'Bird Scooters Are Ruining Venice' (latimes.com) 86
Nate Jackson, writing for LA Times: Although I would like to avoid them, I have no choice but to consider them because I live in Venice, which is where the first Bird (electric scooters) hatched and where the flock is thickest. Bird's founder and CEO, Travis VanderZanden, says, "We won"t be happy till there are more Birds than cars," so I guess I am supposed to get used to it. [...] Suddenly, almost daily, I have some near-collision with a Bird scooter rider -- he who sees nothing but the phone in his hand, thinks of nothing but the next text, and hears nothing but whatever music he has chosen to pump through the white inserts protruding from his wasted ears. He who, despite all that, is still traveling up to 15 mph on the street or sidewalk.
Aside from road safety, which has been discussed thoroughly in this and other papers, Bird is also tearing away at the fabric of our Westside society. In Venice and Santa Monica, where Bird is centralized, thousands of people live on the streets, which helps explain the scooter's popularity. With a press of a throttle button, one can be whizzing along, leaving it all in a blur. Bird calls this solving the "first/last mile" problem. Problem? Is it a problem for a twentysomething to walk a single mile? To most residents, Venice itself is the solution: The weather is perfect, the ocean is a stone's throw away and each block has something interesting to see. But to walk through Venice is to understand that human misery exists just outside the frame of your Instagram feed.
"The weather is perfect, the ocean is a stone's throw away and each block has something interesting to see."
Yes... generally the ocean.
It also stinks to high heaven in the summer and is full of rats.
I never got the appeal of Venice past, say, a single postcard photo.
You could read the article before making an inane post like you just did.
Sounds like a shitty entitled asshat complaining about others expressing their right to drive a scooter, and he doesn't like them.
His assertion about phones in hand is just put me off as well. The scooter drivers have a right to be on the road. If they don't follow local laws (cell phone driving laws) then ththey police will deal with it. You don't get to decide what others use. So yeah, used to it.
If I'm wrong, let me know and I will RTFA.
His assertion about phones in hand is just put me off as well. The scooter drivers have a right to be on the road. If they don't follow local laws (cell phone driving laws) then ththey police will deal with it. You don't get to decide what others use. So yeah, used to it.
The problem is not Bird itself. I think it's a great idea. But I live in Bird territory, and I can tell you that a good portion of the time, it's the riders themselves that are the entitled asshats. They have no problem riding on crowded
The scooter drivers have a right to be on the road.
They're on the sidewalk.
This is really a problem with LA traffic law & culture since it's legal to ride bicycles, skateboards and other "exclusively human-powered" vehicles on the sidewalk [wordpress.com]. This has led to the public perception that anything goes on the sidewalks.
Technically, scooters are powered and thus aren't allowed on the sidewalk, but LA cops aren't keen to wade into this so they just ignore the entire issue -- like they pretty much ignore anything that happens off the roadway. Scooters, electric-
Well in his defense, when using the word "Venice" in connection to anything but Venice, Italy, it should have a qualifier. Like when I say "I went to Paris" people assume Paris, France and not Paris, Texas. Hell my first thought when reading the headline was "how would they use scooters in Venice".
Hell my first thought when reading the headline was "how would they use scooters in Venice".
They're water scooters.
The reference to Santa Monica though was a pretty good clue.
It's true though, that place fucking stinks.
It's true though, that place fucking stinks.
Which one?
Something about flocks and hatching, just to make it more confusing.
You forgot just one thing (Score:2, Interesting)
FWIW to anyone, when I read the headline (followed immediately by the entire story) I saw the word scooter as a verb and not a noun; don't ask me what the verb people were doing to Venetian birds, though. xD
I can't have been the only one (Score:5, Insightful)
who read the title and pictured pigeons wheeling around the Piazza San Marco.
Me too...
In Venice it's forbidden to feed pigeons, as they shit everywhere and their excrements corrode the historical buildings.
While scooters (called vespas in Italy) are nowhere to be found, as they aren't watertight - you use gondolas to travel around.
Nope, I pictured an old guy on a typewriter, sitting at an outside cafe, shaking his cane at anyone whizzing by on these newfangled scooters, writing the article.
I used to commute by train and my place of work was almost exactly one mile from the station. I used a bike that I locked up at the station but others used basic scooters. This would be been even nicer and quicker so I think it does help solve the last mile problem with mass transit.
I am sick of California (Score:4, Insightful)
Every week there's another article about some ridiculous new shit literally thousands of people are doing that's ruining everything, and it's absolutely never relevant outside either LA or SF.
The last story along these lines [slashdot.org] was just three days ago... and it was about Washington, DC, which is several thousand miles away from both cities you mention.
You may have gotten that impression, though, because many of the companies causing these "problems" are headquartered in California's Silicon Valley.
old guy shakes fist at damn kids (Score:1)
Insists they get off of his lawn.
Is it because all the homeless (Score:2)
are begging for money to buy a scooter?
I'm just guessing, if you're homeless, other than a house or car, a scooter wouldn't be on the list of things you need to survive.
Re: Is it because all the homeless (Score:3)
If you're homeless and need a way to get between the overpass where you sleep, the minimum wage job across town, and soup kitchen, then scooters or something else might be pretty well needed.
You're spot on. These are rental scooters so a homeless person can drop $5 on a scooter to get them across town more quickly. I know in my city most the homeless tend to group near the homeless shelter. With these they can scoot across town where they will likely be able to panhandle for more then the cost of the rental scooter.
What in the world is a bird scooter? (Score:4, Informative)
Looks like these are electric rental scooters. You unlock one with an app on your phone, take it out for a spin. Once you reach your destination, you leave it somewhere else to charge and use the app to lock it up, thus making it available to someone else. https://www.bird.co/how [www.bird.co]
Rude summary (Score:5, Insightful)
I skimmed the article so you don't have to.
* Bird scooters are electric scooters that one rents using a mobile app.
* Bird scooters are becoming common, and the writer complains he has a near-collision "almost daily" with someone driving a Bird scooter unsafely.
* Homeless people are a problem. Bird, along with all other tech companies, is making this problem worse, because they buy real estate and build new buildings.
* People who work for tech companies ignore homeless people. Zipping along on a scooter makes this easier. Therefore, Bird scooters are "tearing apart the fabric of our Westside society" (this is a word-for-word quote). I guess Westside means the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles, which he just calls "Venice" in this article.
* Because Bird scooters are rented using a mobile app, homeless people are unlikely to be able to rent them, and Bird should feel bad about that. (However, the writer also opines that nobody needs a Bird scooter, since it's no real trouble to walk a mile instead of riding a scooter for a mile.)
It's a stupid article and I feel stupider for having read it.
Homeless may not be able to rent them, but they're just a lead pipe swing away from having one.
Homeless may not be able to rent them, but they're just a lead pipe swing away from having one.
If they're as haphazardly discarded as TFS implies I wonder how resistant they are to being taken apart. Some enterprising homeless could be on to a goldmine.
I wonder how resistant they are to being taken apart. Some enterprising homeless could be on to a goldmine.
Bird scooters are constantly phoning home with their location, and likely have been modified with tampering sensors. A determined person could outfit a van with a Faraday cage and steal the scooters for disassembly at leisure, but an actually homeless person might be interrupted during the disassembly by people looking for the device at its last reported location.
The scooters themselves are relatively
Because Bird scooters are rented using a mobile app, homeless people are unlikely to be able to rent them
I don't know about that. Lime bikes are pretty popular in the Seattle hobo camps. What the homeless will have trouble with is charging them.
What the homeless will have trouble with is charging them.
Actually, that's not a problem. The user does not charge a Bird scooter. I believe that the scooters are picked up every night and charged overnight, then put back on the streets the next morning with a full charge. It's part of what you are paying for when you pay something like $2 to travel a bit over a mile.
(The scooters cost about $500 on Amazon, and can travel about 15 miles on a charge. I can imagine a scooter racking up over $25 of rental
I don't know about that. Lime bikes are pretty popular in the Seattle hobo camps.
Seattle's homeless have likely figured out how to defeat the locking mechanism.
I guess Westside means the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles, which he just calls "Venice" in this article.
It actually is called just "Venice" [wikipedia.org], as that is the name of this neighborhood of Los Angeles. Venice Beach is the actual beach, not the name of the neighborhood.
I'm ok with the scooters... (Score:2)
Street or sidewalk? (Score:2)
Where I live, scooters and bicycles go in the bicycle lane. And if there is no bicycle lane, they go on the street. Never the sidewalk.
Set that rule. Then make sure to enforce it, and that includes letting the riders know that you do enforce it.
... ?
Then you would not get scooters where they don't belong and the most annoying, distracted scooter-riders won't like to ride in the most car-congested streets anyway.
Problem solved
Rad Rides (Score:3)
Stopped a guy recently to talk to him about his Onewheel [radrides.ca]. It works like a Segway, and has Tesla batteries in the deck and a fat wheel that gets you around on most terrain. Seems cool (but expensive). For some reason, personal transportation devices that don't have a stick with handlebars seem less intrusive to me, but I don't know. No way you'd catch me on a Bird or Segway, but I'd give the Onewheel a try.
One thing to me is it seems like Bird or Segway are way too easy to just let the thing go in a mostly straight line and ignore the world around you (as the summary complains about). Something like a Onewheel seems like you have to pay attention to what you are doing or end up doing a face plant.
Also speed is kind of a thing. Segway is faster than walking but hardly enough to be worth the bother. The Onewheel looks like it moves at a good enough pace to be worthwhile. All in all though, I still like regu
It's a problem when you need to get to work (Score:3)
It's not the scooters. (Score:2)
This happens with technology quite frequently. It's not the technologies fault, it's the people's fault.
More Birds than cars (Score:2)
The founder of Bird is quoted as having said he wants there to be "more Birds than cars".
I'm pretty sure what he wants to see is people riding mass transit and using a Bird to get from the transit to their home. This might actually work in Los Angeles, but I am dubious about the idea in any place where winter involves snow and ice.
It would work great if we all moved into giant underground cities, but if we do that, I want to see slidewalks [wikipedia.org] as shown in The Caves of Steel
"First and last mile" (Score:2)
Problem? Is it a problem for a twentysomething to walk a single mile?
I dunno about Venice, but here in the U.S., apparently, it's hard enough to get people to even go outside let alone walk a mile, [slashdot.org] so yeah maybe it's a problem.
California is ruining itself (Score:2, Interesting)
* Highest real estate market in the US. Check.
* NIMBY, yuppy opposition to affordable housing in SF. Because character. Check.
* Prioritizing "protecting" illegals from ICE over protecting the homeless. Check.
* Whine about gun violence and mental illness. Check.
* Build a bullet train boondoggle instead of massive increase in mental and addiction health facilities. Check.
Mr. Jackson, you and the
O-M-G! (Score:2)
Self-absorbed assholes... in Los Angeles?!? Say it ain't so!