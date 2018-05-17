Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Google AI Businesses

Google Won't Confirm If Its Human-Like AI Actually Called a Salon To Make an Appointment As Demoed at I/O (axios.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the suspicion-grows dept.
The headline demo at Google's I/O conference earlier this month continues to be a talking point in the industry. The remarkable demo, which saw Google Assistant call a salon to successfully fix an appointment, continues to draw skepticism. News outlet Axios followed up with Google to get some clarifications only to find that the company did not wish to talk about it. From the report: What's suspicious? When you call a business, the person picking up the phone almost always identifies the business itself (and sometimes gives their own name as well). But that didn't happen when the Google assistant called these "real" businesses. Axios called over two dozen hair salons and restaurants -- including some in Google's hometown of Mountain View -- and every one immediately gave the business name.

Axios asked Google for the name of the hair salon or restaurant, in order to verify both that the businesses exist and that the calls were not pre-planned. We also said that we'd guarantee, in writing, not to publicly identify either establishment (so as to prevent them from receiving unwanted attention). A longtime Google spokeswoman declined to provide either name.

We also asked if either call was edited, even perhaps just cutting the second or two when the business identifies itself. And, if so, were there other edits? The spokeswoman declined comment, but said she'd check and get back to us. She didn't.

  • Wow a rigged demo? Those never happen. Couldn't possibly be that it doesn't work perfectly and that they made a pre-recorded and staged demo.

    • Oh come on - next thing you'll claim is that Sergei didn't actually skydive to the top of the auditorium where Google I/O was being held a couple years ago...

    • However you feel about MS, they famously didn't rig demos. I mean, it resulted in a BSOD for Gates onstage at CES, but they didn't rig them.

      And, frankly, a pre-recorded demo (as opposed to a highly tested demo) is pretty deceptive. Or would you like to invest in my business. I'll show you it correctly predicting stock prices 10 minutes in advance. Of course, I recorded it yesterday...

    • I think Google should finally fess up to being that "Windows Support" guy, who keeps calling me, saying that I need to download a Windows Fix immediately!

      He's always disappointed when I inform him that I use a MacBook Pro now. I had a ThinkPad in a former life, that I needed to send in for repairs for a broken Ethernet port.

      After that, his calls started coming. Now . . . where is he getting phone numbers from . . . ?

      I am not enthused when I think Google Assistance may be soon making these calls . . .

  • Marketing dweebs for a business stretccccch the truth.

    Marketing dweebs are like government bueacrat dweebs and political dweebs. How can you tell they are lying, their lips are moving!

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • Maybe Google is also testing an AI spokeswoman that always declines to comment.

  • Where is the SEC? If someone knew this was BS intended to move the price and sold stock...felony.

  • Ok, I suppose its better than 9/10 stories about bitcoin.

  • I always assume these demos are fake, but there is nothing impossible (or even "AI") to make this software work. It is essentially a voice recognition program with an algorithm that knows the likely paths these types are calls take and follows a loose script and adjusts based on the responses. It is more of an expert system. The voice synthesizer is good, because it doesn't need to form arbitrary sentences.

  • So the lesson is be careful in the future if you order your robot to jerk you off.

  • Axios asked Google for the name of the hair salon or restaurant,... A longtime Google spokeswoman declined to provide either name.

    Maybe the "spokeswoman" was part of the same AI?

