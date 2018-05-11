Microsoft Turned Customers Against the Skype Brand (bloomberg.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Since acquiring Skype from private equity investors, Microsoft has refocused the online calling service on the corporate market, a change that has made Skype less intuitive and harder to use, prompting many Skypers to defect to similar services operated by Apple, Google, Facebook and Snap. The company hasn't updated the number of Skype users since 2016, when it put the total at 300 million. Some analysts suspect the numbers are flat at best, and two former employees describe a general sense of panic that they're actually falling. The ex-Microsofters, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential statistics, say that as late as 2017 they never heard a figure higher than 300 million discussed internally.
Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has repeatedly said he wants the company's products to be widely used and loved. By turning Skype into a key part of its lucrative Office suite for corporate customers, Microsoft is threatening what made it appealing to regular folks in the first place. [...] Focusing on corporations was a reasonable strategy and one shared by Skype's prior management. Originally [former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer] and company pledged to let Skype operate independently from Lync, Microsoft's nascent internet phone service for corporations. But two years later the company began merging the two into Skype for Business and folded that into Office. Today, Microsoft is using Skype for Business to help sell subscriptions to its cloud-based Office 365 and steal customers from Cisco. Microsoft has essentially turned Skype into a replacement for a corporate telephone system -- with a few modern features borrowed from instant messaging, artificial intelligence and social networking. In closing, Bloomberg argues "the complexity of the corporate software (security, search, and the ability to host town halls) crowds out the simplicity consumers prefer (ease-of-use and decent call quality)."
No it's pretty much dead in the water except for maybe corporate because while Skype was stagnating Discord just popped up with more features to sweep people off their feet. Also not helping is their tagline was actually "It's time to ditch Skype."
Remember Nokia... destroyed by forcing it to use windows on phones.
Skype for Business is a brand... (Score:2)
Skype and Skype for Business are different products, not vaguely compatible with each other (which is part of the mess up that MS inflicted). Office Communicator was rebranded Lync (fine...) and then re-branded "Skype for Business" without changing the technology base (bad, terribly confusing).
S4B is generally dreaded even by microsoft users (though when it works and everyone has the software working *and* their respective organizations can talk to each other *and* policies actually allow the meetings to w
When you have an attendee using OSX... it almost works sometimes.
The problem with S4B on OSX is that it doesn't reconnect when people log in, making the whole thing nearly useless. Whats the point of an IM system that is almost always logged out? (And we used Lync/S4B mostly for IM, conference calls were secondary).
For all the rhetoric about "oh Skype's ailing because of focus on business needs", S4B compares poorly with pretty much all of its business oriented competitors.
Oh, there are other products similarly poor, [amazon.com] though that at least has first class OSX support.
Two Takeaways (Score:2)
MS's handling of Skype is "good" example of how to run a product right into the ground:
* Shitty redesigned UI remake that no one asked for, and
* Forced updates that removes features
Q. How could MS screw it up even more?
A. Delete old threads
* https://community.skype.com/t5... [skype.com]
I'm surprised Microsoft hasn't deleted this thread yet:
* https://answers.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
new Skype on Windows,... (Score:2)
the new Skype on WIndows simply:
a. doesn't look better than the old one (okay this might be a personal opinion)
b. is way more uncomfortable to use (options hidden or not available,...)
1st my family switched to WhatsApp, then the company I work for also dropped it for the same reasons.
-> basically everything seems better then Skype now, seems like they want to get rid of it
The Link goes to the wrong article on Bloomberg (Score:2)
Hey Beau,
Might want to fix your link - You're linking
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
When you should be linking
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
Shhhhhh...... he's "editing". Don't ruin it.
So fork it (Score:2)
So MS should just fork it, and not destroy what used to have a reasonable interface for single users.
. . . Oh. I just looked. They already did.
Microsoft Can Fuck Up a Wet Dream (Score:2)
I don't know what their major malfunction is; but MS has a singular "talent" for taking wildly successful Products and turning them into useless piles of shit.
I know, because they are currently doing that for the ERP product I Develop in for a living.
Here's my take on it (Score:1)
I was a huge user of Skype for years and made sure it was implemented in my workplace. Today, it is the complete opposite, I hate it with a passion. Here are my reasons:
- Incessant and unnecessary updates. As a work tool, I really don't need to update a collaboration software every week or even twice a week. Sure, if it's a privacy or security issue, warn me that an update is needed. If not, you can just let me know once every 6-12 months.
- Everyone that I know that uses Skype uses it for text / video calls
Why does anyone still use Skype? (Score:1)
UI priorities (Score:2)
Shows what happens, when they focus on business (Score:2)
My company uses Skype. We all have a Skype for Business account, but nobody uses it because it's inferior in every way to the regular Skype (which isn't that great itself these days). So we all have to have two accounts.
Everything Microsoft touches turns to ash.