Tesla Model X Breaks Electric Towing Record By Pulling Boeing 787 (inverse.com) 24
A Tesla Model X has set the world record for heaviest tow by electric production passenger vehicle when it pulled a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at the Melbourne Airport in Australia. The video can be viewed on YouTube. Inverse reports: As probably expected, the plane far exceeds the Model X's recommended tow limit of around 5,000 pounds. In fact, the weight of the unloaded 787 with a minimal amount of fuel came closer to around 300,000 pounds. The airline pulled the Dreamliner around 1,000 feet down the tarmac. The stunt was part of a wider campaign around Qantas' new work with Tesla, which involves offering high-powered chargers at its Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide facilities as well as offsetting miles for Tesla drivers that are also frequent flyer members.
It was the anti-ad. Many gas or diesel vehicles going down the highway can pull this plane.
Publicizing the fact the an electric vehicle can do this just shows how far behind electric vehicles are when it comes to range, power, and duration.
In fact, the weight of the unladen 787 with a minimal amount of fuel came closer to around 300,000 pounds.
So was it and African or European Model X . . . ?
You have to know these things if you're a King, like Musk.
That reference is close to being funny, but you are accurate in saying Musk thinks he's a king. He's a great PR guy. It's the same reason we still have Microsoft. All of the fluff is rehashed BS , but they still shine it up and sell it.
What is the ground speed velocity of an unladen Boeing 787 pulled by a Tesla model X ?
Didn't he just send a Tesla to Mars (Score:2)
I read this as a publicity stunt for Qantas mainly. I don't think Elon himself was involved...
OK he made more enemies ... (Score:2)
I don't mean to rain on Quantas' parade, but... (Score:2)
The towing limit on most cars is because cars accelerate and brake going up and down hills, and have to cope with lateral acceleration forces on the trailer in turns.
In this case, the Tesla is pulling a lot of weight on a dead-flat surface at low speed. All it has to overcome is the inertia of the airliner's mass when accelerating to the 2 mph it seems to be doing in the video, and then overcome the friction of the plane's tires and wheel bearings once up to speed. Electric cars would be especially good at