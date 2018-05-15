The Rise of Free Urban Internet

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Intersection, the Alphabet-backed smart cities startup known for creating free internet kiosks for cities, is pushing to make free internet accessible in as many major cities as possible across the globe. From a report: As more aspects of our daily lives -- from healthcare to communication to travel -- become dependent on internet-connected devices, the concept of providing internet as a public good is becoming more widespread. Intersection is best known for its successful transformation of NYC's 7,500 pay-phones into free internet kiosks that act as hot-spots and advertising space. It's also spreading its programs to cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and even London. The program is entirely funded by advertising that the company sells on LinkNYC internet kiosks, so less densely-populated cities may be a tougher sell.

  • Sure, and the information flowing through these “free” access points isn’t going to be collected and monetized... right?

    Give me a break. At least be honest about your motivation.

    It's not free if they are tracking and selling your browsing habits.

  • We're all more than happy - falling over ourselves, really - to put those wires on ourselves and train MAC III [wikipedia.org] right up.

  • ...for a truly 'open-source' internet would be packet travel over wi-fi without ever hitting telco infrastructure. For instance, how far could one relay a packet from their own wi-fi router just bouncing from wifi network to wifi network? Starting in NYC as an example, how far could one daisy-chain WAN jumping? To New Jersey? Florida? California (lol)? Infrastructure is just about deployed enough that a slow, strange, ad-hoc hack-job internet could be built without any telcos or government whatsoever.
    • How long until such a system gets hacked or abused? How would you troubleshoot problems? Do you want your WiFi continuously saturated with traffic passing through from God-knows-where?

    • Sounds complicated and unreliable, when 4G already works like a charm.

