Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Windows Microsoft Software

Rollout of Windows 10 April Update Halted For Devices With Intel and Toshiba SSDs (bleepingcomputer.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Microsoft has halted the deployment of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update for computers using certain types of Intel and Toshiba solid state drives (SSDs). The Redmond-based OS maker took this decision following multiple user reports about the Windows 10 April 2018 Update not working properly on devices using: Intel SSD 600p Series, Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series, and Toshiba BG3 Series.

The Intel and Toshiba issues appear to be different. More specifically, Windows PCs using Intel SSDs would often crash and enter a UEFI screen after reboot, while users of Toshiba SSDs reported lower battery life and SSD drives becoming very hot.

Rollout of Windows 10 April Update Halted For Devices With Intel and Toshiba SSDs More | Reply

Rollout of Windows 10 April Update Halted For Devices With Intel and Toshiba SSDs

Comments Filter:
  • Looks like the Windows 10 1803 update also prevents the Intel HD graphics driver from changing the screen brightness. Again, don't they have people check things like that before they release the update?

    • Again, don't they have people check things like that before they release the update?

      Of course they do. The Home and Pro users. They haven't rolled this out to Enterprise customers yet.

  • Uggh (Score:2)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 )

    After being nagged a LOT and worrying about MS wiping out a current session i been working on for a while I bit the bullet and installed the durn thing.

    Now I'm sitting here wondering if it's gonna screw up due to my SSD.

  • Hi,

    We've got some updates for your PC

    This might take several minutes.

    The PC may reboot several times.

    I love the vagueness of the messages ;-)

Slashdot Top Deals

To get something done, a committee should consist of no more than three persons, two of them absent.

Close