rail car with wheel undercarriage. The main way they're making this one quickly is because it will be a mini-subway. Getting in and out will be stepping down into it and sitting only while the carriage roof doubles as the door. Which I guess means the real question is how it will be ADA compliant.

  • I find more and more sites display a popup window telling me I need to turn off my ad blocker... when I don't use one. Hell, the dialog box is blocking some of the ads. Unfortunately, there is no button for "I'm not using an adblocker" so they don't get the message. It sure would be nice if they tested their own sites. I am almost certain that the problem is with the "do not track" options.

    • Try opening the page in Firefox, then click the little reader mode button in the address bar. Honestly, reader mode is the best feature in any web browser at the moment...

  • until the subsidies dry up or the cost and complexity of implementing at scale slap the project back into reality. Then Musk will get 'bored' and move onto the next distraction. Musk is not a visionary, he just has the internet jackpot fortune to kickstart his adolescent fantasies far enough to get press adulation.

    "A subterranean commuter expressway. I'll call it a 'Sub-Way'. Why didn't anyone think of this before? I'm brilliant!"

    All of his ventures operate at loss or through subsidy or in unique markets w

