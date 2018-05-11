Elon Musk's First LA Tunnel Nears Completion, With Free Rides To Kick Off This Summer (newatlas.com) 32
The Boring Company has made some pretty impressive strides in its relatively short existence. Elon Musk first shared his vision for the company in December 2016, promising to solve traffic woes with networks of tunnels for city centers. It is now adding the finishing touches to its first burrow. From a report: In a video shared on Instagram today, Musk showed what a trip through one of these tunnels would look like. He also declared the Boring Company's first tunnel under LA to be almost complete, and that "pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months."
HEY, wait a minute, maybe I have it backwards....Elon is taking his cue from the Superman movie (Christopher Reeves)....and like Lex Luthor, he's trying to cause the faults out there to trigger and drop off a bunch of CA into the ocean, and create "new" beach front property.
This time, however, he's using a drill instead of missiles!!!
He IS a genius!!!
Elite public transit? (Score:2)
Convincing the elite to ride public transit would be quite a trick. Not that I would complain about it; more room on the roads for the rest of us.
The billionaire I work for regularly takes the subway in NYC. In fact, he berates me when I am in an Uber and running late while he is already at the destination having taken the subway.
Elites don't ride underground. That's for the Morlocks. The Eloi ride on monorails.
Got anything to back that up? Anything at all other than just being a hater? No?
It states on the Instagram post:
Elon Musk, desperate for a distraction... (Score:1, Funny)
...makes another claim no-one sane would believe, but the press and tech illiterates eat up.
Um... there's a video of the tunnel. Is that CG?
I understand that some people are conspiracy theorists, but this is getting ridiculous.
That was fast! (Score:2)
I read the article...
Is this just another subway (but smaller) or is it like a ferry where you park you car it takes you across town?
It depends on what you mean by "this". This was their first prototype tunnel, working to develop their boring tech (the whole point of Boring Company is to get TBM speeds up and costs down by 1/2 to 1 order of magnitude). It's just a tunnel. They'll also be testing out their first Loop vehicles in it. Since it's just one leg, they'll just go from one end to the other.
Now, as mentioned, this tunnel is just a prototype. It's to be extended to form an LA Loop system, they're getting started on a NY/DC Loop
It's pretty short... it was 500 feet in October (so maybe double that now). He keeps drawing hockey stick growth curves for length (a few miles in a few months, 20 in the next year), but he also said Tesla was going to be cranking out 5k cars/week a year ago.
It may get there, but it's going to be a slower uptake than he claims.
That's a rather poor analogy choice. Yes, Model 3 production is late, but it is following a hockey stick growth. Through Q4, production averaged a couple hundred per week. Through most of Q1 it was at 1k/wk. At the end of Q1 it jumped to 2k/wk. Now t
The construction of this tunnel seems to be moving at an incredible pace. How is it going so fast?
Actually, it really wasn't that fast. The tunneling started about a year ago. [theverge.com]
The construction of this tunnel seems to be moving at an incredible pace. How is it going so fast?
Look at how small it is. A typical subway train tunnel is triple that diameter. The worker at the end of the video can barely stand up without bumping his head and that's no even on a rail car with wheel undercarriage. The main way they're making this one quickly is because it will be a mini-subway. Getting in and out will be stepping down into it and sitting only while the carriage roof doubles as the door. Which I guess means the real question is how it will be ADA compliant.
Now that necro81 provided the sarcasm, I'll add the response: when you're in the ground itself, everything moves together, and thus provides little shear force. Earthquakes are more dangerous to structures on the surface because their inertia tries to hold the top still while the base is shaken by the ground.
ad blockers (Score:2)
I find more and more sites display a popup window telling me I need to turn off my ad blocker... when I don't use one. Hell, the dialog box is blocking some of the ads. Unfortunately, there is no button for "I'm not using an adblocker" so they don't get the message. It sure would be nice if they tested their own sites. I am almost certain that the problem is with the "do not track" options.
The next toy to play with (Score:2)
until the subsidies dry up or the cost and complexity of implementing at scale slap the project back into reality. Then Musk will get 'bored' and move onto the next distraction. Musk is not a visionary, he just has the internet jackpot fortune to kickstart his adolescent fantasies far enough to get press adulation.
"A subterranean commuter expressway. I'll call it a 'Sub-Way'. Why didn't anyone think of this before? I'm brilliant!"
All of his ventures operate at loss or through subsidy or in unique markets w