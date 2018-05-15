US Cell Carriers Are Selling Access To Your Real-Time Phone Location Data (zdnet.com) 42
Four of the largest cell giants in the US are selling your real-time location data to a company that you've probably never heard about before. ZDNet: In case you missed it, a senator last week sent a letter demanding the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigate why Securus, a prison technology company, can track any phone "within seconds" by using data obtained from the country's largest cell giants, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, through an intermediary, LocationSmart. The story blew up because a former police sheriff snooped on phone location data without a warrant, according The New York Times. The sheriff has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful surveillance.
Yet little is known about how LocationSmart obtained the real-time location data on millions of Americans, how the required consent from cell user owners was obtained, and who else has access to the data. Kevin Bankston, director of New America's Open Technology Institute, explained in a phone call that the Electronic Communications Privacy Act only restricts telecom companies from disclosing data to the government. It doesn't restrict disclosure to other companies, who then may disclose that same data to the government. He called that loophole "one of the biggest gaps in US privacy law. The issue doesn't appear to have been directly litigated before, but because of the way that the law only restricts disclosures by these types of companies to government, my fear is that they would argue that they can do a pass-through arrangement like this," he said. Further reading: The Tech Used To Monitor Inmate Calls Is Able To Track Civilians Too.
Violation of EU GPDR and Canada/US data treaties (Score:1, Flamebait)
Any sane lawyer could sue all these telecom companies under both the EU GPDR and the US/Canada data treaties.
Your rights don't end at the border, unless you're only an American.
Really? You are saying treaties are getting in the way with the US Companies doing whatever they feel like?
Or an EU or Canadian citizen working in, or living in the US.
Any sane lawyer could sue all these telecom companies under both the EU GPDR and the US/Canada data treaties.
Your rights don't end at the border, unless you're only an American.
Umm.. wait, what? "Rights" are a concept granted by the country you're in. They do, literally, end at the border. "Your Rights" become whatever the rights are that are granted to foreigners in the new country you entered if the new country does grant such rights. Do all countries even have the concept of individual rights? If you go to China for Example with the 9mm pistol your home country gives you the right to carry you aren't going to have a good day. If you go to North Korea running your mouth about
Thank you worker drone #56615762, now get back to work.
is public info = private? (Score:2)
Every day there are private airplanes flying around in our US airspace, who interact with air traffic control (of course), and who can ask that afterwards the records of their tail numbers not get published -- by the government. It could be that a person or company doesn't want people to know where they're going, who they belong to.
Now there are also people who make it their hobby to record the airplanes they see taking off + landing, and share this info with ot
Anti-stalking laws say "Hi". You cannot follow someone around 24/7 when they are in public.
We need a new class of IP protections for personal
That is all.
They'll ignore it, or the contract for your phone will require you click through an agreement to let them do as they will. Even if that fails, they'll do it anyway. A fine here and there is nothing compared to the powe of knowing where every person, car, motorcycle and eventually bicycle on the planet is. It's THE power, knowing where everyone is, what they read, what they say, and who they associate with. Every nation on the planet, every corporation, every secret and public police will never let this go.
Inconvenient work around (Score:2)
Try this (Score:1)
I suspect this is larger than most people ever imagined. Try this experiment. Have a friend of yours who will be traveling out of state take your credit card with them and use it to make a $200 purchase. It will be declined. Somehow the credit card company knows that you and the card are in different locations.
mic
just wait for the same story to blow-up about mic in the cell phone to be on 24/7
We've been screaming about this since 2001 (Score:2)
Or at least I have. I remember being screamed and voted down on Slashdot because I was insisting the GPS and other location data was being accessed and would be given out to just about anyone, panic monger and paranoid lunatic that I am.
Amazing how people don't want to see what is right in front of them.
I'm shocked I tell you... (Score:2)
Names, please (Score:4, Informative)
It's worth noting who's upset about this and for some reason many of the stories don't mention him.
Just in case any of you were still working under the false assumption that it doesn't matter which party you vote for. Keep it in mind as election season approaches.