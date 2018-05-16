Rollout of Windows 10 April Update Halted For Devices With Intel and Toshiba SSDs (bleepingcomputer.com) 20
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Microsoft has halted the deployment of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update for computers using certain types of Intel and Toshiba solid state drives (SSDs). The Redmond-based OS maker took this decision following multiple user reports about the Windows 10 April 2018 Update not working properly on devices using: Intel SSD 600p Series, Intel SSD Pro 6000p Series, Toshiba XG4 Series, Toshiba XG5 Series, and Toshiba BG3 Series.
The Intel and Toshiba issues appear to be different. More specifically, Windows PCs using Intel SSDs would often crash and enter a UEFI screen after reboot, while users of Toshiba SSDs reported lower battery life and SSD drives becoming very hot.
The Intel and Toshiba issues appear to be different. More specifically, Windows PCs using Intel SSDs would often crash and enter a UEFI screen after reboot, while users of Toshiba SSDs reported lower battery life and SSD drives becoming very hot.
Fix the Intel HD graphics driver, too (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Again, don't they have people check things like that before they release the update?
Of course they do. The Home and Pro users. They haven't rolled this out to Enterprise customers yet.
Re: (Score:2)
It looks like the SSDs that stuck to the standard drivers and interfaces did not run into any problems at all. Basically this only impacted drives that used custom drivers.
Uggh (Score:2)
After being nagged a LOT and worrying about MS wiping out a current session i been working on for a while I bit the bullet and installed the durn thing.
Now I'm sitting here wondering if it's gonna screw up due to my SSD.
Scaring words: we've got some updates for your PC (Score:2)
I love the vagueness of the messages
;-)