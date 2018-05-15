Should the FTC Investigate Google's Location Data Collection? (engadget.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: In December of 2017, the office of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal sent Google's CEO a letter asking for a detailed explanation of the company's privacy practices around location services. Based on a report at Quartz, the senator's letter had 12 specific questions about how Google deals with location data. In January, Google responded to all of the issues in a lengthy letter signed by Google's VP of public policy, Susan Molinari. Now, apparently unsatisfied with the response, Senators Blumenthal and Edward J. Markey have sent a written request to the FTC to investigate Google's location services, along with "any deceptive acts and practices associated with the product."
While Google's initial response refuted many of the claims made by Quartz, and explained again and again how Google and Android handles sensitive location data, the letter to the FTC again uses the report as its main basis. The crux of the new letter appears to be this: "Google has an intimate understanding or personal lives as they watch their users seek the support of reproductive health services, engage in civic activities or attend places of religious worship," wrote the senators. All it takes to expose users to data collection, say the letter's authors, is to allow an "ambiguously described feature" once and then it is silently enabled across all signed-in devices without an expiration date.
While Google's initial response refuted many of the claims made by Quartz, and explained again and again how Google and Android handles sensitive location data, the letter to the FTC again uses the report as its main basis. The crux of the new letter appears to be this: "Google has an intimate understanding or personal lives as they watch their users seek the support of reproductive health services, engage in civic activities or attend places of religious worship," wrote the senators. All it takes to expose users to data collection, say the letter's authors, is to allow an "ambiguously described feature" once and then it is silently enabled across all signed-in devices without an expiration date.
Why single out Google? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
They sort of have to. How else do you expect calls to be routed to you? Magic?
Yes, obviously. Didn't you know modern cell phones operate almost exclusively on magic?
Re: (Score:2)
its the most obvious target.. the laws enacted will be unilateral and will apply to any company, now or in the future. Companies that specialize in selling your private info to target you for advertising have the least need but commit the most intrusion.
This needs to happen NOW (Score:4)
As a long-time supporter of FOSS, EFF, Copyleft and essentially open access this has gone beyond mere 'best practices' and humanitarianism
Nobody, not a government or a private enterprise, can be trusted with private proprietorship of this much data at this level of detail.
The problem is neural networks, turning subjectivity into objectivity, and the unreliability of the source data. Whoever controls the data can use it for any purpose, and there is such a massive capability and potential for misuse, especially of human trust networks, that there simply is no acceptable level of trust.
All human governments and economic systems rely on trust. Before social media, social trust networks were the foundation of all government. Who do you know? Who knows you? When the answer is whoever has the data plus a few (maybe a couple of dozen) close family and associates, then the system is broken.
Most people can't possibly cover anywhere near the number of social connections that a single-process home computer can cover. My lab can millions of processes with petabytes of data and more than a TB of network pipe. That's a fairly good lab, but there are far better out there. With the right kinds of data, I can manipulate society like it's my own personal sandbox.
Without protections on the data, there is no way to detect, verify or validate who is doing what with it. One good person might be fine, but what happens when they die and someone else gets it? There just isn't any reliable assurance that it won't be misused, while history teaches us that it invariably will be misused by someone given opportunity.
Some kind of national infrastructure and protection must be placed around this level of power. It's not like nukes, you can't guarantee it won't fall into the wrong hands with traditional protection measures. Security has limitations... There is no other choice.
Re: (Score:2)
maybe society needs to spawn a anarchist hacking group. Instead of taking down these places, as they always have backups for their backups, maybe it should pollute it with so much false data that the entire data itself is no longer considered reliable. Make it appear you were in 3 places at once and take trips 50x more per day than you actually do. Make the data so unreliable and untrustworthy that advertisers stop spending money on what they perceive as 'snake oil' once word spreads on how unreliable it is
Re: (Score:1)
Wait till autonomous cars (Score:3)
My biggest concerns over companies like Facebook, Google, and Apple developing autonomous cars is not whether they can make them safe. Eventually I know that they will be safe. One concern is that these people will collect data non-stop about where I am going and how long I stay. I considered this picking up my daughter from school to take her to her pediatrician, specifically that its really none of their damn business that I did such a thing. That led me to my second concern for these 3 companies developing autonomous vehicles. Imagine every damn time you drive past a BugerKing or Wendy's having to suffer a damn commercial or have the car offer to stop because a Whopper is only $3 this week. Non-stop, never-ending barrage of advertisements. Think back to the scene in Minority Report when Tom Cruise's character had eye replacement surgery, replacing his eyes with a japanese businessman. It was more noticeable the second he walked near any store, how every single ad started addressing him by his stolen identity. The two technologies that ad-based companies should be forbidden from developing based on privacy concerns should be
1) any location based technology that requires knowing where you are to function (maps, gps, autonomous cars, etc)
2) any technology that specializes in identification (facial recognition, biometrics, retina identity, etc.)
The FTC Should Investigate Facebook's Location ... (Score:2)
Yes.
But start with Facebook. I'm sure Google grabs just as much if not more information, but Facebook seems to be more creepy in how they use it. Google doesn't bother me yet, but I won't install any Facebook apps on my phone.
Absolutely (Score:2)