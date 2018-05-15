Facebook Deleted 583 Million Fake Accounts in the First Three Months of 2018 (cnet.com) 40
Facebook said Tuesday that it had removed more than half a billion fake accounts and millions of pieces of other violent, hateful or obscene content over the first three months of 2018. From a report: In a blog post on Facebook, Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management, said the social network disabled about 583 million fake accounts during the first three months of this year -- the majority of which, it said, were blocked within minutes of registration. That's an average of over 6.5 million attempts to create a fake account every day from Jan. 1 to March 31. Facebook boasts 2.2 billion monthly active users, and if Facebook's AI tools didn't catch these fake accounts flooding the social network, its population would have swelled immensely in just 89 days.
Delete all the real accounts too (Score:2, Insightful)
that would be a good start
Re:Delete all the real accounts too (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm happy to help do my part!!
Re: (Score:2)
Not that they care. They have a shadow profile on you already.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Don't worry. Someone already created an account in your name. You can guarantee it wasn't one of the 583 million that were just deleted. It will safely continue spearphishing all your family, friends, former schoolmates and colleagues for years. Great job proving that inaction can be worse than malicious action.
Re: (Score:2)
They're getting there! (Score:2)
Now if Facebook would just disable the other 2.2 billion accounts, we'd be getting somewhere.
Re: (Score:1)
God I hate CNET (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to love CNET back in 1996 to 1998. Today, it's just another shitting website. Just when you think the layout couldn't be worse...
Re: (Score:2)
"I'll be back" said the sock puppet! (Score:3)
I also considered "NOT a real penalty" as the Subject.
So let's start with the question of "Why?"
Because a fresh fake identity is extremely valuable. It starts out with the polite respect most of us accord to any stranger. The sock puppet loses nothing by getting nuked, but polite and civil discourse was destroyed first.
Solution approach: Use EPR (Earned Public Reputation) to make fake identities less valuable. Actually, the default visibility setting can be calibrated against the number of fake identities that are being created (among other factors). If visibility has to be earned by sustained niceness and if bad behaviors are remembered and suitably penalized (with reduced visibility), then the social environment would be greatly improved.
Yes, even on Slashdot. One way to think of EPR is as enhanced karma with teeth attached.
ADSAuPR, atAJG, but even better if you have a better solution or solution approach to discuss. The typical responses on Slashdot these years are just bits of shallow snark, sometimes followed by a trickle of ideas worth thinking about...
(I increasingly feel that's yet another time-related problem, mostly caused by the uniform cycle time of the top page. One solution there would be variable descent speeds, with more significant stories falling more slowly--but that presumes Slashdot had an economic model that actually supported sustained improvement. ( in Japanese.))
Suspiciously like supression of speech (Score:2)
If visibility has to be earned by sustained niceness and if bad behaviors are remembered and suitably penalized (with reduced visibility), then the social environment would be greatly improved.
That sounds suspiciously like the suppression of free speech.
Instead of enforcing some nebulous universal value-of-people, why not let individuals choose what they would like to see and hear?
That way I can listen to whoever I want, and you don't have to concern yourself with whether the person I'm listening to has good social standing or not.
double facepalm (Score:3)
This assumes that account creation rate is independent of the account deletion rate, with no justification and for no particular reason, other than to cap the submission summary text with a de rigueur derf derf.
Joke on them (Score:1)
When they asked me to provide an ID with my fake name(nickname), I made a fake ID in photoshop, took a picture of it and sent it, now my fake name account is verified as legit.
Re: (Score:1)
Congratulations, now you violated Federal Law as well as the Facebook TOS!
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations, now you violated Federal Law as well as the Facebook TOS!
Looks like he'll have to permanently change his name to "nickname".
4chan will be suicidal over this (Score:2)
Good thing I created my fake account years ago (Score:2)
You know, before they got strict.
I never use it, but it makes me happy to know I got one over on them.
Re: (Score:1)
1) The information is that interesting if you're doing A.I. research or market research for advertising, or A.I. research for market research for advertising.
2) Direct access to a communications channel with millions/billions of verified real humans constitutes indirect access to a vastly more interesting bottomless trove of data for anyone doing the types of things mentioned above in point #1.
simplified Turing test... (Score:1)
Once account is created I could then start feeding it fake information on location, web browsing, nose picking, slashdot posts, personal interactions, take out orders, credit reports and a plethora of other useless information to maintain my bots humanist endeavor.
Or is this the bot?
Muhahahahaha