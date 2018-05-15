The Rise of Free Urban Internet (axios.com) 24
Intersection, the Alphabet-backed smart cities startup known for creating free internet kiosks for cities, is pushing to make free internet accessible in as many major cities as possible across the globe. From a report: As more aspects of our daily lives -- from healthcare to communication to travel -- become dependent on internet-connected devices, the concept of providing internet as a public good is becoming more widespread. Intersection is best known for its successful transformation of NYC's 7,500 pay-phones into free internet kiosks that act as hot-spots and advertising space. It's also spreading its programs to cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and even London. The program is entirely funded by advertising that the company sells on LinkNYC internet kiosks, so less densely-populated cities may be a tougher sell.
That has to be one of the most mind jarring non sequiturs I've ever witnessed.
I feel somehow diminished for having been exposed to this abysmal logical failure.
You’re posting that ironically, right? Babylon Bee is a satire site...
“The Public Good” (Score:2)
Sure, and the information flowing through these “free” access points isn’t going to be collected and monetized... right?
Give me a break. At least be honest about your motivation.
Re:“The Public Good” (Score:4, Interesting)
the information flowing through these “free” access points isn’t going to be collected and monetized
Trust your VPN, not your ISP.
the information flowing through these “free” access points isn’t going to be collected and monetized
Trust your VPN, not your ISP.
Uh-huh.. because VPN ISP's would never [cnet.com] "monetize" your information or your bandwidth, right?
Beware of billionaires bearing "free" gifts.
It's no free (Score:1)
It's not free if they are tracking and selling your browsing habits.
No beatings for disabling the telescreen (Score:2)
We're all more than happy - falling over ourselves, really - to put those wires on ourselves and train MAC III [wikipedia.org] right up.
An interesting experiement... (Score:2)
Sounds complicated and unreliable, when 4G already works like a charm.
The internet use to be voluntary interconnection of private business and educational circuits. The internet was free.
This is false nostalgia. The Internet was never free. In its early days it was very expensive, and there were severe restrictions on who could connect and what sort of information could be transmitted.
They killed it long ago when ISPs roes
The ISPs dramatically reduced the cost, gave access to normal people, and obviated the NSF content restrictions.