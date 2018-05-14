Jails Are Replacing Visits With Video Calls (arstechnica.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a report: In recent years, more and more jails have introduced video-calling services. Theoretically, these products could make it easier for inmates to maintain their relationships with family and friends outside. But many jails have moved in the opposite direction, using the advent of these "video visitation" services as an excuse to restrict or eliminate traditional in-person visits.
There are a number of reasons jail administrators have gone this route. But critics say that money plays a big role. In-person visitation requires more staff supervision -- both to escort inmates to and from visitation rooms and to make sure no contraband changes hands during a visit. So switching to video visitation can save cash-strapped jails money.
But jails also profit more directly from limiting in-person visits. While on-site video visits are usually free, the companies providing the system generally offer a paid off-site video-calling service, too. And jails get a hefty percentage of that money.
Re: (Score:2)
Because we recognize marriage and that people have needs.
I have no clue if these visits are allowed outside of marriage but I think they are. They were allowed (permitted) when I was dating a sheriff. She told me too many stories about the dramas that would go on in Bexar County jails.
Re: (Score:3)
Family visits reduce recidivism (Score:2, Informative)
So video is better because can be more frequent (Score:2)
Video calling allows for much more frequent contact, so according to your study prisoners would be better off using the video system.
Re: (Score:2)
They'd be better off using both, to be honest. Video is not a replacement for friendly human contact in person. All other in-perosn human contact in a prison (with jailers, other inmates) is likely to be abusive.
A good way to warp someone's mind is to only allow them abusive/coersive human contact.
Re: (Score:2)
According to who? Sure it sounds like it should, but everything prison related tends to be expensive.
So if you are going to make the claim it allows for more frequent contact then you had better back it up with facts.
Re: (Score:2)
It bears remembering (Score:3)
Prisoners can fight back. Refuse to participate in any work release program. Refuse to participate in any prison line work program (laundry, kitchen, etc...) Making private prisons a losing financial proposition will force the state to implement prison reforms.
Re: (Score:2)
You know that prisoners can be forced to work, right?
The Thirteenth Amendment has an exception for people being punished for a crime.
client attorney privilege (Score:2)
You still have the right to an unmonitored attorney vist.
Re: (Score:2)
But what if your attorney is in a different cell block? Asking for a friend who happens to be a very stable genius with the best words.
In before ... (Score:2)
In before the "they deserve hell on Earth because they were caught with a small amount of drugs or stole something worth $100" authoritarian crowd chimes in. Anyway, in-person human contact in a prison -- from jailers (not "correction officers") and other inmates is likely to be violent and abusive. Giving inmates the opportunity at loving contact with family, friends, and spouses (yes, conjugal should be allowed) makes them more likely to be sane upon being released. Removing all normal human contact ma
Forrest for the trees (Score:2)
While the article seems to only focus on the negative -- heck, even the
/. summary only states "There are a number of reasons jail administrators have gone this route," without explaining why, then goes on to state: "But critics say that money plays a big role. In-person visitation requires more staff supervision..."
There are some huge reasons to limit outside visitation, not the least of which is contraband, such as cell phones, drugs and even weapons that are most often brought in by visitors.
Are drugs al
Yeah, so? (Score:1)
"But jails also profit more directly from limiting in-person visits. While on-site video visits are usually free, the companies providing the system generally offer a paid off-site video-calling service, too. And jails get a hefty percentage of that money."
Jails are expensive.
I'm sorry, but if you're such a malcontent that the US (or state) government has to house you at $34000/year because you can't stop breaking the law, I don't really give a flying shit if you or your loved-ones feel a little put-upon or
The video connection ... (Score:2)
... opens the door for casing the joint before grabbing all the shit.
Think Equifax is porous?