Google Will Make Its Paid Storage Plans Cheaper

An anonymous reader shares a report:Google is rolling out new changes to its storage plans that include a new, low-cost storage plan and half off the price of its 2TB storage option, the company announced today. It's also converting all Google Drive paid storage plans to Google One, perhaps in part because you'll now have one-tap access to Google's live customer service.
Google One will get a new $2.99 a month option that gets you 200GB of storage. The 2TB plan, which usually costs $19.99 per month, will now cost $9.99 a month. Finally, the 1TB plan that costs $9.99 a month is getting removed. The other plans for 10, 20, or 30TB won't see any changes.
I'm using Backblaze B2 for my local data backup and sync, but at the same time I am using Google's Docs, Sheets and mail with some attachments. I am currently using 13 GB out of 15 and I'm considering upgrading to the next tier.
We'll make it cheaper for you to be spied on
If I could pay a one-time charge, like buying a hard drive, or even a once a decade thing I might be on board. I seriously don't want more monthly costs.
You can pay yearly.
Many years ago before the term "cloud" was a buzz word I used my home Internet connection combined with Webmin and Usermin to have my own, easy to use, remote storage. This was before USB flash drives were even a thing.
If it weren't for the fact ISP's tend to like to combat home hosting through port blocking these days (even if I do know how to get around it), I think I would be doing that again. I'm about to get a new ISP, we'll see.
It wasn't that long ago that files on Google Drive were disappearing if they had naughty filenames.