Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency: Report (cheddar.com) 48
Facebook is "very serious" about launching its own cryptocurrency, news outlet Cheddar reported Friday. It's not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but it seems more apparent now in wake of Facebook's reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group. From the report: Facebook started studying blockchain almost a year ago, when a member of its corporate development team, Morgan Beller, began looking at how the social platform could use the emerging technology. At the time, Beller was the only Facebook employee devoted to studying blockchain, the digital and decentralized ledger that underpins cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Her work was thrust into the spotlight this week when Facebook announced that the vice president in charge of the Messenger app, David Marcus, would lead a new team to "explore how to best leverage blockchain across Facebook, starting from scratch."
not going to fall for the Zucker, or AngryCoin, or whatever bilious nonsense scheme they are into here. all cryptocurrency is a scam, existing only to buy crap on the darknet. I don't intend to friend Tor, either.
Yeah, and once Facebook crumbles : where are you going to run to ?
Instagram ?
WhatsApp ?
At most, Mark is going to say "meh", and make a mental note to make another attempt at buying Snap, to be ready for the up-coming next crumbling after the facebook's one.
Yeah, and once Facebook crumbles : where are you going to run to ?
I'll do the same thing I'm doing right now: sitting back with a beer and some popcorn, watching all the fools who participate in so-called 'social media' make worse fools of themselves, flitting here and there like dry leaves in the wind to whatever the next 'social media sensation' is. So they can be exploited some more, getting nothing of value in return. It's great entertainment in a schadenfreude sort of way, but also very, very sad.
They're even easier for central bodies to manipulate to the detriment of the working class.
Currencies are not manipulated to the detriment of the working class. Lower classes tend to be debtors while upper classes tend to be creditors. Debtors benefit from inflation, while creditors benefit from deflation. Nearly all governments are debtors, and they also benefit from inflation. Most governments and central banks have inflation policies of at least a few percent. The Federal Reserve's QE programs were strongly opposed by "Country Club Republicans", and I doubt if their concerns were the welf
Re: (Score:3)
who exerts this much effort and energy (literally, it's a ton of electricity)
Who says it's going to be proof of work? Maybe it will be a proof of stake coin. There are already other proof of stake coins out there that work.
No, this cryptocurrency is used to purchase Zynga credits, or whatever is the P2W thing de jour.
Black Mirror
... "98% match making" ... Not too far off
at this point about the only thing that would make them even more evil is if they somehow positioned themselves as the gatekeeper for online voting. (i'm sure they've tried.)
The real news here is that Facebook has a female employee whose work is valued by upper management.
Everyone at Facebook has vast experience with imaginary value.
"Your friend sent you a message. To read it, please mine 0.05 FBCoin."
I'm giving them too much credit, they won't even ask...
Facebook's business model is selling you out (Score:2)
But you can totally trust them to handle your money, right?
People will lose their minds
Obligatory step 3: profit
Marcus said Facebook didn’t have plans to integrate cryptocurrency into its apps anytime soon.
What ? That seems to be only logical use case for them, and they're not doing it ? Makes no sense.
"Payments using crypto right now is just very expensive, super slow, so the various communities running the different blockchains and the different assets need to fix all the issues, and then when we get there someday, maybe we'll do something,” Marcus said.
That's stupid too. Facebook can slash transaction costs by keeping them off-chain, just moving virtual balances from one account to the other, and then only occasionally settle on-chain.
Facebook is not content with spying on your behavior on their web site, your mobile device, and "partner" web sites. Now they want your lifetime purchase history---in full or in part, whatever they can get.
Hell no.
This is pretty ballsy, especially after the way they flailed around publicly in response to the Cambridge Analytica fiasco.
I've got three words: Fuck the Zuck.
Concerns about Facebook taking over the world aside, this makes some sense.
The biggest problem any virtual currency has is the onboarding problem -- how do you get people to actually start using your currency, and to assign any non-zero value to it?
Facebook already has millions (billions?) of users "onboard" so it has a big head start in that area, which it could use to its advantage.
My hope is that Facebook doesn't just try to create "yet another virtual currency", however; that's been done to death alread
Facebook has no more use for a cryptocurrency than PayPal ever has. The currency is controlled by a single entity so there's no trust problem to solve, and therefore no potential gain from the immense amount of resources that would need to be expended to run a blockchain (storage at best, and also heaps of processing power at worst). The relatively glacial pace of blockchain transactions would also be for naught.
