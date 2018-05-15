FedEx Sees Blockchain as 'Next Frontier' For Logistics (bloomberg.com) 20
Convinced that blockchain is on the brink of transforming the package-delivery business, FedEx is testing the technology to track large, higher-value cargo. From a report: "We're quite confident that it has big, big implications in supply chain, transportation and logistics," Chief Executive Officer Fred Smith said at a blockchain conference in New York. "It's the next frontier that's going to completely change worldwide supply chains." Blockchain uses computer code to record every step of a transaction and delivery in a permanent digital ledger, providing transparency. The ledger can't be changed unless all involved agree, reducing common disputes over issues like time stamps, payments and damages. FedEx's interest in blockchain and the Internet of Things are part of the company's strategy to improve customer service and fend off competition, Smith said.
and fedex can make there 1099 drivers pay (Score:1)
and fedex can make there 1099 drivers pay for there mining rigs + power + data plans
The only thing this helps... (Score:2)
is if you don't trust FedEx's information to not change and the ledger is made public with enough nodes so FedEx can't do a 51% attack. With that said, we've had several packages where FedEx changed history on tracking so they created this trust problem in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
My question is: will the transaction time be an issue? I haven't been following crypto-currencies very closely, but the impression I got was that this was becoming an obstacle. Has that issue been solved already?
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, trust problems and FedEx....
A few years ago I sold a car part online. Shipped it off and a couple weeks later I got an stressed-out email from the buyer asking where his purchase was.
Checked tracking... it had gotten to a FedEx facility in Ohio and within a few days of my shipping it and was never seen or heard from again.
FedEx made me wait (what seemed like forever to the buyer) so they could investigate before they'd pay the insurance claim on a lost package.
Waited, waited, waited. Finally they got ba
I bet they did (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
every location, every time frame, every employee can slow things down at big hubs or pass though points there it stays in a big crate till detestation.
This is not about the "crypto currency" (Score:2)
This is about having a valid chain of trust. If all parties agree on a public ledger of transactions on the package logistics then the issues on disputes / lost items etc will go down.
The blockchains brought us bitcoin and similar "currencies", however they also brought a way to have a public eye on transactions. Like financial markets, package logistics is a complex business and having all parties agree upon terms and actions might really be useful.
(btw i think I might have some fedex stock, so a disclosur
Which blockchain? (Score:2)
Blockchain uses computer code to record every step of a transaction and delivery in a permanent digital ledger, providing transparency
Strange - I've been familiar with how blockchain technology works since 2012, and that doesn't sound like blockchain technology to me. Maybe they mean that they have developed some sort of custom enhancement? Couldn't they just record all this in their own database? Being light on specifics it's hard to see how blockchain technology is helping them at all here, unless it's to raise their stock price by throwing around the latest technology buzzwords without knowing what they mean.
Blah, blah, blockchain (Score:2)