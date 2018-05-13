Japan Moves To Ease Aging Drivers Out of Their Cars (nytimes.com) 20
As Japan's population ages, so do its drivers. Japan has the oldest population in the world, with nearly 28 percent of its residents above 65 years old. One in seven people are over 75. In the United States, by comparison, that figure is closer to one in 16. From a report: According to data compiled by Japan's national police agency, drivers between 16 and 24 are more likely to cause traffic accidents than any other age group. But last year, drivers over 75 caused twice as many fatal accidents per 100,000 drivers as those under that age. Among drivers over 80 years old, the rate was three times as high as for drivers under that age. The news media regularly features grisly reports of deaths caused by older drivers, some of whom are later discovered to have Alzheimer's disease.
Since 2009, all drivers 75 and older must submit to a test of their cognitive functioning when they renew their licenses [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled], typically once every three years. Under a new traffic law that took effect in March 2017, those who score poorly are sent to a doctor for examination, and if they are found to have dementia, the police can revoke their licenses. More than 33,000 drivers who took the cognitive test last year showed what the police deemed to be signs of cognitive impairment and were ordered to see a doctor. The police revoked just over 1,350 licenses after doctors diagnosed dementia.
Since 2009, all drivers 75 and older must submit to a test of their cognitive functioning when they renew their licenses [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled], typically once every three years. Under a new traffic law that took effect in March 2017, those who score poorly are sent to a doctor for examination, and if they are found to have dementia, the police can revoke their licenses. More than 33,000 drivers who took the cognitive test last year showed what the police deemed to be signs of cognitive impairment and were ordered to see a doctor. The police revoked just over 1,350 licenses after doctors diagnosed dementia.
Good luck with that (Score:2)
I'll ease my goddamn foot up your ass before you get me out of my car. You can have my steering wheel when you wrest it from my cold dead hands.
Re: (Score:2)
Addicts get awfully cranky whenever you try to cure them of their addiction!
Hopefully ... (Score:2)
Japan Moves To Ease Aging Drivers Out of Their Cars
They'll do it better than in Georgia [washingtonpost.com]
...
Fun with normalization (Score:3)
"But last year, drivers over 75 caused twice as many fatal accidents per 100,000 drivers as those under that age. Among drivers over 80 years old, the rate was three times as high as for drivers under that age."
Yes, that does make some sense. But are we talking about 200000 drivers, 2000, or 2? And "twice as many" is how many, exactly? Also, what percentage of people in that age bracket still drive?
Telling us the rate "per 100000 drivers" without context doesn't actually explain how large or small the problem is. It just tells us that any particular older driver is more likely to cause a crash than any particular younger driver.
Re: (Score:2)
Did you not even read the summary? It gives you a lower bound.
"More than 33,000 drivers who took the cognitive test last year"
That means more than 33,000 drivers 75 years or older, because that's how many failed the screening test and were referred to a doctor.
That's also only those who had to take the test, which is only required once every 3 years.
From TFA:
"An additional 460,000 older drivers showed slight impairment of their cognitive functions, based on their performance on the test, but were allowed to
Not just Japan (Score:2)
Many US states have stepped up testing and medical requirements for people over 75.The older you get, the more frequently you must take a driving test.
The Japanese have just put a more specific requirement on it.
I thought they were replaced with robots (Score:2)
Unlike the US... (Score:2)
Give them free mass transit (Score:2)
Give them free mass transit
This is important (Score:2)
Absent safe and affordable self-driving cars that can handle senile users (rambling, contradictions, references to old landmarks, etc.), we have to find a way to transition old drivers in every country.
My Dad was stubbornly holding on to driving despite failing vision and increased confusion, the police stopped him driving down the highway the wrong way. Nothing happened, but the next day, they suspended his license.
There should be a better way than waiting for "driving in the wrong lane", for example.