Google Fixes Issue That Broke Millions of Web-Based Games in Chrome
Google this week rolled out an update to Chrome to patch a bug that had rendered millions of web-based games useless. From a report: The bug was introduced in mid-April when Google launched Chrome 66. One of this release's features was its ability to block web pages with auto-playing audio. [...] Not all games were affected the same. For some HTML5 games, users could re-enable audio by interacting with the game's canvas via a click-to-play interaction. Unfortunately, older games and those that weren't coded with such policy remained irrevocably broken, no matter what Chrome options users tried to modify in their settings sections. [...] With today's release of Chrome for Desktop v66.0.3359.181, Google has now fixed this issue, but only temporarily. John Pallett, a product manager at Google, admitted that Google "didn't do a good job of communicating the impact of the new autoplay policy to developers using the Web Audio API." He said, for this reason, the current version of Chrome, v66, will no longer automatically mute Web Audio objects.
There are *millions* of web-based games? Millions?
Note that a lot of the developer community has made a pretty reasonable ask, for the browser to prompt the user and make it transparent to the web developer by default. Still auto-mute, but have a default UI in the browser to ask user to unmute the tab.
Heavy handed browser update policies are the reason I only use Edge