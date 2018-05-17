Google Says India Anti-Trust Ruling Could Cause 'Irreparable Harm' and Reputational Loss to the Company (reuters.com) 23
Google has said an Indian antitrust ruling that found it was guilty of search bias could cause "irreparable" harm and reputational loss to the company, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a legal document. From the report: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in February fined Google $20 million for abusing its position in online web search and also slammed the company for preventing its partners from using competing search services. After the ruling, Google had said the verdict raised only "narrow concerns," but in its plea challenging the CCI's ruling the search giant signaled the impact could be far greater. The order, the company said, "requires Google to change the way it conducts business in India on a lasting basis and the way it designs its search results page in India," according to a copy of its plea which was seen exclusively by Reuters. The CCI, among other things, had ordered Google to stop imposing restrictions on its direct search agreements with other publishers.
Pretty sure it was "Preventing us from fucking consumers, and then lying to them about what we're doing." -- Google
If a company's freedom would require "extortion," that tells the whole story right there.
Turn off all google services for india. wait a few weeks and when the citizens complain enough to their politicians they will likely beg google to come back under the current system.
Or competitors will move in gobble up Googles market share when Google goes back to California to sulk and then lobby for Google not to be let back on the market. After a while with a number of competitors, some of them probably local, who cater to the Indian market better than Google can nobody will miss Google. This is probably what Google is afraid of too because this is also one of the biggest reason why Google has trouble penetrating the few bastions of resistance like Russia where a local competitor (
Your analysis depends on if they only have people who care about market share, or if they also hired a few MBAs to think about making money.
No. Secret actions, by definition, don't cause reputation damage. Similarly, it's arrests and convictions, not committing criminal acts, that puts you in jail.
Thatis why they did it. Togibe you less power.