Ads Are Coming To Facebook Stories
Facebook Stories has reached 150 million daily active users after launching nearly 14 months ago. So what's the next logical step after reaching such a milestone? Advertisements. According to TechCrunch, Facebook Stories will start testing its first ads today in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. From the report: They're 5- to 15-second video ads users can skip, and while there's no click-through or call to action now, Facebook plans to add that in the coming months. Advertisers can easily extend their Instagram Stories ads to this new surface, or have Facebook automatically reformat their News Feed ads with color-matched borders and text at the bottom. Facebook also plans to give businesses more metrics on their Stories performance to convince them the feature is worth their ad dollars.
I had a facebook account 10 years ago. I almost never posted on it and just used it to look at pix and videos my kids posted of my grand children. It finally got to be too big a pain in the ass though. I deleted it and 90% of my SPAM disappeared. I felt like I was being assaulted. Too bad, I can see where it might be fun if it wasn't for the way they try to take over your life.
