Google Says India Anti-Trust Ruling Could Cause 'Irreparable Harm' and Reputational Loss to the Company (reuters.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the meanwhile-in-India dept.
Google has said an Indian antitrust ruling that found it was guilty of search bias could cause "irreparable" harm and reputational loss to the company, Reuters reported Thursday, citing a legal document. From the report: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in February fined Google $20 million for abusing its position in online web search and also slammed the company for preventing its partners from using competing search services. After the ruling, Google had said the verdict raised only "narrow concerns," but in its plea challenging the CCI's ruling the search giant signaled the impact could be far greater. The order, the company said, "requires Google to change the way it conducts business in India on a lasting basis and the way it designs its search results page in India," according to a copy of its plea which was seen exclusively by Reuters. The CCI, among other things, had ordered Google to stop imposing restrictions on its direct search agreements with other publishers.

  • Google should leave (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Make them poo in their own loos.

  • Translation (Score:4, Interesting)

    by zmaragdus ( 1686342 ) on Thursday May 17, 2018 @12:08PM (#56627464)
    "Preventing us from doing the things we do now to make money will cause us to make less money." --- Google

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Pretty sure it was "Preventing us from fucking consumers, and then lying to them about what we're doing." -- Google

  • America First.

    Google does from the search engine its own results's generator based in a controlled measure of what things should show their first rows.

    And it does sort their priorities by U.S. interests.

    For instance, when an Internet user wants to search products, Google will show 1st the U.S. products before than the national products.

  • Should we fly our flags at half mast
  • But I read that as, "Irreparable Ham", and I was scared for a moment.
  • Wouldn't google's prior actions, and not the ruling against those actions, be the reason for google to lose its reputation?

    • No. Secret actions, by definition, don't cause reputation damage. Similarly, it's arrests and convictions, not committing criminal acts, that puts you in jail.

  • duh! (Score:2)

    by houghi ( 78078 )

    Thatis why they did it. Togibe you less power.

